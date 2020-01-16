React/Typescript wrapper for awesome Airbnb's lottie-web lib.

Demo

https://crello.github.io/react-lottie/

you can find demo files in ./examples folder -- launch with yarn start

Installation

yarn add @alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts or npm install --save @alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts

Usage

Most basic react-lottie example:

import React from 'react' ; import { Lottie } from '@alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts' import animationData from './myAwesomeAnimation.json' export const BasicLottieComponent = () => <Lottie config={{animationData: animationData}}>

Lottie component creates <div> and passes it to lottie config as the container param. This div contains renderer's output of choosen type: 'svg'| 'html' | 'canvas' . <Lottie> accepts style and className props that will apply to the container .

Any browser events should be added on elements wrapping actual <Lottie> e.g.:

< div onClick = {..} > < Lottie /> < div >

Params

Props

{ height?: string - valid css value e.g. '100px' [ default : `100%` ], width?: string - valid css value e.g. '100px' [ default : `100%` ], playingState?: 'playing' | 'stopped' | 'paused' [ default : `playing` ], segments?: AnimationSegment | AnimationSegment[], speed?: number - animation playback speed [ default : `1` ], style?: styles passed to lottie container, direction?: AnimationDirection - [ default : `1` ], lottieEventListeners?: ReactLottieEvent[] - see available events in AnimationEventName from 'lottie-web' , config: ReactLottieConfig - config with mandatory `path` or `animationData` , }

Config

{ animationData: any - an Object with the exported animation data, path: string - remote data, renderer?: 'svg' | 'canvas' | 'html' - choose renderer [ default : `svg` ], loop?: boolean | number - loop boolean or count [ default : `false` ], autoplay?: boolean - it will start playing as soon as it is ready [ default : `true` ], name?: string - animation name for future reference, rendererSettings?: SVGRendererConfig | CanvasRendererConfig | HTMLRendererConfig, }

More

See more details in @alfonmga/react-lottie-light-ts exports: Lottie , ReactLottieConfig , ReactLottieOwnProps , ReactLottiePlayingState

Also check out the types provided by lottie-web itself: AnimationDirection , AnimationSegment , AnimationEventName , AnimationEventCallback , AnimationItem , BaseRendererConfig , SVGRendererConfig , CanvasRendererConfig , HTMLRendererConfig , AnimationConfig , AnimationConfigWithPath , AnimationConfigWithData , Lottie

More lottie animations you can find on lottiefiles

License

MIT