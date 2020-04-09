Auto complete component for Angular 2.

This component is based on angucomplete-alt

Click for demo or plunk

Help needed

I don't use this library much anymore and don't have time to properly maintain it. If you are currently using ng2-completer and interested to maintain it please let me know!

Installation

npm install ng2-completer --save

Usage

The module you want to use ng2-completer in must import Ng2CompleterModule and FormsModule (to use the ngModel directive on ng2-completer). Ng2CompleterModule provides the CompleterService , and declares the ng2-completer directive.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { FormsModule } from "@angular/forms" ; import { HttpClientModule } from "@angular/common/http" ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { Ng2CompleterModule } from "ng2-completer" ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, HttpClientModule, Ng2CompleterModule, ], declarations: [ AppComponent ], bootstrap: [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

Add ng2-completer to your component and create a data source:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { CompleterService, CompleterData } from 'ng2-completer' ; ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: `<h1>Search color</h1> <ng2-completer [(ngModel)]="searchStr" [datasource]="dataService" [minSearchLength]="0"></ng2-completer> <h1>Search captain</h1> <ng2-completer [(ngModel)]="captain" [datasource]="captains" [minSearchLength]="0"></ng2-completer>` }) export class MyComponent { protected searchStr: string ; protected captain: string ; protected dataService: CompleterData; protected searchData = [ { color: 'red' , value: '#f00' }, { color: 'green' , value: '#0f0' }, { color: 'blue' , value: '#00f' }, { color: 'cyan' , value: '#0ff' }, { color: 'magenta' , value: '#f0f' }, { color: 'yellow' , value: '#ff0' }, { color: 'black' , value: '#000' } ]; protected captains = [ 'James T. Kirk' , 'Benjamin Sisko' , 'Jean-Luc Picard' , 'Spock' , 'Jonathan Archer' , 'Hikaru Sulu' , 'Christopher Pike' , 'Rachel Garrett' ]; constructor ( private completerService: CompleterService ) { this .dataService = completerService.local( this .searchData, 'color' , 'color' ); } }

ng2-completer uses rxjs stream as data sources. There are 2 ready made data sources that can be used to fetch local and remote data but it's also possible to provide a custom source that generates a stream of items.

System.js configuration

Add the following to System.js map configuration:

var map = { ... 'ng2-completer' : 'node_modules/ng2-completer/ng2-completer.umd.js' }

API

ng2-completer component

Attribute Description Type Required Default datasource Autocomplete list data source can be an array of strings or a URL that results in an array of strings or a CompleterData object Array\<string>|string|CompleterData Yes dataService Deprecated use datasource instead. Autocomplete list data source. CompleterData Yes ngModel see the angular forms API. string Yes autoMatch Auto select an item if it is the only result and it is an exact match of the search text. boolean No false autofocus Set input focus when the page loads boolean No false clearUnselected Clear the input on blur if not selected. boolean No false clearSelected Clear the input when a result is selected. boolean No false disableInput If true disable the input field. boolean No false fieldTabindex Set the tabIndex of the input. number No initialValue Initial value for the component. Value is parsed using: titleField, descriptionField and imageField and used as selected value any No inputId id attribute of the input element. string No inputName name attribute of the input element. string No inputClass class attribute of the input element. string No matchClass CSS class to apply for matching part of the title and description. string No maxChars Maximal number of characters that the user can type in the component. number No 524288 minSearchLength Minimal number of characters required for searching. number No 3 overrideSuggested If true will override suggested and set the model with the value in the input field. boolean No false openOnFocus If true will open the dropdown and perform search when the input gets the focus. boolean No false openOnClick If true will open and close the dropdown by click. boolean No false selectOnFocus If true will select the input text upon focus. boolean No false selectOnClick If true will select the input text by click. boolean No false fillHighlighted If true will set the model with the value in the input field when item is highlighted. boolean No true pause Number of msec. to wait before searching. number No 250 placeholder Placeholder text for the search field. string No textNoResults Text displayed when the search returned no results. if the string is falsy it won't be displayed string No textSearching Text displayed while search is active. if the string is falsy it won't be displayed string No Searching... autoHighlight Automatically highlight the best matching search result when the input changes. the "best match" is selected by: exact match, starts with and finally includes boolean No false

ng2-completer events

Name Description Type selected emitted when an item is selected. (selected: CompleterItem): void highlighted emitted when an item is highlighted. (highlighted: CompleterItem): void focus emitted when the input gets focus (): void blur emitted when the input looses focus (): void opened emitted when the dropdown is opened or closed (isOpen: boolean): void keyup emitted when the input emits keyup (event: any): void keydown emitted when the input emits keydown (event: any): void

ng2-completer methods

Method Description Parameters open() Open the dropdown close() Close the dropdown focus() Set the focus to the completer input blur() Remove the focus from the completer input isOpen() Returns the state of the dropdown

Local data

Create local data provider by calling CompleterService.local .

Parameters

Name Type Description Required data any[] | Observable<any[]> A JSON array with the data to use or an Observable that emits one Yes searchFields string Comma separated list of fields to search on. Fields may contain dots for nested attributes; if empty or null all data will be returned. Yes titleField string Name of the field to use as title for the list item. Yes

Attributes

Name Type Description descriptionField string Name of the field to use as description for the list item. imageField string Name of the field to use as image url for the list item.

Remote data

Create remote data provider by calling CompleterService.remote .

Parameters

Name Type Description Required url string Base url for the search Yes searchFields string Comma separated list of fields to search on. Fields may contain dots for nested attributes; if empty or null all data will be returned. Yes titleField string Name of the field to use as title for the list item. Yes

Attributes

Name Type Description descriptionField string Name of the field to use as description for the list item. imageField string Name of the field to use as image url for the list item. urlFormater (term: string) => string Function that get's the searchterm and returns the search url before each search. dataField string The field in the response that includes the data. requestOptions RequestOptions (@angular/common/http) HTTP request options that should be sent with the search request.

CSS classes

.completer-holder

.completer-input

.completer-dropdown-holder

.completer-dropdown

.completer-searching

.completer-no-results

.completer-row

.completer-image-holder

.completer-image

.completer-image-default

.completer-title

.completer-description

.completer-list-item-holder

.completer-list-item

.completer-selected-row

Credits