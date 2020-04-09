Auto complete component for Angular 2.
This component is based on angucomplete-alt
I don't use this library much anymore and don't have time to properly maintain it. If you are currently using ng2-completer and interested to maintain it please let me know!
npm install ng2-completer --save
The module you want to use ng2-completer in must import
Ng2CompleterModule and
FormsModule (to use the ngModel
directive on ng2-completer).
Ng2CompleterModule provides the
CompleterService, and declares the
ng2-completer
directive.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { FormsModule } from "@angular/forms";
import { HttpClientModule } from "@angular/common/http";
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { Ng2CompleterModule } from "ng2-completer";
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
HttpClientModule,
Ng2CompleterModule,
],
declarations: [ AppComponent ],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
Add ng2-completer to your component and create a data source:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { CompleterService, CompleterData } from 'ng2-completer';
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `<h1>Search color</h1>
<ng2-completer [(ngModel)]="searchStr" [datasource]="dataService" [minSearchLength]="0"></ng2-completer>
<h1>Search captain</h1>
<ng2-completer [(ngModel)]="captain" [datasource]="captains" [minSearchLength]="0"></ng2-completer>`
})
export class MyComponent {
protected searchStr: string;
protected captain: string;
protected dataService: CompleterData;
protected searchData = [
{ color: 'red', value: '#f00' },
{ color: 'green', value: '#0f0' },
{ color: 'blue', value: '#00f' },
{ color: 'cyan', value: '#0ff' },
{ color: 'magenta', value: '#f0f' },
{ color: 'yellow', value: '#ff0' },
{ color: 'black', value: '#000' }
];
protected captains = ['James T. Kirk', 'Benjamin Sisko', 'Jean-Luc Picard', 'Spock', 'Jonathan Archer', 'Hikaru Sulu', 'Christopher Pike', 'Rachel Garrett' ];
constructor(private completerService: CompleterService) {
this.dataService = completerService.local(this.searchData, 'color', 'color');
}
}
ng2-completer uses rxjs stream as data sources. There are 2 ready made data sources that can be used to fetch local and remote data but it's also possible to provide a custom source that generates a stream of items.
Add the following to
System.js map configuration:
var map = {
...
'ng2-completer': 'node_modules/ng2-completer/ng2-completer.umd.js'
}
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default
|datasource
|Autocomplete list data source can be an array of strings or a URL that results in an array of strings or a CompleterData object
|Array\<string>|string|CompleterData
|Yes
|dataService
|Deprecated use
datasource instead. Autocomplete list data source.
|CompleterData
|Yes
|ngModel
|see the angular forms API.
|string
|Yes
|autoMatch
|Auto select an item if it is the only result and it is an exact match of the search text.
|boolean
|No
|false
|autofocus
|Set input focus when the page loads
|boolean
|No
|false
|clearUnselected
|Clear the input on blur if not selected.
|boolean
|No
|false
|clearSelected
|Clear the input when a result is selected.
|boolean
|No
|false
|disableInput
|If true disable the input field.
|boolean
|No
|false
|fieldTabindex
|Set the
tabIndex of the input.
|number
|No
|initialValue
|Initial value for the component. Value is parsed using: titleField, descriptionField and imageField and used as selected value
|any
|No
|inputId
id attribute of the input element.
|string
|No
|inputName
name attribute of the input element.
|string
|No
|inputClass
class attribute of the input element.
|string
|No
|matchClass
|CSS class to apply for matching part of the title and description.
|string
|No
|maxChars
|Maximal number of characters that the user can type in the component.
|number
|No
|524288
|minSearchLength
|Minimal number of characters required for searching.
|number
|No
|3
|overrideSuggested
|If true will override suggested and set the model with the value in the input field.
|boolean
|No
|false
|openOnFocus
|If true will open the dropdown and perform search when the input gets the focus.
|boolean
|No
|false
|openOnClick
|If true will open and close the dropdown by click.
|boolean
|No
|false
|selectOnFocus
|If true will select the input text upon focus.
|boolean
|No
|false
|selectOnClick
|If true will select the input text by click.
|boolean
|No
|false
|fillHighlighted
|If true will set the model with the value in the input field when item is highlighted.
|boolean
|No
|true
|pause
|Number of msec. to wait before searching.
|number
|No
|250
|placeholder
|Placeholder text for the search field.
|string
|No
|textNoResults
|Text displayed when the search returned no results. if the string is falsy it won't be displayed
|string
|No
|textSearching
|Text displayed while search is active. if the string is falsy it won't be displayed
|string
|No
|Searching...
|autoHighlight
|Automatically highlight the best matching search result when the input changes. the "best match" is selected by: exact match, starts with and finally includes
|boolean
|No
|false
|Name
|Description
|Type
|selected
|emitted when an item is selected.
|(selected: CompleterItem): void
|highlighted
|emitted when an item is highlighted.
|(highlighted: CompleterItem): void
|focus
|emitted when the input gets focus
|(): void
|blur
|emitted when the input looses focus
|(): void
|opened
|emitted when the dropdown is opened or closed
|(isOpen: boolean): void
|keyup
|emitted when the input emits keyup
|(event: any): void
|keydown
|emitted when the input emits keydown
|(event: any): void
|Method
|Description
|Parameters
|open()
|Open the dropdown
|close()
|Close the dropdown
|focus()
|Set the focus to the completer input
|blur()
|Remove the focus from the completer input
|isOpen()
|Returns the state of the dropdown
Create local data provider by calling
CompleterService.local.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
|data
|any[] | Observable<any[]>
|A JSON array with the data to use or an Observable that emits one
|Yes
|searchFields
|string
|Comma separated list of fields to search on. Fields may contain dots for nested attributes; if empty or null all data will be returned.
|Yes
|titleField
|string
|Name of the field to use as title for the list item.
|Yes
|Name
|Type
|Description
|descriptionField
|string
|Name of the field to use as description for the list item.
|imageField
|string
|Name of the field to use as image url for the list item.
Create remote data provider by calling
CompleterService.remote.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
|url
|string
|Base url for the search
|Yes
|searchFields
|string
|Comma separated list of fields to search on. Fields may contain dots for nested attributes; if empty or null all data will be returned.
|Yes
|titleField
|string
|Name of the field to use as title for the list item.
|Yes
|Name
|Type
|Description
|descriptionField
|string
|Name of the field to use as description for the list item.
|imageField
|string
|Name of the field to use as image url for the list item.
|urlFormater
|(term: string) => string
|Function that get's the searchterm and returns the search url before each search.
|dataField
|string
|The field in the response that includes the data.
|requestOptions
|RequestOptions (@angular/common/http)
|HTTP request options that should be sent with the search request.
.completer-holder
.completer-input
.completer-dropdown-holder
.completer-dropdown
.completer-searching
.completer-no-results
.completer-row
.completer-image-holder
.completer-image
.completer-image-default
.completer-title
.completer-description
.completer-list-item-holder
.completer-list-item
.completer-selected-row