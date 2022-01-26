Who uses ngx-admin?| Documentation | Installation Guidelines | Angular templates

New! Material theme for ngx-admin

Material admin theme is based on the most popular Angular dashboard template - ngx-admin To use material theme checkout feat/material-theme branch.

Get material ngx-admin integrated with backend technology of your choice. Check out our store.

Key features

The most popular and trusted Angular open source dashboard template is out there. Used by hundreds of thousands developers worldwide and Fortune 500 companies*.

Over 40+ Angular Components and 60+ Usage Examples. Kick off your project and save money by using ngx-admin.

Already using ngx-admin and willing to switch to material theme? Material theme is backward-compatible. Check out the article describing how to do that.

ngx-admin material works perfectly with Angular Material and Nebular. Take the best from both!

To use material theme checkout feat/material-theme branch

Admin template based on Angular 10+ and Nebular

UI Bakery

Try low-code internal tool builder for free

Check out our Store for ready to use Backend Bundles.

Templates

With 6 stunning visual themes

Material Dark Material Light

Dark Default

Cosmic Corporate

Angular 10+ & Typescript

Bootstrap 4+ & SCSS

Responsive layout

RTL support

High resolution

Flexibly configurable themes with hot-reload (3 themes included)

(3 themes included) Authentication module with multiple providers

40+ Angular Components

60+ Usage Examples

Demo

Live Demo

Documentation

This template is using Nebular modules set, here you can find documentation and other useful articles.

Empty starter kit

Don't need all the pages and modules and just looking for an empty starter kit for your next project? Check out our starter-kit branch.

BrowserStack

This project runs its tests on multiple desktop and mobile browsers using BrowserStack.

More from Akveo

Eva Icons - 480+ beautiful Open Source icons

Nebular - Angular Components, Auth and Security

Akveo templates - 10+ Ready-to-use apps templates to speed up your apps developments

How can I support developers?

Star our GitHub repo ⭐

Create pull requests, submit bugs, suggest new features or documentation updates 🔧

Follow us on Twitter 🐾

Like our page on Facebook 👍

Looking for engineering services?

Visit our homepage or simply leave us a message to contact@akveo.com. We will be happy to work with you!

From Developers

Made with ❤️ by Akveo team. Follow us on Twitter to get the latest news first! We're always happy to receive your feedback!