openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rjt

@alexkuz/react-json-tree

by Alexander Kuznetsov
0.5.3 (see all)

React JSON Viewer Component, Extracted from redux-devtools

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

990

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This package was merged into redux-devtools monorepo. Please refer to that repository for the latest updates, issues and pull requests.

react-json-tree

React JSON Viewer Component, Extracted from redux-devtools. Supports iterable objects, such as Immutable.js.

Usage

import JSONTree from 'react-json-tree'
// If you're using Immutable.js: `npm i --save immutable`
import { Map } from 'immutable'

// Inside a React component:
const json = {
  array: [1, 2, 3],
  bool: true,
  object: {
    foo: 'bar'
  },
  immutable: Map({ key: 'value' })
}

<JSONTree data={json} />

Result:

Check out examples directory for more details.

Theming

This component now uses react-base16-styling module, which allows to customize component via theme property, which can be the following:

  • base16 theme data. The example theme data can be found here.
  • object that contains style objects, strings (that treated as classnames) or functions. A function is used to extend its first argument { style, className } and should return an object with the same structure. Other arguments depend on particular context (and should be described here). See createStylingFromTheme.js for the list of styling object keys. Also, this object can extend base16 theme via extend property.

Every theme has a light version, which is enabled with invertTheme prop.

const theme = {
  scheme: 'monokai',
  author: 'wimer hazenberg (http://www.monokai.nl)',
  base00: '#272822',
  base01: '#383830',
  base02: '#49483e',
  base03: '#75715e',
  base04: '#a59f85',
  base05: '#f8f8f2',
  base06: '#f5f4f1',
  base07: '#f9f8f5',
  base08: '#f92672',
  base09: '#fd971f',
  base0A: '#f4bf75',
  base0B: '#a6e22e',
  base0C: '#a1efe4',
  base0D: '#66d9ef',
  base0E: '#ae81ff',
  base0F: '#cc6633'
};

<div>
  <JSONTree data={data} theme={theme} invertTheme={false} />
</div>

Result (Monokai theme, dark background):

Advanced Customization

<div>
  <JSONTree data={data} theme={{
    extend: theme,
    // underline keys for literal values
    valueLabel: {
      textDecoration: 'underline'
    },
    // switch key for objects to uppercase when object is expanded.
    // `nestedNodeLabel` receives additional arguments `expanded` and `keyPath`
    nestedNodeLabel: ({ style }, nodeType, expanded) => ({
      style: {
        ...style,
        textTransform: expanded ? 'uppercase' : style.textTransform
      }
    })
  }} />
</div>

Customize Labels for Arrays, Objects, and Iterables

You can pass getItemString to customize the way arrays, objects, and iterable nodes are displayed (optional).

By default, it'll be:

<JSONTree getItemString={(type, data, itemType, itemString)
  => <span>{itemType} {itemString}</span>}

But if you pass the following:

const getItemString = (type, data, itemType, itemString)
  => (<span> // {type}</span>);

Then the preview of child elements now look like this:

Customize Rendering

You can pass the following properties to customize rendered labels and values:

<JSONTree
    labelRenderer={raw => <strong>{raw}</strong>}
    valueRenderer={raw => <em>{raw}</em>}
/>

In this example the label and value will be rendered with <strong> and <em> wrappers respectively.

For labelRenderer, you can provide a full path - see this PR.

More Options

  • shouldExpandNode: function(keyName, data, level) - determines if node should be expanded (root is expanded by default)
  • hideRoot: Boolean - if true, the root node is hidden.
  • sortObjectKeys: Boolean | function(a, b) - sorts object keys with compare function (optional). Isn't applied to iterable maps like Immutable.Map.

Credits

Similar Libraries

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial