This repository contains a pragmatic data model for the entities most commonly used in investigative reporting: people, companies, assets, payments, court cases, etc.
The purpose of this is not to model reality in an ideal data model, but rather to have a working data structure for researchers.
followthemoney also contains code used to validate and normalize many
of the elements of data, and to map tabular data into the model.
For a general introduction to
followthemoney, check the high-level introduction:
Part of this package is a command-line tool that can be used to process and transform data in various ways. You can find a tutorial here:
Besides the introductions, there is also a full reference documentation for the library and the contained ontology:
There's also a number of viewers for the RDF schema definitions generated from FollowTheMoney, e.g.:
We release a lot of version of
followthemoney because even small changes
to the code base require a pypi release to begin being used in
aleph. To
this end, here's the steps for making a release:
git pull --rebase
make test
bumpversion patch
git push --tags
This will create a new patch release and upload a distribution of it. If
the changes are more significant, you can run
bumpversion with the
minor
or
major arguments.
When the schema is updated, please update the docs, ideally including the
diagrams. For the RDF namespace and JavaScript version of the model,
run
make generate.