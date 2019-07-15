The world-famous HTTP client Request now RxJS compliant, wrote in full Typescript | ES6 for client and server side.

Installation

$ npm install --save @akanass/rx-http-request rxjs or $ yarn add @akanass/rx-http-request rxjs

Super simple to use

Rx-Http-Request is designed to be the simplest way possible to make http calls.

It's fully Typescript | ES6 wrotten so you can import it :

import {RxHR} from "@akanass/rx-http-request" ;

or use CommonJS :

const RxHR = require ( '@akanass/rx-http-request' ).RxHR;

Now, it's easy to perform a HTTP request:

RxHR.get( 'http://www.google.fr' ).subscribe( ( data ) => { if (data.response.statusCode === 200 ) { console .log(data.body); } }, ( err ) => console .error(err) );

Browser compatibility

Rx-Http-Request can be used in your favorite browser to have all features in your own front application.

Just import browser/index.js script and enjoy:

<script src= "node_modules/@akanass/rx-http-request/browser/index.js" type= "application/javascript" > </ script > < script type = "application/javascript" > const RxHR = rhr.RxHR; RxHR.get( 'http://www.google.fr' ).subscribe( function ( data ) { if (data.response.statusCode === 200 ) { console .log(data.body); } }, function ( err ) { console .error(err) } ); </ script >

Browser version is a standalone version so you just need to copy/paste file from node_modules/@akanass/rx-http-request/browser/index.js when you want to create your bundle and change path to it.

Build your project with Webpack

If you want to include this library inside a project builds with webpack for a client application, you must add this configuration inside your webpack configuration :

{ target : "web" , node : { fs : "empty" , net : "empty" , tls : "empty" } }

For a server application, target will be node , node block in configuration doesn't exist and uglify plugin must be disabled .

API in Detail

Rx-Http-Request uses Request API to perform calls and returns RxJS.Observable.

All options to pass to API methods can be found here.

All methods to execute on response object can be found here.

Returns the original Request API to perform calls without RxJS.Observable response but with a callback method.

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; RxHR.request({uri: 'http://www.google.fr' }, ( error, response, body ) => { if (!error && response.statusCode == 200 ) { console .log(body); } });

This method returns a wrapper around the normal Rx-Http-Request API that defaults to whatever options you pass to it.

Parameters:

options (required): Original Request options object with default values foreach next requests

Response:

new RxHttpRequest instance

Note: RxHR.defaults() does not modify the global API; instead, it returns a wrapper that has your default settings applied to it.

Note: You can call .defaults() on the wrapper that is returned from RxHR.defaults() to add/override defaults that were previously defaulted.

For example:

const baseRequest = RxHR.defaults({ headers: { 'x-token' : 'my-token' } }); const specialRequest = baseRequest.defaults({ headers: {special: 'special value' } });

Performs a request with get http method.

Parameters:

uri (required): The uri where request will be performed

(required): The where request will be performed options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

Crawl a webpage

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; RxHR.get( 'http://www.google.fr' ).subscribe( ( data ) => { if (data.response.statusCode === 200 ) { console .log(data.body); } }, ( err ) => console .error(err) );

GET something from a JSON REST API

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; const options = { qs: { access_token: 'xxxxx xxxxx' }, headers: { 'User-Agent' : 'Rx-Http-Request' }, json: true }; RxHR.get( 'https://api.github.com/user/repos' , options).subscribe( ( data ) => { if (data.response.statusCode === 200 ) { console .log(data.body); } }, ( err ) => console .error(err) );

Performs a request with get http method and returns a buffer in response body. Very useful to crawl data from a stream.

Parameters:

uri (required): The uri where request will be performed

(required): The where request will be performed options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

GET a buffer image

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; RxHR.getBuffer( 'https://portalstoragewuprod2.azureedge.net/vision/Analysis/1-1.jpg' ).subscribe( ( data ) => { if (data.response.statusCode === 200 ) { console .log(data.response.headers[ 'content-type' ]); console .log(data.body); } }, ( err ) => console .error(err) );

Performs a request with post http method.

Parameters:

uri (required): The uri where request will be performed

(required): The where request will be performed options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

POST data to a JSON REST API

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; const options = { body: { some: 'payload' }, json: true }; RxHR.post( 'http://posttestserver.com/posts' , options).subscribe( ( data ) => { if (data.response.statusCode === 201 ) { console .log(data.body); } }, ( err ) => console .error(err) );

POST like HTML forms do

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; const options = { form: { some: 'payload' }, headers: { } }; RxHR.post( 'http://posttestserver.com/posts' , options).subscribe( ( data ) => { if (data.response.statusCode === 201 ) { console .log(data.body); } }, ( err ) => console .error(err) );

Performs a request with put http method.

Parameters:

uri (required): The uri where request will be performed

(required): The where request will be performed options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; RxHR.put(uri).subscribe(...);

Performs a request with patch http method.

Parameters:

uri (required): The uri where request will be performed

(required): The where request will be performed options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; RxHR.patch(uri).subscribe(...);

Performs a request with delete http method.

Parameters:

uri (required): The uri where request will be performed

(required): The where request will be performed options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; RxHR.delete(uri).subscribe(...);

Parameters:

uri (required): The uri where request will be performed

(required): The where request will be performed options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

Performs a request with head http method.

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; RxHR.head(uri).subscribe(...);

Parameters:

uri (required): The uri where request will be performed

(required): The where request will be performed options (optional): Original Request options object

Response:

Performs a request with options http method.

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; RxHR.options(uri).subscribe(...);

Creates a new RxCookieJar instance

Response:

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; RxHR.jar().subscribe(...);

Creates a new cookie

Parameters:

str (required): The string representation of the cookie

Response:

import {RxHR} from '@akanass/rx-http-request' ; RxHR.cookie( 'key1=value1' ).subscribe(...);

Contributing

To set up your development environment:

clone the repo to your workspace, in the shell cd to the main folder, hit npm or yarn install , run npm or yarn run test . It will lint the code and execute all tests.

The test coverage report can be viewed from ./coverage/lcov-report/index.html .

Change History

v3.3.0 (2019-07-15) Merge PR #30 Upgrade all packages' versions Documentation

v3.2.0 (2019-07-08) Upgrade all packages' versions Fix tests Documentation

v3.1.0 (2018-10-16) Upgrade all packages' versions Migrate tests to jest and ts-jest Refactor files' names Documentation

v3.0.0 (2018-05-28) Upgrade to rxjs v6+ (#29) Add generics in response (#28) Upgrade all packages' versions Documentation

v2.7.1 (2018-01-24) Upgrade all packages' versions Fix problem with response object with retry process Documentation

v2.7.0 (2017-11-20) Upgrade all packages' versions Fix Issue 12 Fix Issue 13 Fix Issue 15 Lettable version of rxjs operators Update tests Documentation

v2.6.0 (2017-09-14) Upgrade all packages' versions Add config for unused packages error in compilation Update code to use rxjs operators instead of manual creation Update tests

v2.5.0 (2017-07-18) Upgrade all packages' versions Fix Issue 11 rxjs in peerDependencies and need to be installed manually

v2.4.0 (2017-07-10) Upgrade all packages' versions Change no-shadowed-variable value in tslint config

v2.3.0 (2017-05-15) Upgrade all packages' versions Extended tsconfig files Check file exists in packaging process

v2.2.1 (2017-05-02) Upgrade all packages' versions Fix error handler in getBuffer method if no uri provided

v2.2.0 (2017-04-14) Upgrade all packages' versions Fix tests Add new method to get data with buffer response Export all initial elements from request to have them in library

v2.1.1 (2017-03-23) Upgrade all packages' versions Fix request typings installation

v2.1.0 (2017-03-09) Upgrade Request version to v2.80.0

v2.0.0 (2017-02-28) New package version for RxJS and Request Don't import all of RxJS , only Observable Rewritten all library and test files in Typescript Add typings support Add scope to library and move to @akanass/rx-http-request

v1.2.0 (2016-09-29) New package version for RxJS and Request New ES6 features Issue 1 Issue 2

v1.1.0 (2016-03-28) Browserify to have browser compatibility

v1.0.0 (2016-03-27) Carefully rewritten from scratch to make Rx-Http-Request a drop-in replacement for Request



License

Copyright (c) 2019 Nicolas Jessel Licensed under the MIT license.

