@alehkudrevich/babel-plugin-react-css-modules

Transforms
styleName to
className using compile time CSS module resolution.
In contrast to
react-css-modules,
babel-plugin-react-css-modules has a lot smaller performance overhead (0-10% vs +50%; see Performance) and a lot smaller size footprint (less than 2kb vs 17kb react-css-modules + lodash dependency).
react-css-modules
CSS Modules are awesome! If you are not familiar with CSS Modules, it is a concept of using a module bundler such as webpack to load CSS scoped to a particular document. CSS module loader will generate a unique name for each CSS class at the time of loading the CSS document (Interoperable CSS to be precise). To see CSS Modules in practice, webpack-demo.
In the context of React, CSS Modules look like this:
import React from 'react';
import styles from './table.css';
export default class Table extends React.Component {
render () {
return <div className={styles.table}>
<div className={styles.row}>
<div className={styles.cell}>A0</div>
<div className={styles.cell}>B0</div>
</div>
</div>;
}
}
Rendering the component will produce a markup similar to:
<div class="table__table___32osj">
<div class="table__row___2w27N">
<div class="table__cell___1oVw5">A0</div>
<div class="table__cell___1oVw5">B0</div>
</div>
</div>
and a corresponding CSS file that matches those CSS classes.
Awesome!
However, there are several disadvantages of using CSS modules this way:
camelCase CSS class names.
styles object whenever constructing a
className.
undefined without a warning.
babel-plugin-react-css-modules automates loading of CSS Modules using
styleName property, e.g.
import React from 'react';
import './table.css';
export default class Table extends React.Component {
render () {
return <div styleName='table'>
<div styleName='row'>
<div styleName='cell'>A0</div>
<div styleName='cell'>B0</div>
</div>
</div>;
}
}
Using
babel-plugin-react-css-modules:
You are not forced to use the
camelCase naming convention.
You do not need to refer to the
styles object every time you use a CSS Module.
There is clear distinction between global CSS and CSS modules, e.g.
<div className='global-css' styleName='local-module'></div>
react-css-modules
react-css-modules introduced a convention of using
styleName attribute to reference CSS module.
react-css-modules is a higher-order React component. It is using the
styleName value to construct the
className value at the run-time. This abstraction frees a developer from needing to reference the imported styles object when using CSS modules (What's the problem?). However, this approach has a measurable performance penalty (see Performance).
babel-plugin-react-css-modules solves the developer experience problem without impacting the performance.
The important metric here is the "Difference from the base benchmark". "base" is defined as using React with hardcoded
className values. The lesser the difference, the bigger the performance impact.
Note: This benchmark suite does not include a scenario when
babel-plugin-react-css-modulescan statically construct a literal value at the build time. If a literal value of the
classNameis constructed at the compile time, the performance is equal to the base benchmark.
|Name
|Operations per second (relative margin of error)
|Sample size
|Difference from the base benchmark
|Using
className (base)
|9551 (±1.47%)
|587
|-0%
react-css-modules
|5914 (±2.01%)
|363
|-61%
babel-plugin-react-css-modules (runtime, anonymous)
|9145 (±1.94%)
|540
|-4%
babel-plugin-react-css-modules (runtime, named)
|8786 (±1.59%)
|527
|-8%
Platform info:
- Darwin 16.1.0 x64
- Node.JS 7.1.0
- V8 5.4.500.36
- NODE_ENV=production
- Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4870HQ CPU @ 2.50GHz × 8
View the ./benchmark.
Run the benchmark:
git clone git@github.com:gajus/babel-plugin-react-css-modules.git
cd ./babel-plugin-react-css-modules
npm install
npm run build
cd ./benchmark
npm install
NODE_ENV=production ./test
.css or
.scss extension).
styleName attribute value into anonymous and named CSS module references.
styleName value is a string literal, generates a string literal value.
styleName value is a
jSXExpressionContainer, uses a helper function (
getClassName) to construct the
className value at the runtime.
styleName attribute from the element.
className to the existing
className value (creates
className attribute if one does not exist).
