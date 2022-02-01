I have the time in milliseconds and I want it to become "30 minutes" or "3 days, 1 hour". Enter Humanize Duration!
This library is actively maintained but no new features will be added.
This package is available as humanize-duration on npm and Bower. You can also include the JavaScript file in the browser.
npm install humanize-duration
With
require (like in Node or with common build systems):
const humanizeDuration = require("humanize-duration");
humanizeDuration(12000); // '12 seconds'
With a
<script> tag:
<script src="humanize-duration.js"></script>
<script>
humanizeDuration(12000);
</script>
By default, Humanize Duration will humanize down to the second, and will return a decimal for the smallest unit. It will humanize in English by default.
humanizeDuration(3000); // '3 seconds'
humanizeDuration(2250); // '2.25 seconds'
humanizeDuration(97320000); // '1 day, 3 hours, 2 minutes'
You can change the settings by passing options as the second argument:
language
Language for unit display (accepts an ISO 639-1 code from one of the supported languages).
humanizeDuration(3000, { language: "es" }); // '3 segundos'
humanizeDuration(5000, { language: "ko" }); // '5 초'
fallbacks
Fallback languages if the provided language cannot be found (accepts an ISO 639-1 code from one of the supported languages). It works from left to right.
humanizeDuration(3000, { language: "bad language", fallbacks: ["en"] }); // '3 seconds'
humanizeDuration(3000, {
language: "bad language",
fallbacks: ["bad language", "es"],
}); // '3 segundos'
delimiter
String to display between the previous unit and the next value.
humanizeDuration(22140000, { delimiter: " and " }); // '6 hours and 9 minutes'
humanizeDuration(22140000, { delimiter: "--" }); // '6 hours--9 minutes'
spacer
String to display between each value and unit.
humanizeDuration(260040000, { spacer: " whole " }); // '3 whole days, 14 whole minutes'
humanizeDuration(260040000, { spacer: "" }); // '3days, 14minutes'
largest
Number representing the maximum number of units to display for the duration.
humanizeDuration(1000000000000); // '31 years, 8 months, 1 week, 19 hours, 46 minutes, 40 seconds'
humanizeDuration(1000000000000, { largest: 2 }); // '31 years, 8 months'
units
Array of strings to define which units are used to display the duration (if needed). Can be one, or a combination of any, of the following:
['y', 'mo', 'w', 'd', 'h', 'm', 's', 'ms']
humanizeDuration(3600000, { units: ["h"] }); // '1 hour'
humanizeDuration(3600000, { units: ["m"] }); // '60 minutes'
humanizeDuration(3600000, { units: ["d", "h"] }); // '1 hour'
round
Boolean value. Use
true to round the smallest unit displayed (can be combined with
largest and
units).
humanizeDuration(1200); // '1.2 seconds'
humanizeDuration(1200, { round: true }); // '1 second'
humanizeDuration(1600, { round: true }); // '2 seconds'
decimal
String to substitute for the decimal point in a decimal fraction.
humanizeDuration(1200); // '1.2 seconds'
humanizeDuration(1200, { decimal: " point " }); // '1 point 2 seconds'
conjunction
String to include before the final unit. You can also set
serialComma to
false to eliminate the final comma.
humanizeDuration(22140000, { conjunction: " and " }); // '6 hours and 9 minutes'
humanizeDuration(22141000, { conjunction: " and " }); // '6 hours, 9 minutes, and 1 second'
humanizeDuration(22140000, { conjunction: " and ", serialComma: false }); // '6 hours and 9 minutes'
humanizeDuration(22141000, { conjunction: " and ", serialComma: false }); // '6 hours, 9 minutes and 1 second'
maxDecimalPoints
Number that defines a maximal decimal points for float values.
humanizeDuration(8123.456789); // 8.12 seconds
humanizeDuration(8123.456789, { maxDecimalPoints: 3 }); // 8.123 seconds
humanizeDuration(8123.456789, { maxDecimalPoints: 6 }); // 8.123456 seconds
humanizeDuration(8123.45, { maxDecimalPoints: 6 }); // 8.12345 seconds
humanizeDuration(8000, { maxDecimalPoints: 6 }); // 8 seconds
unitMeasures
Customize the value used to calculate each unit of time.
humanizeDuration(400); // '0.4 seconds'
humanizeDuration(400, {
unitMeasures: {
y: 365,
mo: 30,
w: 7,
d: 1,
},
}); // '1 year, 1 month, 5 days'
Combined example
humanizeDuration(3602000, {
language: "es",
round: true,
spacer: " glorioso ",
units: ["m"],
}); // '60 glorioso minutos'
If you find yourself setting same options over and over again, you can create a humanizer that changes the defaults, which you can still override later.
const spanishHumanizer = humanizeDuration.humanizer({
language: "es",
units: ["y", "mo", "d"],
});
spanishHumanizer(71177400000); // '2 años, 3 meses, 2 días'
spanishHumanizer(71177400000, { units: ["d", "h"] }); // '823 días, 19.5 horas'
You can also add new languages to humanizers. For example:
const shortEnglishHumanizer = humanizeDuration.humanizer({
language: "shortEn",
languages: {
shortEn: {
y: () => "y",
mo: () => "mo",
w: () => "w",
d: () => "d",
h: () => "h",
m: () => "m",
s: () => "s",
ms: () => "ms",
},
},
});
shortEnglishHumanizer(15600000); // '4 h, 20 m'
You can also add languages after initializing:
const humanizer = humanizeDuration.humanizer()
humanizer.languages.shortEn = {
y: () => 'y',
// ...
Internally, the main
humanizeDuration function is just a wrapper around a humanizer.
Humanize Duration supports the following languages:
|Language
|Code
|Afrikaans
af
|Albanian
sq
|Arabic
ar
|Basque
eu
|Bengali
bn
|Bulgarian
bg
|Catalan
ca
|Chinese, simplified
zh_CN
|Chinese, traditional
zh_TW
|Croatian
hr
|Czech
cs
|Danish
da
|Dutch
nl
|English
en
|Esperanto
eo
|Estonian
et
|Faroese
fo
|Farsi/Persian
fa
|Finnish
fi
|French
fr
|German
de
|Greek
el
|Hebrew
he
|Hindi
hi
|Hungarian
hu
|Icelandic
is
|Indonesian
id
|Italian
it
|Japanese
ja
|Kannada
kn
|Khmer
km
|Korean
ko
|Kurdish
ku
|Lao
lo
|Latvian
lv
|Lithuanian
lt
|Macedonian
mk
|Malay
ms
|Marathi
mr
|Norwegian
no
|Polish
pl
|Portuguese
pt
|Romanian
ro
|Russian
ru
|Serbian
sr
|Slovak
sk
|Slovenian
sl
|Spanish
es
|Swahili
sw
|Swedish
sv
|Tamil
ta
|Telugu
te
|Thai
th
|Turkish
tr
|Ukrainian
uk
|Urdu
ur
|Vietnamese
vi
|Welsh
cy
For a list of supported languages, you can use the
getSupportedLanguages function. The results may not be in the same order every time.
humanizeDuration.getSupportedLanguages();
// ['ar', 'bg', 'ca', 'cs', da', 'de', ...]
This function won't return any new languages you define; it will only return the defaults supported by the library.
Lovingly made by Evan Hahn with help from:
Licensed under the permissive Unlicense. Enjoy!