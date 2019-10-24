redux-devtools monorepo. Please refer to that repository for the latest updates, issues and pull requests.
React JSON Viewer Component, Extracted from redux-devtools. Supports iterable objects, such as Immutable.js.
import JSONTree from 'react-json-tree'
// If you're using Immutable.js: `npm i --save immutable`
import { Map } from 'immutable'
// Inside a React component:
const json = {
array: [1, 2, 3],
bool: true,
object: {
foo: 'bar'
},
immutable: Map({ key: 'value' })
}
<JSONTree data={json} />
Check out examples directory for more details.
This component now uses react-base16-styling module, which allows to customize component via
theme property, which can be the following:
{ style, className } and should return an object with the same structure. Other arguments depend on particular context (and should be described here). See createStylingFromTheme.js for the list of styling object keys. Also, this object can extend
base16 theme via
extend property.
Every theme has a light version, which is enabled with
invertTheme prop.
const theme = {
scheme: 'monokai',
author: 'wimer hazenberg (http://www.monokai.nl)',
base00: '#272822',
base01: '#383830',
base02: '#49483e',
base03: '#75715e',
base04: '#a59f85',
base05: '#f8f8f2',
base06: '#f5f4f1',
base07: '#f9f8f5',
base08: '#f92672',
base09: '#fd971f',
base0A: '#f4bf75',
base0B: '#a6e22e',
base0C: '#a1efe4',
base0D: '#66d9ef',
base0E: '#ae81ff',
base0F: '#cc6633'
};
<div>
<JSONTree data={data} theme={theme} invertTheme={false} />
</div>
<div>
<JSONTree data={data} theme={{
extend: theme,
// underline keys for literal values
valueLabel: {
textDecoration: 'underline'
},
// switch key for objects to uppercase when object is expanded.
// `nestedNodeLabel` receives additional arguments `expanded` and `keyPath`
nestedNodeLabel: ({ style }, nodeType, expanded) => ({
style: {
...style,
textTransform: expanded ? 'uppercase' : style.textTransform
}
})
}} />
</div>
You can pass
getItemString to customize the way arrays, objects, and iterable nodes are displayed (optional).
By default, it'll be:
<JSONTree getItemString={(type, data, itemType, itemString)
=> <span>{itemType} {itemString}</span>}
But if you pass the following:
const getItemString = (type, data, itemType, itemString)
=> (<span> // {type}</span>);
Then the preview of child elements now look like this:
You can pass the following properties to customize rendered labels and values:
<JSONTree
labelRenderer={raw => <strong>{raw}</strong>}
valueRenderer={raw => <em>{raw}</em>}
/>
In this example the label and value will be rendered with
<strong> and
<em> wrappers respectively.
For
labelRenderer, you can provide a full path - see this PR.
shouldExpandNode: function(keyName, data, level) - determines if node should be expanded (root is expanded by default)
hideRoot: Boolean - if
true, the root node is hidden.
sortObjectKeys: Boolean | function(a, b) - sorts object keys with compare function (optional). Isn't applied to iterable maps like
Immutable.Map.
MIT