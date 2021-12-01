Integration between React Router v6 and React Bootstrap.

Installation

For React Router v6:

npm install -S react-router-bootstrap

For React Router v4 or v5 (see rr-v4 branch):

npm install -S react-router-bootstrap@rr-v4

For React Router v3 or lower (see rr-v3 branch):

npm install -S react-router-bootstrap@rr-v3

Usage

Wrap your React Bootstrap element in a <LinkContainer> to make it behave like a React Router <Link>

<LinkContainer> accepts same parameters as React Router's <NavLink>

Example

Following plain React Bootstrap component

<Button href= "/foo/bar" >Foo< /Button>

becomes

import { LinkContainer } from 'react-router-bootstrap' <LinkContainer to= "/foo/bar" > < Button > Foo </ Button > </ LinkContainer >

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.