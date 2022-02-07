openbase logo
@akshatgiri/react-native-gesture-handler

by software-mansion
1.6.2 (see all)

Declarative API exposing platform native touch and gesture system to React Native.

Readme

React Native Gesture Handler by Software Mansion

Declarative API exposing platform native touch and gesture system to React Native.

React Native Gesture Handler provides native-driven gesture management APIs for building best possible touch-based experiences in React Native.

With this library gestures are no longer controlled by the JS responder system, but instead are recognized and tracked in the UI thread. It makes touch interactions and gesture tracking not only smooth, but also dependable and deterministic.

Installation

Check getting started section of our docs for the detailed installation instructions.

Documentation

Check out our dedicated documentation page for info about this library, API reference and more: https://docs.swmansion.com/react-native-gesture-handler/docs/

Examples

If you want to play with the API but don't feel like trying it on a real app, you can run the example project. Clone the repo, go to the example folder and run:

  yarn install

If you are running on ios, run pod install in the ios folder

Run yarn start to start the metro bundler

Run yarn android or yarn ios (depending on which platform you want to run the example app on).

You will need to have an Android or iOS device or emulator connected as well as react-native-cli package installed globally.

React native Support

versionreact-native version
1.4.0+0.60.0+
1.1.0+0.57.2+
<1.1.00.50.0+

It may be possible to use newer versions of react-native-gesture-handler on React Native with version <= 0.59 by reverse Jetifying. Read more on that here https://github.com/mikehardy/jetifier#to-reverse-jetify--convert-node_modules-dependencies-to-support-libraries

License

Gesture handler library is licensed under The MIT License.

Credits

This project has been build and is maintained thanks to the support from Shopify, Expo.io and Software Mansion

shopify expo swm

