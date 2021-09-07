🌓 Add a Dark Mode / Night Mode to your website in a few seconds
This library uses the CSS
mix-blend-mode to bring Dark Mode to any of your websites.
Just copy-paste the snippet and you will get a widget to turn on and off the Dark Mode. You can also use it without the widget programmatically. The plugin is lightweight, built-in Vanilla.
It also uses local storage by default, so your last setting will be remembered!
I have been inspired by this article: https://www.aworkinprogress.dev/sun-moon-blending-mode
prefers-color-scheme)
Check out the demo in these websites:
If you are using Wordpress you may want to have a look at these plugins based on Darkmode.js:
If you are using Nuxt.js there is a module for Darkmode.js:
Darkmode.js is very easy to use, just copy-paste the following code or use the npm package.
Just add this code to your HTML page:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/darkmode-js@1.5.7/lib/darkmode-js.min.js"></script>
<script>
function addDarkmodeWidget() {
new Darkmode().showWidget();
}
window.addEventListener('load', addDarkmodeWidget);
</script>
npm install darkmode-js
Then add the following JavaScript code:
import Darkmode from 'darkmode-js';
new Darkmode().showWidget();
Here are the option availables:
const options = {
bottom: '64px', // default: '32px'
right: 'unset', // default: '32px'
left: '32px', // default: 'unset'
time: '0.5s', // default: '0.3s'
mixColor: '#fff', // default: '#fff'
backgroundColor: '#fff', // default: '#fff'
buttonColorDark: '#100f2c', // default: '#100f2c'
buttonColorLight: '#fff', // default: '#fff'
saveInCookies: false, // default: true,
label: '🌓', // default: ''
autoMatchOsTheme: true // default: true
}
const darkmode = new Darkmode(options);
darkmode.showWidget();
If you don't want to show the widget and enable/disable Darkmode programatically you can use the method
toggle(). You can also check if the Dark Mode is activated with the method
isActivated(). See them in action in the following example:
const darkmode = new Darkmode();
darkmode.toggle();
console.log(darkmode.isActivated()) // will return true
darkmode--activated is added to the body tag when the darkmode is activated. You can take advantage of it to override the style and have a custom style
darkmode-ignore where you don't want to apply darkmode
isolation: isolate; in your CSS, this will also ignore the darkmode.
mix-blend-mode: difference;
.darkmode--activated p, .darkmode--activated li {
color: #000;
}
.button {
isolation: isolate;
}
.darkmode--activated .logo {
mix-blend-mode: difference;
}
<span class="darkmode-ignore">😬<span>
If it does not work you may have to add the following code, but this will invalidate the classes to override.
.darkmode-layer, .darkmode-toggle {
z-index: 500;
}
It may not be compatible with all the browsers. Therefore the widget has been hidden in Internet Explorer and Edge.
This library also uses
prefers-color-scheme: dark to automatically enable the Dark Mode if the OS prefered theme is dark.
Check the compatibility here:
yarn build or
npm run build - produces a production version of your library under the
lib folder
yarn dev or
npm run dev - produces development version of your library and runs a watcher
yarn test or
npm run test - it runs the tests :)
yarn test:watch or
npm run test:watch - same as above but in a watch mode