Configure the options for the plugin within your
.babelrc as follows:
{
"plugins": [
["react-css-modules", {
"option": "value"
}]
]
}
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
context
string
|Must match webpack
context configuration.
css-loader inherits
context values from webpack. Other CSS module implementations might use different context resolution logic.
process.cwd()
exclude
string
|A RegExp that will exclude otherwise included files e.g., to exclude all styles from node_modules
exclude: 'node_modules'
filetypes
?FiletypesConfigurationType
|Configure postcss syntax loaders like sugarss, LESS and SCSS and extra plugins for them.
generateScopedName
?GenerateScopedNameConfigurationType
|Refer to Generating scoped names. If you use this option, make sure it matches the value of
localIdentName in webpack config. See this issue
[path]___[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]
removeImport
boolean
|Remove the matching style import. This option is used to enable server-side rendering.
false
webpackHotModuleReloading
boolean
|Enables hot reloading of CSS in webpack
false
handleMissingStyleName
"throw",
"warn",
"ignore"
|Determines what should be done for undefined CSS modules (using a
styleName for which there is no CSS module defined). Setting this option to
"ignore" is equivalent to setting
errorWhenNotFound: false in react-css-modules.
"throw"
attributeNames
?AttributeNameMapType
|Refer to Custom Attribute Mapping
{"styleName": "className"}
skip
boolean
|Whether to apply plugin if no matching
attributeNames found in the file
false
autoResolveMultipleImports
boolean
|Allow multiple anonymous imports if
styleName is only in one of them.
false
Note: The default configuration should work out of the box with the css-loader.
type FiletypeOptionsType = {|
+syntax: string,
+plugins?: $ReadOnlyArray<string | $ReadOnlyArray<[string, mixed]>>
|};
type FiletypesConfigurationType = {
[key: string]: FiletypeOptionsType
};
type GenerateScopedNameType = (localName: string, resourcePath: string) => string;
type GenerateScopedNameConfigurationType = GenerateScopedNameType | string;
type AttributeNameMapType = {
[key: string]: string
};
To add support for different CSS syntaxes (e.g. SCSS), perform the following two steps:
Add the postcss syntax loader as a development dependency:
npm install postcss-scss --save-dev
Add a
filetypes syntax mapping to the Babel plugin configuration. For example for SCSS:
"filetypes": {
".scss": {
"syntax": "postcss-scss"
}
}
And optionally specify extra plugins:
"filetypes": {
".scss": {
"syntax": "postcss-scss",
"plugins": [
"postcss-nested"
]
}
}
NOTE:
postcss-nestedis added as an extra plugin for demonstration purposes only. It's not needed with
postcss-scssbecause SCSS already supports nesting.
Postcss plugins can have options specified by wrapping the name and an options object in an array inside your config:
"plugins": [
["postcss-import-sync2", {
"path": ["src/styles", "shared/styles"]
}],
"postcss-nested"
]
You can set your own attribute mapping rules using the
attributeNames option.
It's an object, where keys are source attribute names and values are destination attribute names.
For example, the <NavLink> component from React Router has a
activeClassName attribute to accept an additional class name. You can set
"attributeNames": { "activeStyleName": "activeClassName" } to transform it.
The default
styleName ->
className transformation will not be affected by an
attributeNames value without a
styleName key. Of course you can use
{ "styleName": "somethingOther" } to change it, or use
{ "styleName": null } to disable it.
When
babel-plugin-react-css-modules cannot resolve CSS module at a compile time, it imports a helper function (read Runtime
styleName resolution). Therefore, you must install
babel-plugin-react-css-modules as a direct dependency of the project.
npm install babel-plugin-react-css-modules --save
If you'd like to get this working in React Native, you're going to have to allow custom import extensions, via a
rn-cli.config.js file:
module.exports = {
getAssetExts() {
return ["scss"];
}
}
Remember, also, that the bundler caches things like plugins and presets. If you want to change your
.babelrc (to add this plugin) then you'll want to add the
--reset-cache flag to the end of the package command.
git clone git@github.com:gajus/babel-plugin-react-css-modules.git
cd ./babel-plugin-react-css-modules/demo
npm install
npm start
open http://localhost:8080/
Anonymous reference can be used when there is only one stylesheet import.
Format:
CSS module name.
