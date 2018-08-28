openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rci

@alaneu/react-currency-input

by Joe Sillitoe
1.3.7 (see all)

React component for inputing currency amounts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

346

GitHub Stars

190

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-currency-input

An ES2015 react component for currency. Supports custom decimal and thousand separators as well as precision.

Build Status

Changes

v1.3.0:

  • Deprecated "onChange" option in favor of "onChangeEvent". This fixes the argument order to better match React's default input handling
  • Updated dependencies to React 15
  • Added parseFloat polyfill
  • Persist events to deal with an issue of event pooling
  • Other bug fixes.

Installation

npm install react-currency-input --save

Integration

You can store the value passed in to the change handler in your state.

import React from 'react'
import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input';

const MyApp = React.createClass({
    getInitialState(){
        return ({amount: "0.00"});
    },

    handleChange(event, maskedvalue, floatvalue){
        this.setState({amount: maskedvalue});
    },
    render() {
        return (
            <div>
                <CurrencyInput value={this.state.amount} onChangeEvent={this.handleChange}/>
            </div>
        );
    }
});
export default MyApp

You can also assign a reference then access the value using a call to getMaskedValue().

import React from 'react'
import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input';

const MyApp = React.createClass({
    handleSubmit(event){
        event.preventDefault();
        console.log(this.refs.myinput.getMaskedValue())
    },
    render() {
        return (
            <form onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}>
                <CurrencyInput ref="myinput" />
            </form>
        );
    }
});
export default MyApp

Separators and Precision

Specify custom decimal and thousand separators:

    // 1.234.567,89
    <CurrencyInput decimalSeparator="," thousandSeparator="." />

Specify a specific precision:

    // 123,456.789
    <CurrencyInput precision="3" />

    // 123,456,789
    <CurrencyInput precision="0" />

Currency

Optionally set a currency symbol as a prefix or suffix

    // $1,234,567.89
    <CurrencyInput prefix="$" />

    // 1,234,567.89 kr
    <CurrencyInput suffix=" kr" />

Negative signs come before the prefix

    // -$20.00
    <CurrencyInput prefix="$" value="-20.00" />

All other attributes are applied to the input element. For example, you can integrate bootstrap styling:

    <CurrencyInput className="form-control" />

Options

OptionDefault ValueDescription
value0The initial currency value
onChangen/aCallback function to handle value changes. Deprecated, use onChangeEvent.
onChangeEventn/aCallback function to handle value changes
precision2Number of digits after the decimal separator
decimalSeparator'.'The decimal separator
thousandSeparator','The thousand separator
inputType"text"Input field tag type. You may want to use number or tel*
allowNegativefalseAllows negative numbers in the input
allowEmptyfalseIf no value is given, defines if it starts as null (true) or '' (false)
selectAllOnFocusfalseSelects all text on focus or does not
prefix''Currency prefix
suffix''Currency suffix
autoFocusfalseAutofocus

*Note: Enabling any mask-related features such as prefix, suffix or separators with an inputType="number" or "tel" could trigger errors. Most of those characters would be invalid in such input types.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial