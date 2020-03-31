Overview

This is an assertion library for enzyme to simplify your tests, and make them more readable.

This library supports several testing frameworks including Jest and Jasmine.

Want to add support for another testing framework? Check out our contributing doc!

Readme's for each package:

Development

Setup

git clone <this repo> cd enzyme-matchers npm install lerna bootstrap

Tests

Linters:

npm run lint

Tests:

npm test

Contributing

We want to make this assertion library as robust and complete as possible. If you think that there are missing features/assertions, please open a GitHub issue or even better - a PR.

This project uses lerna

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

License

The MIT License

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.

Publishing Steps