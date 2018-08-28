An ES2015 react component for currency. Supports custom decimal and thousand separators as well as precision.
npm install react-currency-input --save
You can store the value passed in to the change handler in your state.
import React from 'react'
import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input';
const MyApp = React.createClass({
getInitialState(){
return ({amount: "0.00"});
},
handleChange(event, maskedvalue, floatvalue){
this.setState({amount: maskedvalue});
},
render() {
return (
<div>
<CurrencyInput value={this.state.amount} onChangeEvent={this.handleChange}/>
</div>
);
}
});
export default MyApp
You can also assign a reference then access the value using a call to getMaskedValue().
import React from 'react'
import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input';
const MyApp = React.createClass({
handleSubmit(event){
event.preventDefault();
console.log(this.refs.myinput.getMaskedValue())
},
render() {
return (
<form onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}>
<CurrencyInput ref="myinput" />
</form>
);
}
});
export default MyApp
Specify custom decimal and thousand separators:
// 1.234.567,89
<CurrencyInput decimalSeparator="," thousandSeparator="." />
Specify a specific precision:
// 123,456.789
<CurrencyInput precision="3" />
// 123,456,789
<CurrencyInput precision="0" />
Optionally set a currency symbol as a prefix or suffix
// $1,234,567.89
<CurrencyInput prefix="$" />
// 1,234,567.89 kr
<CurrencyInput suffix=" kr" />
Negative signs come before the prefix
// -$20.00
<CurrencyInput prefix="$" value="-20.00" />
All other attributes are applied to the input element. For example, you can integrate bootstrap styling:
<CurrencyInput className="form-control" />
|Option
|Default Value
|Description
|value
|0
|The initial currency value
|onChange
|n/a
|Callback function to handle value changes. Deprecated, use onChangeEvent.
|onChangeEvent
|n/a
|Callback function to handle value changes
|precision
|2
|Number of digits after the decimal separator
|decimalSeparator
|'.'
|The decimal separator
|thousandSeparator
|','
|The thousand separator
|inputType
|"text"
|Input field tag type. You may want to use
number or
tel*
|allowNegative
|false
|Allows negative numbers in the input
|allowEmpty
|false
|If no
value is given, defines if it starts as null (
true) or '' (
false)
|selectAllOnFocus
|false
|Selects all text on focus or does not
|prefix
|''
|Currency prefix
|suffix
|''
|Currency suffix
|autoFocus
|false
|Autofocus
*Note: Enabling any mask-related features such as prefix, suffix or separators with an inputType="number" or "tel" could trigger errors. Most of those characters would be invalid in such input types.