React/Typescript wrapper for awesome Airbnb's lottie-web lib.
https://crello.github.io/react-lottie/
you can find demo files in
./examples folder -- launch with
yarn start
yarn add @alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts or
npm install --save @alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts
Most basic react-lottie example:
import React from 'react';
import { Lottie } from '@alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts'
import animationData from './myAwesomeAnimation.json'
export const BasicLottieComponent = () => <Lottie config={{animationData: animationData}}>
Lottie component creates
<div> and passes it to lottie config as the
container param. This div contains renderer's output of choosen type:
'svg'| 'html' | 'canvas'.
<Lottie> accepts
style and
className props that will apply to the
container.
Any browser events should be added on elements wrapping actual
<Lottie> e.g.:
<div onClick={..}>
<Lottie/>
<div>
{
height?: string - valid css value e.g. '100px' [default: `100%`],
width?: string - valid css value e.g. '100px' [default: `100%`],
playingState?: 'playing' | 'stopped' | 'paused' [default: `playing`],
segments?: AnimationSegment | AnimationSegment[],
speed?: number - animation playback speed [default: `1`],
style?: styles passed to lottie container,
direction?: AnimationDirection - [default: `1`],
lottieEventListeners?: ReactLottieEvent[] - see available events in AnimationEventName from 'lottie-web',
config: ReactLottieConfig - config with mandatory `path` or `animationData`,
}
{
animationData: any - an Object with the exported animation data,
path: string - remote data,
renderer?: 'svg' | 'canvas' | 'html' - choose renderer [default: `svg`],
loop?: boolean | number - loop boolean or count [default: `false`],
autoplay?: boolean - it will start playing as soon as it is ready [default: `true`],
name?: string - animation name for future reference,
rendererSettings?: SVGRendererConfig | CanvasRendererConfig | HTMLRendererConfig,
}
See more details in @alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts exports:
Lottie,
ReactLottieConfig,
ReactLottieOwnProps,
ReactLottiePlayingState
Also check out the types provided by
lottie-web itself:
AnimationDirection,
AnimationSegment,
AnimationEventName,
AnimationEventCallback,
AnimationItem,
BaseRendererConfig,
SVGRendererConfig,
CanvasRendererConfig,
HTMLRendererConfig,
AnimationConfig,
AnimationConfigWithPath,
AnimationConfigWithData,
Lottie
More lottie animations you can find on lottiefiles
