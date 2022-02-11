DraftJS Plugins

High quality plugins with great UX on top of DraftJS.

Usage

First, install the editor with npm :

$ npm install -js-plugins/editor --save

Then import the editor somewhere in your code and you're ready to go!

import Editor from '@draft-js-plugins/editor' ;

Documentation

Editor

An editor component accepting plugins. see source

Props Description Required editorState see here * onChange see here * plugins an array of plugins decorators an array of custom decorators defaultKeyBindings bool defaultBlockRenderMap bool all other props accepted by the DraftJS Editor except decorator see here

Usage:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Editor from '@draft-js-plugins/editor' ; import createHashtagPlugin from '@draft-js-plugins/hashtag' ; import createLinkifyPlugin from '@draft-js-plugins/linkify' ; import { EditorState } from 'draft-js' ; const hashtagPlugin = createHashtagPlugin(); const linkifyPlugin = createLinkifyPlugin(); const plugins = [linkifyPlugin, hashtagPlugin]; export default class UnicornEditor extends Component { state = { editorState : EditorState.createEmpty(), }; onChange = editorState => { this .setState({ editorState, }); }; render() { return ( < Editor editorState = {this.state.editorState} onChange = {this.onChange} plugins = {plugins} /> ); } }

How to write a Plugin

Feel free to copy any of the existing plugins as a starting point.In this repository you can also find a Guide on how to create a plugin, including a description of the supported features. In addition you can contact @nikgraf directly in case you need help or simply open a Github Issue!

Discussion and Support

Join the channel #draft-js-plugins after signing into the DraftJS Slack organization or check out our collection of frequently asked questions here: FAQ.

Development

Check out our Contribution Guide.

Learn about why Draft.js and how to use DraftJS Plugins

In this talk Nik Graf explained the ContentState structure of a Draft.js Editor as well as explained how to use plugins.

License

MIT