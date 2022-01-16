Alchemy is an open source CMS engine written in Ruby on Rails.
Read more about Alchemy on the website and in the guidelines.
CAUTION: This main branch is a development branch that can contain bugs. For productive environments you should use the current Ruby gem version, or the latest stable branch (5.2-stable).
Deploy your own free demo on Heroku
or visit the existing demo at https://alchemy-demo.herokuapp.com
This version of AlchemyCMS runs with Rails 6.0
5.2-stable branch.
4.5-stable branch.
3.6-stable branch.
3.1-stable branch.
2.8-stable branch.
2.1-stable branch.
2.0-stable branch.
1.6-stable branch.
Alchemy runs with Ruby >= 2.5.0.
For a Ruby 2.4 compatible version use the
5.2-stable branch.
For a Ruby 2.2 compatible version use the
4.1-stable branch.
For a Ruby 2.1 compatible version use the
3.6-stable branch.
For a Ruby 2.0.0 compatible version use the
3.2-stable branch.
For a Ruby 1.9.3 compatible version use the
3.1-stable branch.
For a Ruby 1.8.7 compatible version use the
2.3-stable branch.
If you do not have a Rails project yet or just want to check out Alchemy, then use this Rails template.
Make sure you have Rails installed first:
$ gem install rails
Then create a new Rails project with:
$ rails new -m https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AlchemyCMS/rails-templates/master/all.rb <MY-PROJECT-NAME>
and follow the on screen instructions.
If you want to manually install Alchemy into your Rails project follow these steps.
Put Alchemy into your
Gemfile with:
$ bundle add alchemy_cms
Now you have to decide, if you want to use your own user model or if you want to use the Devise based user model that Alchemy provides and was extracted into its own gem.
If you don't have your own user class, you can use the Alchemy user model. Just add the following gem into your
Gemfile:
$ bundle add alchemy-devise
Then run the
alchemy-devise installer:
$ bin/rails g alchemy:devise:install
In order to use your own user model you need to tell Alchemy about it.
The best practice is to use an initializer:
# config/initializers/alchemy.rb
Alchemy.user_class_name = 'YourUserClass' # Defaults to 'User'
Alchemy.current_user_method = 'current_admin_user' # Defaults to 'current_user'
Alchemy.signup_path = '/your/signup/path' # Defaults to '/signup'
Alchemy.login_path = '/your/login/path' # Defaults to '/login'
Alchemy.logout_path = '/your/logout/path' # Defaults to '/logout'
Alchemy.logout_method = 'http_verb_for_logout' # Defaults to 'delete'
The only thing Alchemy needs to know from your user class is the
alchemy_roles method.
This method has to return an
Array (or
ActiveRecord::Relation) with at least one of the following roles:
member,
author,
editor,
admin.
# app/models/user.rb
def alchemy_roles
if admin?
%w(admin)
end
end
Please follow this guide for further instructions on how to customize your user class even more.
After you set the user model you need to run the Alchemy install task:
$ bin/rails alchemy:install
Now everything should be set up and you should be able to visit the Alchemy Dashboard at:
*) Use your custom path if you mounted Alchemy at something else then
'/'
Alchemy has very flexible ways to organize and manage content. Please be sure to read the introduction guide in order to understand the basic idea of how Alchemy works.
Beginning with Alchemy 3.1 we do not patch the
ApplicationController anymore. If you have controllers that loads Alchemy content or uses Alchemy helpers in the views (i.e.
render_menu or
render_elements) you can either inherit from
Alchemy::BaseController or you
include Alchemy::ControllerActions in your controller (that's the recommended way).
By default, Alchemy Dashboard is accessible at http://example.com/admin. You can change this by setting
Alchemy.admin_path and
Alchemy.admin_constraints.
For example, these settings:
# config/initializers/alchemy.rb
Alchemy.admin_path = 'backend'
Alchemy.admin_constraints = {subdomain: 'hidden'}
will move the dashboard to http://hidden.example.com/backend.
Alchemy uses the Dragonfly gem to render pictures on-the-fly.
To make this as performant as possible the rendered picture gets stored into
public/pictures so the web server can pick up the file and serve it without hitting the Rails process at all.
This may or may not what you want. Especially for multi server setups you eventually want to use something like S3.
Please follow the guidelines about picture caching on the Dragonfly homepage for further instructions:
http://markevans.github.io/dragonfly/cache
We also provide an extension for Cloudinary
Alchemy ships with one default English translation for the admin interface. If you want to use the admin interface in other languages please have a look at the
alchemy_i18n project.
We, the Alchemy team, take upgrades very seriously and we try to make them as smooth as possible. Therefore we have build an upgrade task, that tries to automate the upgrade procedure as much as possible.
That's why after the Alchemy gem has been updated, with explicit call to:
$ bundle update alchemy_cms
you should always run the upgrader:
$ bin/rake alchemy:upgrade
Alchemy will print out useful information after running the automated tasks that help a smooth upgrade path. So please take your time and read them.
Always be sure to keep an eye on the
config/alchemy/config.yml.defaults file and update your
config/alchemy/config.yml accordingly.
Also,
git diff is your friend.
The Alchemy upgrader comes prepared with several rake tasks in a specific order. This is sometimes not what you want or could even break upgrades. In order to customize the upgrade preparation process you can instead run each of the tasks on their own.
$ bin/rake alchemy:install:migrations
$ bin/rake db:migrate
$ bin/rake alchemy:db:seed
$ bin/rake alchemy:upgrade:config
$ bin/rake alchemy:upgrade:run
WARNING: This is only recommended, if you have problems with the default
rake alchemy:upgrade task and need to
repair your data in between. The upgrader depends on these upgrade tasks running in this specific order, otherwise
we can't ensure smooth upgrades for you.
You can also run an individual upgrade on its own:
$ bin/rake -T alchemy:upgrade
provides you with a list of each upgrade you can run individually.
$ bin/rake alchemy:upgrade:4.1
runs only the Alchemy 4.1 upgrade
Alchemy has an official Capistrano extension which takes care of everything you need to deploy an Alchemy site.
Please use capistrano-alchemy, if you want to deploy with Capistrano.
If you don't use Capistrano you have to make sure that the
uploads,
tmp/cache/assets,
public/assets and
public/pictures folders get shared between deployments, otherwise you will loose data. No, not really, but you know, just keep them in sync.
If you want to contribute to Alchemy (and we encourage you to do so) we have a strong test suite that helps you to not break anything.
First of all you need to clone your fork to your local development machine. Then you need to install the dependencies with bundler.
$ bundle install
To prepare the tests of your Alchemy fork please make sure to run the preparation task:
$ bundle exec rake alchemy:spec:prepare
to set up the database for testing.
$ bundle exec rspec
Alternatively you can just run*:
$ bundle exec rake
*) This default task executes the database preparations and runs all defined test cases.
You can even start the dummy app and use it to manually test your changes with:
$ cd spec/dummy
$ bin/setup
$ bin/rails s
Bump the version number in both
lib/alchemy/version.rb and
./package.json. Make sure both are exactly the same and follow SemVer format.
$ export GITHUB_ACCESS_TOKEN=...
$ PREVIOUS_VERSION=4.1.0 bundle exec rake alchemy:changelog:update
$ git commit -am "Bump version to vX.Y.Z"
This task will publish both the ruby gem and the npm package. It also tags the latest commit.
$ bundle exec rake alchemy:release
PLEASE don't use the Github issues for feature requests. If you want to contribute to Alchemy please read the contribution guidelines before doing so.
