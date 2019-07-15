The world-famous HTTP client Request now RxJS compliant, wrote in full Typescript | ES6 for client and server side.
$ npm install --save @akanass/rx-http-request rxjs
or
$ yarn add @akanass/rx-http-request rxjs
Rx-Http-Request is designed to be the simplest way possible to make http calls.
It's fully
Typescript |
ES6 wrotten so you can import it :
import {RxHR} from "@akanass/rx-http-request";
or use
CommonJS:
const RxHR = require('@akanass/rx-http-request').RxHR;
Now, it's easy to perform a
HTTP request:
RxHR.get('http://www.google.fr').subscribe(
(data) => {
if (data.response.statusCode === 200) {
console.log(data.body); // Show the HTML for the Google homepage.
}
},
(err) => console.error(err) // Show error in console
);
Rx-Http-Request can be used in your favorite browser to have all features in your own front application.
Just import
browser/index.js script and enjoy:
<script src="node_modules/@akanass/rx-http-request/browser/index.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script type="application/javascript">
const RxHR = rhr.RxHR;
RxHR.get('http://www.google.fr').subscribe(
function(data){
if (data.response.statusCode === 200) {
console.log(data.body); // Show the HTML for the Google homepage.
}
},
function(err){
console.error(err) // Show error in console
}
);
</script>
Browser version is a standalone version so you just need to
copy/paste file from
node_modules/@akanass/rx-http-request/browser/index.js when you want to create your bundle and change path to it.
If you want to include this library inside a project builds with
webpack for a
client application, you must add this configuration inside your
webpack configuration:
{
target: "web",
node: {
fs: "empty",
net: "empty",
tls: "empty"
}
}
For a
server application,
target will be
node,
node block in configuration doesn't exist and
uglify plugin must be
disabled.
Rx-Http-Request uses Request API to perform calls and returns RxJS.Observable.
All options to pass to API methods can be found here.
All methods to execute on response object can be found here.
.request
Returns the original Request API to perform calls without
RxJS.Observable response but with a callback method.
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
RxHR.request({uri: 'http://www.google.fr'}, (error, response, body) => {
if (!error && response.statusCode == 200) {
console.log(body); // Show the HTML for the Google homepage.
}
});
.defaults(options)
This method returns a wrapper around the normal Rx-Http-Request API that defaults to whatever options you pass to it.
Parameters:
options (required): Original Request
optionsobject with default values foreach next requests
Response:
new
RxHttpRequestinstance
Note:
RxHR.defaults() does not modify the global API; instead, it returns a wrapper that has your default settings applied to it.
Note: You can call
.defaults() on the wrapper that is returned from
RxHR.defaults() to add/override defaults that were previously defaulted.
For example:
// requests using baseRequest will set the 'x-token' header
const baseRequest = RxHR.defaults({
headers: {'x-token': 'my-token'}
});
// requests using specialRequest will include the 'x-token' header set in
// baseRequest and will also include the 'special' header
const specialRequest = baseRequest.defaults({
headers: {special: 'special value'}
});
.get(uri[, options])
Performs a request with
get http method.
Parameters:
- uri (required): The
uriwhere request will be performed
- options (optional): Original Request
optionsobject
Response:
RxJS.Observable instance
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
RxHR.get('http://www.google.fr').subscribe(
(data) => {
if (data.response.statusCode === 200) {
console.log(data.body); // Show the HTML for the Google homepage.
}
},
(err) => console.error(err) // Show error in console
);
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
const options = {
qs: {
access_token: 'xxxxx xxxxx' // -> uri + '?access_token=xxxxx%20xxxxx'
},
headers: {
'User-Agent': 'Rx-Http-Request'
},
json: true // Automatically parses the JSON string in the response
};
RxHR.get('https://api.github.com/user/repos', options).subscribe(
(data) => {
if (data.response.statusCode === 200) {
console.log(data.body); // Show the JSON response object.
}
},
(err) => console.error(err) // Show error in console
);
.getBuffer(uri[, options])
Performs a request with
get http method and returns a buffer in response body. Very useful to crawl data from a stream.
Parameters:
- uri (required): The
uriwhere request will be performed
- options (optional): Original Request
optionsobject
Response:
RxJS.Observable instance
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
RxHR.getBuffer('https://portalstoragewuprod2.azureedge.net/vision/Analysis/1-1.jpg').subscribe(
(data) => {
if (data.response.statusCode === 200) {
console.log(data.response.headers['content-type']); // Show image content-type.
console.log(data.body); // Show image buffer array.
}
},
(err) => console.error(err) // Show error in console
);
.post(uri[, options])
Performs a request with
post http method.
Parameters:
- uri (required): The
uriwhere request will be performed
- options (optional): Original Request
optionsobject
Response:
RxJS.Observable instance
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
const options = {
body: {
some: 'payload'
},
json: true // Automatically stringifies the body to JSON
};
RxHR.post('http://posttestserver.com/posts', options).subscribe(
(data) => {
if (data.response.statusCode === 201) {
console.log(data.body); // Show the JSON response object.
}
},
(err) => console.error(err) // Show error in console
);
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
const options = {
form: {
some: 'payload' // Will be urlencoded
},
headers: {
/* 'content-type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' */ // Set automatically
}
};
RxHR.post('http://posttestserver.com/posts', options).subscribe(
(data) => {
if (data.response.statusCode === 201) {
console.log(data.body); // POST succeeded...
}
},
(err) => console.error(err) // Show error in console
);
.put(uri[, options])
Performs a request with
put http method.
Parameters:
- uri (required): The
uriwhere request will be performed
- options (optional): Original Request
optionsobject
Response:
RxJS.Observable instance
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
RxHR.put(uri).subscribe(...);
.patch(uri[, options])
Performs a request with
patch http method.
Parameters:
- uri (required): The
uriwhere request will be performed
- options (optional): Original Request
optionsobject
Response:
RxJS.Observable instance
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
RxHR.patch(uri).subscribe(...);
.delete(uri[, options])
Performs a request with
delete http method.
Parameters:
- uri (required): The
uriwhere request will be performed
- options (optional): Original Request
optionsobject
Response:
RxJS.Observable instance
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
RxHR.delete(uri).subscribe(...);
.head(uri[, options])
Parameters:
- uri (required): The
uriwhere request will be performed
- options (optional): Original Request
optionsobject
Response:
RxJS.Observable instance
Performs a request with
head http method.
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
RxHR.head(uri).subscribe(...);
.options(uri[, options])
Parameters:
- uri (required): The
uriwhere request will be performed
- options (optional): Original Request
optionsobject
Response:
RxJS.Observable instance
Performs a request with
options http method.
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
RxHR.options(uri).subscribe(...);
.jar()
Creates a new
RxCookieJar instance
Response:
RxJS.Observable instance
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
RxHR.jar().subscribe(...);
.cookie(str)
Creates a new cookie
Parameters:
- str (required): The
stringrepresentation of the cookie
Response:
RxJS.Observable instance
import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';
RxHR.cookie('key1=value1').subscribe(...);
To set up your development environment:
cd to the main folder,
npm or yarn install,
npm or yarn run test.
./coverage/lcov-report/index.html.
unused packages error in compilation
rxjs operators instead of manual creation
rxjs in peerDependencies and need to be installed manually
no-shadowed-variable value in tslint config
tslint config
tsconfig files
getBuffer method if no
uri provided
request typings installation
Request version to v2.80.0
v2.80.0
RxJS and
Request
RxJS, only
Observable
Typescript
typings support
@akanass/rx-http-request
Copyright (c) 2019 Nicolas Jessel Licensed under the MIT license.