Example:
import './foo1.css';
// Imports "a" CSS module from ./foo1.css.
<div styleName="a"></div>;
Named reference is used to refer to a specific stylesheet import.
Format:
[name of the import].[CSS module name].
Example:
import foo from './foo1.css';
import bar from './bar1.css';
// Imports "a" CSS module from ./foo1.css.
<div styleName="foo.a"></div>;
// Imports "a" CSS module from ./bar1.css.
<div styleName="bar.a"></div>;
styleName resolution
When
styleName is a literal string value,
babel-plugin-react-css-modules resolves the value of
className at the compile time.
Input:
import './bar.css';
<div styleName="a"></div>;
Output:
import './bar.css';
<div className="bar___a"></div>;
styleName resolution
When a file imports multiple stylesheets, you must use a named reference.
Input:
import foo from './foo1.css';
import bar from './bar1.css';
<div styleName="foo.a"></div>;
<div styleName="bar.a"></div>;
Output:
import foo from './foo1.css';
import bar from './bar1.css';
<div className="foo___a"></div>;
<div className="bar___a"></div>;
styleName resolution
When the value of
styleName cannot be determined at the compile time,
babel-plugin-react-css-modules inlines all possible styles into the file. It then uses
getClassName helper function to resolve the
styleName value at the runtime.
Input:
import './bar.css';
<div styleName={Math.random() > .5 ? 'a' : 'b'}></div>;
Output:
import _getClassName from 'babel-plugin-react-css-modules/dist/browser/getClassName';
import foo from './bar.css';
const _styleModuleImportMap = {
foo: {
a: 'bar__a',
b: 'bar__b'
}
};
<div styleName={_getClassName(Math.random() > .5 ? 'a' : 'b', _styleModuleImportMap)}></div>;
Follow the following steps:
react-css-modules.
babel-plugin-react-css-modules.
.babelrc (see Configuration).
cssModules decorator and/or HoC.
If you are still having problems, refer to one of the user submitted guides:
react-css-modules had an option
allowMultiple.
allowMultiple allows multiple CSS module names in a
styleName declaration, e.g.
<div styleName='foo bar' />
This behaviour is enabled by default in
babel-plugin-react-css-modules.
babel-plugin-react-css-modules utilises webpack Hot Module Replacement (HMR) to live reload the CSS.
To enable live reloading of the CSS:
webpackHotModuleReloading
babel-plugin-react-css-modules configuration.
webpack to use HMR. Use
--hot option if you are using
webpack-dev-server.
style-loader to load the style sheets.
Note:
This enables live reloading of the CSS. To enable HMR of the React components, refer to the Hot Module Replacement - React guide.
Note:
This is a webpack specific option. If you are using
babel-plugin-react-css-modulesin a different setup and require CSS live reloading, raise an issue describing your setup.
[X]' without importing at least one stylesheet." error
First, ensure that you are correctly importing the CSS file following the conventions.
If you are correctly importing but using different CSS (such as SCSS), this is likely happening because your CSS file wasn't able to be successfully parsed. You need to configure a syntax loader.
[X]' error but the class exists in the CSS included in the browser.
First, verify that the CSS is being included in the browser. Remove from
styleName the reference to the CSS class that's failing and view the page. Search through the
<style> tags that have been added to the
<head> and find the one related to your CSS module. Copy the code into your editor and search for the class name.
Once you've verified that the class is being rendered in CSS, the likely cause is that the
babel-plugin-react-css-modules is unable to find your CSS class in the parsed code. If you're using different CSS (such as SCSS), verify that you have configured a syntax loader.
However, if you're using a syntaxes such as
postcss-scss or
postcss-less, they do not compile down to CSS. So if you are programmatically building a class name (see below), webpack will be able to generate the rendered CSS from SCSS/LESS, but
babel-plugin-react-css-modules will not be able to parse the SCSS/LESS.
A SCSS example:
$scales: 10, 20, 30, 40, 50;
@each $scale in $scales {
.icon-#{$scale} {
width: $scale;
height: $scale;
}
}
babel-plugin-react-css-modules will not receive
icon-10 or
icon-50, but
icon-#{$scale}. That is why you receive the error that
styleName
"icon-10" cannot be found.