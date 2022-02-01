Alan Platform • Alan Studio • Docs • FAQ • Blog • Twitter
Quickly add voice to your app with the Alan Platform. Create an in-app voice assistant to enable human-like conversations and provide a personalized voice experience for every user.
Alan is a conversational voice AI platform that lets you create an intelligent voice assistant for your app. It offers all necessary tools to design, embed and host your voice solutions:
A powerful web-based IDE where you can write, test and debug dialog scenarios for your voice assistant or chatbot.
Alan's lightweight SDKs to quickly embed a voice assistant to your app.
Alan's AI-backend powered by the industry’s best Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and Speech Synthesis. The Alan Cloud provisions and handles the infrastructure required to maintain your voice deployments and perform all the voice processing tasks.
To get more details on how Alan works, see Alan Platform.
To create a voice assistant for your web app or page:
Sign up for Alan Studio to build voice scripts in JavaScript and test them.
Use the Alan Web SDK to embed a voice assistant to your app or page. For details, see Alan AI documentation for the necessary framework:
Check out our demo.
In the Examples folder, you can find example web apps created with:
To launch the app, follow the instructions in the README file inside the example app folder. Then press the Alan button and try interacting with Alan.
You may also want to try Alan Client SDKs for the following platforms:
If you have any questions or something is missing in the documentation: