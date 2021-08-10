lit 🔥

a ridiculously small responsive css framework.

I challenged myself to see how small I could go, but preserve everything Skeleton, Milligram, and other micro frameworks have to offer.

Features

12 Column Responsive Grid

Typography for h1-h6, and body text

Three types of buttons

Cards

Inputs

Table Styles

and a little bit more...

util

util is an atomic css addon for lit. It is currently a work in progress, but feel free to check it out at https://ajusa.github.io/lit/docs/util.html

Getting Started

Install lit.css with one of the following:

NPM: npm install --save @ajusa/lit

CSS3: <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ajusa/lit@latest/dist/lit.css" />

CSSNext: <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ajusa/lit@latest/src/lit.css" />

Read the Docs to see usage

Note: lit uses PostCSS to transform from CSSNext to CSS3. If you are comfortable outright using CSSNext, you can directly include the lit.css file in the src directory. Otherwise, use the dist/lit.css file.

Supported Browsers

lit supports most modern browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera) but it also has impressive support for older browsers. lit has been tested on Internet Explorer 11 with no issues.

Development Setup