A web framework for building virtual reality experiences.

Examples

Find more examples on the homepage, A Week of A-Frame, and WebVR Directory.

Features

👓 Virtual Reality Made Simple: A-Frame handles the 3D and WebVR boilerplate required to get running across platforms including mobile, desktop, Vive, and Rift just by dropping in <a-scene> .

❤️ Declarative HTML: HTML is easy to read and copy-and-paste. Since A-Frame can be used from HTML, A-Frame is accessible to everyone: web developers, VR enthusiasts, educators, artists, makers, kids.

🔌 Entity-Component Architecture: A-Frame is a powerful framework on top of three.js, providing a declarative, composable, reusable entity-component structure for three.js. While A-Frame can be used from HTML, developers have unlimited access to JavaScript, DOM APIs, three.js, WebVR, and WebGL.

⚡ Performance: A-Frame is a thin framework on top of three.js. Although A-Frame uses the DOM, A-Frame does not touch the browser layout engine. Performance is a top priority, being battle-tested on highly interactive WebVR experiences.

🌐 Cross-Platform: Build VR applications for Vive, Rift, Daydream, GearVR, and Cardboard. Don't have a headset or controllers? No problem! A-Frame still works on standard desktop and smartphones.

🔍 Visual Inspector: A-Frame provides a built-in visual 3D inspector with a workflow similar to a browser's developer tools and interface similar to Unity. Open up any A-Frame scene and hit <ctrl> + <alt> + i .

🏃‍♂️ Features: Hit the ground running with A-Frame's built-in components such as geometries, materials, lights, animations, models, raycasters, shadows, positional audio, tracked controllers. Get even further with community components such as particle systems, physics, multiuser, oceans, mountains, speech recognition, or teleportation!

Usage

Example

Build VR scenes in the browser with just a few lines of HTML! To start playing and publishing now, remix the starter example on:

< html > < head > < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/1.3.0/aframe.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < a-scene > < a-box position = "-1 0.5 -3" rotation = "0 45 0" color = "#4CC3D9" > </ a-box > < a-sphere position = "0 1.25 -5" radius = "1.25" color = "#EF2D5E" > </ a-sphere > < a-cylinder position = "1 0.75 -3" radius = "0.5" height = "1.5" color = "#FFC65D" > </ a-cylinder > < a-plane position = "0 0 -4" rotation = "-90 0 0" width = "4" height = "4" color = "#7BC8A4" > </ a-plane > < a-sky color = "#ECECEC" > </ a-sky > </ a-scene > </ body > </ html >

With A-Frame's entity-component architecture, we can drop in community components from the ecosystem (e.g., ocean, physics) and plug them into our objects straight from HTML:

< html > < head > < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/1.3.0/aframe.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/aframe-particle-system-component@1.0.x/dist/aframe-particle-system-component.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/aframe-extras.ocean@%5E3.5.x/dist/aframe-extras.ocean.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/aframe-gradient-sky@1.3.0/dist/gradientsky.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < a-scene > < a-entity id = "rain" particle-system = "preset: rain; color: #24CAFF; particleCount: 5000" > </ a-entity > < a-entity id = "sphere" geometry = "primitive: sphere" material = "color: #EFEFEF; shader: flat" position = "0 0.15 -5" light = "type: point; intensity: 5" animation = "property: position; easing: easeInOutQuad; dir: alternate; dur: 1000; to: 0 -0.10 -5; loop: true" > </ a-entity > < a-entity id = "ocean" ocean = "density: 20; width: 50; depth: 50; speed: 4" material = "color: #9CE3F9; opacity: 0.75; metalness: 0; roughness: 1" rotation = "-90 0 0" > </ a-entity > < a-entity id = "sky" geometry = "primitive: sphere; radius: 5000" material = "shader: gradient; topColor: 235 235 245; bottomColor: 185 185 210" scale = "-1 1 1" > </ a-entity > < a-entity id = "light" light = "type: ambient; color: #888" > </ a-entity > </ a-scene > </ body > </ html >

Builds

To use the latest stable build of A-Frame, include aframe.min.js :

<head> < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/1.3.0/aframe.min.js" > </ script > </ head >

To check out the stable and master builds, see the dist/ folder.

npm

npm install --save aframe

require ( 'aframe' )

Local Development

git clone https://github.com/aframevr/aframe.git cd aframe && npm install npm start

And open in your browser http://localhost:9000.

Generating Builds

npm run dist

Questions

For questions and support, ask on StackOverflow.

Stay in Touch

And get in touch with the maintainers!

Contributing

Get involved! Check out the Contributing Guide for how to get started.

You can also support development by buying a gorgeous A-Frame t-shirt with exclusive designs

License

This program is free software and is distributed under an MIT License.