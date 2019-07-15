openbase logo
Readme

Rx-Http-Request

The world-famous HTTP client Request now RxJS compliant, wrote in full Typescript | ES6 for client and server side.

Table of contents

Installation

$ npm install --save @akanass/rx-http-request rxjs

or

$ yarn add @akanass/rx-http-request rxjs

Super simple to use

Rx-Http-Request is designed to be the simplest way possible to make http calls.

It's fully Typescript | ES6 wrotten so you can import it :

import {RxHR} from "@akanass/rx-http-request";

or use CommonJS:

const RxHR = require('@akanass/rx-http-request').RxHR;

Now, it's easy to perform a HTTP request:

RxHR.get('http://www.google.fr').subscribe(
    (data) => {

        if (data.response.statusCode === 200) {
            console.log(data.body); // Show the HTML for the Google homepage.
        }
    },
    (err) => console.error(err) // Show error in console
);

Browser compatibility

Rx-Http-Request can be used in your favorite browser to have all features in your own front application.

Just import browser/index.js script and enjoy:

<script src="node_modules/@akanass/rx-http-request/browser/index.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script type="application/javascript">
    const RxHR = rhr.RxHR;
    
    RxHR.get('http://www.google.fr').subscribe(
        function(data){
    
            if (data.response.statusCode === 200) {
                console.log(data.body); // Show the HTML for the Google homepage.
            }
        },
        function(err){
            console.error(err) // Show error in console
        }
    );
</script>

Browser version is a standalone version so you just need to copy/paste file from node_modules/@akanass/rx-http-request/browser/index.js when you want to create your bundle and change path to it.

Build your project with Webpack

If you want to include this library inside a project builds with webpack for a client application, you must add this configuration inside your webpack configuration:

{
    target: "web",
    node: {
        fs: "empty",
        net: "empty",
        tls: "empty"
    }
}

For a server application, target will be node, node block in configuration doesn't exist and uglify plugin must be disabled.

API in Detail

Rx-Http-Request uses Request API to perform calls and returns RxJS.Observable.

All options to pass to API methods can be found here.

All methods to execute on response object can be found here.

.request

Returns the original Request API to perform calls without RxJS.Observable response but with a callback method.

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

RxHR.request({uri: 'http://www.google.fr'}, (error, response, body) => {

    if (!error && response.statusCode == 200) {
        console.log(body); // Show the HTML for the Google homepage.
    }
});

.defaults(options)

This method returns a wrapper around the normal Rx-Http-Request API that defaults to whatever options you pass to it.

Parameters:

options (required): Original Request options object with default values foreach next requests

Response:

new RxHttpRequest instance

Note: RxHR.defaults() does not modify the global API; instead, it returns a wrapper that has your default settings applied to it.

Note: You can call .defaults() on the wrapper that is returned from RxHR.defaults() to add/override defaults that were previously defaulted.

For example:

// requests using baseRequest will set the 'x-token' header
const baseRequest = RxHR.defaults({
    headers: {'x-token': 'my-token'}
});

// requests using specialRequest will include the 'x-token' header set in
// baseRequest and will also include the 'special' header
const specialRequest = baseRequest.defaults({
    headers: {special: 'special value'}
});

.get(uri[, options])

Performs a request with get http method.

Parameters:

  • uri (required): The uri where request will be performed
  • options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

RxJS.Observable instance

Crawl a webpage

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

RxHR.get('http://www.google.fr').subscribe(
    (data) => {

        if (data.response.statusCode === 200) {
            console.log(data.body); // Show the HTML for the Google homepage.
        }
    },
    (err) => console.error(err) // Show error in console
);

GET something from a JSON REST API

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

const options = {
    qs: {
        access_token: 'xxxxx xxxxx' // -> uri + '?access_token=xxxxx%20xxxxx'
    },
    headers: {
        'User-Agent': 'Rx-Http-Request'
    },
    json: true // Automatically parses the JSON string in the response
};

RxHR.get('https://api.github.com/user/repos', options).subscribe(
    (data) => {

        if (data.response.statusCode === 200) {
            console.log(data.body); // Show the JSON response object.
        }
    },
    (err) => console.error(err) // Show error in console
);

.getBuffer(uri[, options])

Performs a request with get http method and returns a buffer in response body. Very useful to crawl data from a stream.

Parameters:

  • uri (required): The uri where request will be performed
  • options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

RxJS.Observable instance

GET a buffer image

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

RxHR.getBuffer('https://portalstoragewuprod2.azureedge.net/vision/Analysis/1-1.jpg').subscribe(
    (data) => {

        if (data.response.statusCode === 200) {
            console.log(data.response.headers['content-type']); // Show image content-type.
            console.log(data.body); // Show image buffer array.
        }
    },
    (err) => console.error(err) // Show error in console
);

.post(uri[, options])

Performs a request with post http method.

Parameters:

  • uri (required): The uri where request will be performed
  • options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

RxJS.Observable instance

POST data to a JSON REST API

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

const options = {
    body: {
        some: 'payload'
    },
    json: true // Automatically stringifies the body to JSON
};

RxHR.post('http://posttestserver.com/posts', options).subscribe(
    (data) => {

        if (data.response.statusCode === 201) {
            console.log(data.body); // Show the JSON response object.
        }
    },
    (err) => console.error(err) // Show error in console
);

POST like HTML forms do

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

const options = {
    form: {
        some: 'payload' // Will be urlencoded
    },
    headers: {
        /* 'content-type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' */ // Set automatically
    }
};

RxHR.post('http://posttestserver.com/posts', options).subscribe(
    (data) => {

        if (data.response.statusCode === 201) {
            console.log(data.body); // POST succeeded...
        }
    },
    (err) => console.error(err) // Show error in console
);

.put(uri[, options])

Performs a request with put http method.

Parameters:

  • uri (required): The uri where request will be performed
  • options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

RxJS.Observable instance

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

RxHR.put(uri).subscribe(...);

.patch(uri[, options])

Performs a request with patch http method.

Parameters:

  • uri (required): The uri where request will be performed
  • options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

RxJS.Observable instance

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

RxHR.patch(uri).subscribe(...);

.delete(uri[, options])

Performs a request with delete http method.

Parameters:

  • uri (required): The uri where request will be performed
  • options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

RxJS.Observable instance

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

RxHR.delete(uri).subscribe(...);

.head(uri[, options])

Parameters:

  • uri (required): The uri where request will be performed
  • options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

RxJS.Observable instance

Performs a request with head http method.

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

RxHR.head(uri).subscribe(...);

.options(uri[, options])

Parameters:

  • uri (required): The uri where request will be performed
  • options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

RxJS.Observable instance

Performs a request with options http method.

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

RxHR.options(uri).subscribe(...);

.jar()

Creates a new RxCookieJar instance

Response:

RxJS.Observable instance

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

RxHR.jar().subscribe(...);

.cookie(str)

Creates a new cookie

Parameters:

  • str (required): The string representation of the cookie

Response:

RxJS.Observable instance

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request';

RxHR.cookie('key1=value1').subscribe(...);

Contributing

To set up your development environment:

  1. clone the repo to your workspace,
  2. in the shell cd to the main folder,
  3. hit npm or yarn install,
  4. run npm or yarn run test.
    • It will lint the code and execute all tests.
    • The test coverage report can be viewed from ./coverage/lcov-report/index.html.

Change History

  • v3.3.0 (2019-07-15)
    • Merge PR #30
    • Upgrade all packages' versions
    • Documentation
  • v3.2.0 (2019-07-08)
    • Upgrade all packages' versions
    • Fix tests
    • Documentation
  • v3.1.0 (2018-10-16)
    • Upgrade all packages' versions
    • Migrate tests to jest and ts-jest
    • Refactor files' names
    • Documentation
  • v3.0.0 (2018-05-28)
    • Upgrade to rxjs v6+ (#29)
    • Add generics in response (#28)
    • Upgrade all packages' versions
    • Documentation
  • v2.7.1 (2018-01-24)
    • Upgrade all packages' versions
    • Fix problem with response object with retry process
    • Documentation
  • v2.7.0 (2017-11-20)
    • Upgrade all packages' versions
    • Fix Issue 12
    • Fix Issue 13
    • Fix Issue 15
    • Lettable version of rxjs operators
    • Update tests
    • Documentation
  • v2.6.0 (2017-09-14)
    • Upgrade all packages' versions
    • Add config for unused packages error in compilation
    • Update code to use rxjs operators instead of manual creation
    • Update tests
  • v2.5.0 (2017-07-18)
    • Upgrade all packages' versions
    • Fix Issue 11
    • rxjs in peerDependencies and need to be installed manually
  • v2.4.0 (2017-07-10)
    • Upgrade all packages' versions
    • Change no-shadowed-variable value in tslint config
  • v2.3.0 (2017-05-15)
    • Upgrade all packages' versions
    • Extended tsconfig files
    • Check file exists in packaging process
  • v2.2.1 (2017-05-02)
    • Upgrade all packages' versions
    • Fix error handler in getBuffer method if no uri provided
  • v2.2.0 (2017-04-14)
    • Upgrade all packages' versions
    • Fix tests
    • Add new method to get data with buffer response
    • Export all initial elements from request to have them in library
  • v2.1.1 (2017-03-23)
  • v2.1.0 (2017-03-09)
    • Upgrade Request version to v2.80.0
  • v2.0.0 (2017-02-28)
    • New package version for RxJS and Request
    • Don't import all of RxJS, only Observable
    • Rewritten all library and test files in Typescript
    • Add typings support
    • Add scope to library and move to @akanass/rx-http-request
  • v1.2.0 (2016-09-29)
    • New package version for RxJS and Request
    • New ES6 features
    • Issue 1
    • Issue 2
  • v1.1.0 (2016-03-28)
    • Browserify to have browser compatibility
  • v1.0.0 (2016-03-27)
    • Carefully rewritten from scratch to make Rx-Http-Request a drop-in replacement for Request

License

Copyright (c) 2019 Nicolas Jessel Licensed under the MIT license.

