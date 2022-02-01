Alan AI: In-app voice assistant SDK for Web

Alan Platform • Alan Studio • Docs • FAQ • Blog • Twitter

Quickly add voice to your app with the Alan Platform. Create an in-app voice assistant to enable human-like conversations and provide a personalized voice experience for every user.

Alan is a Voice AI Platform

Alan is a conversational voice AI platform that lets you create an intelligent voice assistant for your app. It offers all necessary tools to design, embed and host your voice solutions:

Alan Studio

A powerful web-based IDE where you can write, test and debug dialog scenarios for your voice assistant or chatbot.

Alan Client SDKs

Alan's lightweight SDKs to quickly embed a voice assistant to your app.

Alan Cloud

Alan's AI-backend powered by the industry’s best Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and Speech Synthesis. The Alan Cloud provisions and handles the infrastructure required to maintain your voice deployments and perform all the voice processing tasks.

To get more details on how Alan works, see Alan Platform.

Why Alan?

No or minimum changes to your UI : To voice enable your app, you only need to get the Alan Client SDK and drop it to your app.

: To voice enable your app, you only need to get the Alan Client SDK and drop it to your app. Serverless environment : No need to plan for, deploy and maintain any infrastructure or speech components - the Alan Platform does the bulk of the work.

: No need to plan for, deploy and maintain any infrastructure or speech components - the Alan Platform does the bulk of the work. On-the-fly updates : All changes to the dialogs become available immediately.

: All changes to the dialogs become available immediately. Voice flow testing and analytics: Alan Studio provides advanced tools for testing your dialog flows and getting the analytics data on users' interactions, all in the same console.

How to start

To create a voice assistant for your web app or page:

Sign up for Alan Studio to build voice scripts in JavaScript and test them. Use the Alan Web SDK to embed a voice assistant to your app or page. For details, see Alan AI documentation for the necessary framework: JavaScript

React

Angular

Vue

Ember

Electron

Check out our demo.

Downloads

Example apps

In the Examples folder, you can find example web apps created with:

React

Angular

Vue

Ember

Electron

To launch the app, follow the instructions in the README file inside the example app folder. Then press the Alan button and try interacting with Alan.

Other platforms

You may also want to try Alan Client SDKs for the following platforms:

Have questions?

If you have any questions or something is missing in the documentation: