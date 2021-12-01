Integration between React Router v6 and React Bootstrap.
For React Router v6:
npm install -S react-router-bootstrap
For React Router v4 or v5 (see rr-v4 branch):
npm install -S react-router-bootstrap@rr-v4
For React Router v3 or lower (see rr-v3 branch):
npm install -S react-router-bootstrap@rr-v3
Wrap your React Bootstrap element in a
<LinkContainer> to make it behave like a React Router
<Link>
<LinkContainer> accepts same parameters as React Router's
<NavLink>
Following plain React Bootstrap component
<Button href="/foo/bar">Foo</Button>
becomes
import { LinkContainer } from 'react-router-bootstrap'
<LinkContainer to="/foo/bar">
<Button>Foo</Button>
</LinkContainer>
See CONTRIBUTING.