rll

@alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts

by Alfon
0.0.1 (see all)

React wrapper for Airbnb Lottie (lottie-web light version with TS types included)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

@alfonmga/react-lottie

React/Typescript wrapper for awesome Airbnb's lottie-web lib.

Demo

https://crello.github.io/react-lottie/

you can find demo files in ./examples folder -- launch with yarn start

Installation

yarn add @alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts or npm install --save @alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts

Usage

Most basic react-lottie example:

import React from 'react';
import { Lottie } from '@alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts'
import animationData from './myAwesomeAnimation.json'

export const BasicLottieComponent = () => <Lottie config={{animationData: animationData}}>

Lottie component creates <div> and passes it to lottie config as the container param. This div contains renderer's output of choosen type: 'svg'| 'html' | 'canvas'. <Lottie> accepts style and className props that will apply to the container.

Any browser events should be added on elements wrapping actual <Lottie> e.g.:

<div onClick={..}>
    <Lottie/>
<div>

Params

Props

{
  height?: string - valid css value e.g. '100px' [default: `100%`],
  width?: string - valid css value e.g. '100px' [default: `100%`],
  playingState?: 'playing' | 'stopped' | 'paused' [default: `playing`],
  segments?: AnimationSegment | AnimationSegment[],
  speed?: number - animation playback speed [default: `1`],
  style?: styles passed to lottie container,
  direction?: AnimationDirection - [default: `1`],
  lottieEventListeners?: ReactLottieEvent[] - see available events in AnimationEventName from 'lottie-web',
  config: ReactLottieConfig - config with mandatory `path` or `animationData`,
}

Config

{
  animationData: any - an Object with the exported animation data,
  path: string - remote data,
  renderer?: 'svg' | 'canvas' | 'html' - choose renderer [default: `svg`],
  loop?: boolean | number - loop boolean or count [default: `false`],
  autoplay?: boolean - it will start playing as soon as it is ready [default: `true`],
  name?: string - animation name for future reference,
  rendererSettings?: SVGRendererConfig | CanvasRendererConfig | HTMLRendererConfig,
}

More

See more details in @alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts exports: Lottie, ReactLottieConfig, ReactLottieOwnProps, ReactLottiePlayingState

Also check out the types provided by lottie-web itself: AnimationDirection, AnimationSegment, AnimationEventName, AnimationEventCallback, AnimationItem, BaseRendererConfig, SVGRendererConfig, CanvasRendererConfig, HTMLRendererConfig, AnimationConfig, AnimationConfigWithPath, AnimationConfigWithData, Lottie

More lottie animations you can find on lottiefiles

License

MIT

