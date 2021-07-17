Module Federation For Next.js

This plugin enables Module Federation on Next.js

This is a workaround to hard limitations caused by Next.js being synchronous.

I am working on an update to Webpack Core which will circumvent projects with older architecture (like Next.js).

This is a stable and viable workaround to leverage Module Federation until this issue is resolved.

Supports

next ^10.2.x

Client side only

Once I PR webpack, this workaround will no longer be required.

Check out our book

Demo

You can see it in action here: https://github.com/module-federation/module-federation-examples/tree/master/nextjs (needs to be updated)

How to add a sidecar for exposes to your nextjs app

Use withFederatedSidecar in your next.config.js of the app that you wish to expose modules from. We'll call this "next2".

const { withFederatedSidecar } = require ( "@module-federation/nextjs-mf" ); module .exports = withFederatedSidecar({ name : "next2" , filename : "static/chunks/remoteEntry.js" , exposes : { "./sampleComponent" : "./components/sampleComponent.js" , }, shared : { react : { requiredVersion : false , singleton : true , } }, })({ });

For the consuming application, we'll call it "next1", add an instance of the ModuleFederationPlugin to your webpack config:

module .exports = { webpack(config) { config.plugins.push( new options.webpack.container.ModuleFederationPlugin({ remoteType : "var" , remotes : { next2 : "next2" , }, shared : { react : { eager : true , singleton : true , requiredVersion : false , } }, }) ); return config; }, };

Make sure you have an _app.js file, then add the loader

config.module.rules.push({ test : /_app.js/ , loader : "@module-federation/nextjs-mf/lib/federation-loader.js" , });

Add the remote entry for "next2" to the _document for "next1"

import Document, { Html, Head, Main, NextScript } from "next/document" ; class MyDocument extends Document { static async getInitialProps(ctx) { const initialProps = await Document.getInitialProps(ctx); return { ...initialProps }; } render() { return ( < Html > < Head /> < body > < Main /> < script src = "http://next2-domain-here.com/_next/static/chunks/remoteEntry.js" /> <NextScript /> </ body > </ Html > ); } } export default MyDocument;

Use next/dynamic to import from your remotes