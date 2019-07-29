hotel

Start apps from your browser and use local domains/https automatically

Tip: if you don't enable local domains, hotel can still be used as a catalog of local servers.

Hotel works great on any OS (macOS, Linux, Windows) and with all servers ❤️

Node (Express, Webpack)

PHP (Laravel, Symfony)

Ruby (Rails, Sinatra, Jekyll)

Python (Django)

Docker

Go

Apache, Nginx

...

v0.8.0 upgrade

.localhost replaces .dev local domain and is the new default. See https://ma.ttias.be/chrome-force-dev-domains-https-via-preloaded-hsts/ for context.

If you're upgrading, please be sure to:

Remove "tld": "dev" from your ~/.hotel/conf.json file Run hotel stop && hotel start Refresh your network settings

Support

Video

Features

Local domains - http://project.localhost

- HTTPS via local self-signed SSL certificate - https://project.localhost

- Wildcard subdomains - http://*.project.localhost

- Works everywhere - macOS, Linux and Windows

- macOS, Linux and Windows Works with any server - Node, Ruby, PHP, ...

- Node, Ruby, PHP, ... Proxy - Map local domains to remote servers

- Map local domains to remote servers System-friendly - No messing with port 80 , /etc/hosts , sudo or additional software

- No messing with , , or additional software Fallback URL - http://localhost:2000/project

Servers are only started when you access them

Plays nice with other servers (Apache, Nginx, ...)

Random or fixed ports

Install

npm install -g hotel && hotel start

Hotel requires Node to be installed, if you don't have it, you can simply install it using one of the following method:

https://github.com/creationix/nvm nvm install stable

https://brew.sh brew install node

You can also visit https://nodejs.org.

Quick start

Local domains (optional)

To use local .localhost domains, you need to configure your network or browser to use hotel's proxy auto-config file or you can skip this step for the moment and go directly to http://localhost:2000

See instructions here.

Add your servers

~/projects/one$ hotel add 'npm start' ~/projects/two$ hotel run 'npm start'

Visit localhost:2000 or http(s)://hotel.localhost.

Alternatively you can directly go to

http : http :

http (s) : http (s) :

Popular servers examples

Using other servers? Here are some examples to get you started :)

hotel add 'ember server' hotel add 'jekyll serve --port $PORT' hotel add 'rails server -p $PORT -b 127.0.0.1' hotel add 'python -m SimpleHTTPServer $PORT' hotel add 'php -S 127.0.0.1:$PORT' hotel add 'docker-compose up' hotel add 'python manage.py runserver 127.0.0.1:$PORT'

On Windows use "%PORT%" instead of '$PORT'

See a Docker example here..

Proxy requests to remote servers

Add your remote servers

~$ hotel add http://192.168.1.12:1337 --name aliased-address ~$ hotel add http://google.com --name aliased-domain

You can now access them using

http://aliased-address.localhost http://aliased-domain.localhost

CLI usage and options

hotel add <cmd|url> [opts] hotel run <cmd> [opts] hotel add 'nodemon app.js' --out dev.log hotel add 'nodemon app.js' --name name hotel add 'nodemon app.js' --port 3000 hotel add 'nodemon app.js' --env PATH hotel add http://192.168.1.10 --name app hotel run 'nodemon app.js' hotel ls hotel rm hotel start hotel stop

To get help

hotel -- help hotel -- help <cmd>

Port

For hotel to work, your servers need to listen on the PORT environment variable. Here are some examples showing how you can do it from your code or the command-line:

var port = process.env.PORT || 3000 server.listen(port)

hotel add 'cmd -p $PORT' hotel add "cmd -p %PORT%"

Fallback URL

If you're offline or can't configure your browser to use .localhost domains, you can always access your local servers by going to localhost:2000.

Configurations, logs and self-signed SSL certificate

You can find hotel related files in ~/.hotel :

~/.hotel/conf.json ~/.hotel/daemon.log ~/.hotel/daemon.pid ~/.hotel/key.pem ~/.hotel/cert.pem ~/.hotel/servers/<app-name>.json

By default, hotel uses the following configuration values:

{ "port" : 2000 , "host" : '127.0.0.1' , "timeout" : 5000 , "tld" : 'localhost' , "proxy" : false }

To override a value, simply add it to ~/.hotel/conf.json and run hotel stop && hotel start

FAQ

Setting a fixed port

hotel add --port 3000 'server-cmd $PORT'

Adding X-Forwarded-* headers to requests

hotel add --xfwd 'server-cmd'

Setting HTTP_PROXY env

Use --http-proxy-env flag when adding your server or edit your server configuration in ~/.hotel/servers

hotel add --http-proxy-env 'server-cmd'

Proxying requests to a remote https server

hotel add --change-origin 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com'

When proxying to a https server, you may get an error because your .localhost domain doesn't match the host defined in the server certificate. With this flag, host header is changed to match the target URL.

ENOSPC and EACCES errors

If you're seeing one of these errors in ~/.hotel/daemon.log , this usually means that there's some permissions issues. hotel daemon should be started without sudo and ~/.hotel should belong to $USER .

sudo chown -R $USER : $HOME /.hotel

See also, https://docs.npmjs.com/getting-started/fixing-npm-permissions

Configuring a network proxy IP

If you're behind a corporate proxy, replace "proxy" with your network proxy IP in ~/.hotel/conf.json . For example:

{ "proxy" : "1.2.3.4:5000" }

License

