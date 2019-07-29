Start apps from your browser and use local domains/https automatically
Tip: if you don't enable local domains, hotel can still be used as a catalog of local servers.
Hotel works great on any OS (macOS, Linux, Windows) and with all servers ❤️
.localhost replaces
.dev local domain and is the new default. See https://ma.ttias.be/chrome-force-dev-domains-https-via-preloaded-hsts/ for context.
If you're upgrading, please be sure to:
"tld": "dev" from your
~/.hotel/conf.json file
hotel stop && hotel start
http://project.localhost
https://project.localhost
http://*.project.localhost
port 80,
/etc/hosts,
sudo or additional software
http://localhost:2000/project
npm install -g hotel && hotel start
Hotel requires Node to be installed, if you don't have it, you can simply install it using one of the following method:
nvm install stable
brew install node
You can also visit https://nodejs.org.
To use local
.localhost domains, you need to configure your network or browser to use hotel's proxy auto-config file or you can skip this step for the moment and go directly to http://localhost:2000
# Add your server to hotel
~/projects/one$ hotel add 'npm start'
# Or start your server in the terminal as usual and get a temporary local domain
~/projects/two$ hotel run 'npm start'
Visit localhost:2000 or http(s)://hotel.localhost.
Alternatively you can directly go to
http://localhost:2000/one
http://localhost:2000/two
http(s)://one.localhost
http(s)://two.localhost
Using other servers? Here are some examples to get you started :)
hotel add 'ember server' # Ember
hotel add 'jekyll serve --port $PORT' # Jekyll
hotel add 'rails server -p $PORT -b 127.0.0.1' # Rails
hotel add 'python -m SimpleHTTPServer $PORT' # static file server (Python)
hotel add 'php -S 127.0.0.1:$PORT' # PHP
hotel add 'docker-compose up' # docker-compose
hotel add 'python manage.py runserver 127.0.0.1:$PORT' # Django
# ...
On Windows use
"%PORT%" instead of
'$PORT'
Add your remote servers
~$ hotel add http://192.168.1.12:1337 --name aliased-address
~$ hotel add http://google.com --name aliased-domain
You can now access them using
http://aliased-address.localhost # will proxy requests to http://192.168.1.12:1337
http://aliased-domain.localhost # will proxy requests to http://google.com
hotel add <cmd|url> [opts]
hotel run <cmd> [opts]
# Examples
hotel add 'nodemon app.js' --out dev.log # Set output file (default: none)
hotel add 'nodemon app.js' --name name # Set custom name (default: current dir name)
hotel add 'nodemon app.js' --port 3000 # Set a fixed port (default: random port)
hotel add 'nodemon app.js' --env PATH # Store PATH environment variable in server config
hotel add http://192.168.1.10 --name app # map local domain to URL
hotel run 'nodemon app.js' # Run server and get a temporary local domain
# Other commands
hotel ls # List servers
hotel rm # Remove server
hotel start # Start hotel daemon
hotel stop # Stop hotel daemon
To get help
hotel --help
hotel --help <cmd>
For
hotel to work, your servers need to listen on the PORT environment variable.
Here are some examples showing how you can do it from your code or the command-line:
var port = process.env.PORT || 3000
server.listen(port)
hotel add 'cmd -p $PORT' # OS X, Linux
hotel add "cmd -p %PORT%" # Windows
If you're offline or can't configure your browser to use
.localhost domains, you can always access your local servers by going to localhost:2000.
You can find hotel related files in
~/.hotel :
~/.hotel/conf.json
~/.hotel/daemon.log
~/.hotel/daemon.pid
~/.hotel/key.pem
~/.hotel/cert.pem
~/.hotel/servers/<app-name>.json
By default,
hotel uses the following configuration values:
{
"port": 2000,
"host": '127.0.0.1',
// Timeout when proxying requests to local domains
"timeout": 5000,
// Change this if you want to use another tld than .localhost
"tld": 'localhost',
// If you're behind a corporate proxy, replace this with your network proxy IP (example: "1.2.3.4:5000")
"proxy": false
}
To override a value, simply add it to
~/.hotel/conf.json and run
hotel stop && hotel start
hotel add --port 3000 'server-cmd $PORT'
X-Forwarded-* headers to requests
hotel add --xfwd 'server-cmd'
HTTP_PROXY env
Use
--http-proxy-env flag when adding your server or edit your server configuration in
~/.hotel/servers
hotel add --http-proxy-env 'server-cmd'
https server
hotel add --change-origin 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com'
When proxying to a
https server, you may get an error because your
.localhost domain doesn't match the host defined in the server certificate. With this flag,
host header is changed to match the target URL.
ENOSPC and
EACCES errors
If you're seeing one of these errors in
~/.hotel/daemon.log, this usually means that there's some permissions issues.
hotel daemon should be started without
sudo and
~/.hotel should belong to
$USER.
# to fix permissions
sudo chown -R $USER: $HOME/.hotel
See also, https://docs.npmjs.com/getting-started/fixing-npm-permissions
If you're behind a corporate proxy, replace
"proxy" with your network proxy IP in
~/.hotel/conf.json. For example:
{
"proxy": "1.2.3.4:5000"
}
MIT
