jest-expect-message 🃏🗯 Add custom message to Jest expects

Problem

In many testing libraries it is possible to supply a custom message for a given expectation, this is currently not possible in Jest.

For example:

test( 'returns 2 when adding 1 and 1' , () => { expect( 1 + 1 , 'Woah this should be 2!' ).toBe( 3 ); });

This will throw the following error in Jest:

Expect takes at most one argument.

Solution

jest-expect-message allows you to call expect with a second argument of a String message.

For example the same test as above:

test( 'returns 2 when adding 1 and 1' , () => { expect( 1 + 1 , 'Woah this should be 2!' ).toBe( 3 ); });

With jest-expect-message this will fail with your custom error message:

● returns 2 when adding 1 and 1 Custom message: Woah this should be 2! expect(received).toBe(expected) // Object.is equality Expected: 3 Received: 2

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save-dev jest-expect-message

With yarn:

yarn add -D jest-expect-message

Setup

Add jest-expect-message to your Jest setupFilesAfterEnv configuration. See for help

Jest v24+

"jest" : { "setupFilesAfterEnv" : [ "jest-expect-message" ] }

Jest v23-

"jest" : { "setupTestFrameworkScriptFile" : "jest-expect-message" }

Usage

expect(actual, message) actual : The value you would normally pass into an expect to assert against with a given matcher. message : String, the custom message you want to be printed should the expect fail.



test( 'returns 2 when adding 1 and 1' , () => { expect( 1 + 1 , 'Woah this should be 2!' ).toBe( 3 ); });

