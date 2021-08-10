openbase logo
lit

@ajusa/lit

by Arham Jain
1.1.0

World's smallest responsive 🔥 css framework (395 bytes)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

lit 🔥

a ridiculously small responsive css framework.

I challenged myself to see how small I could go, but preserve everything Skeleton, Milligram, and other micro frameworks have to offer.

Features

  • 12 Column Responsive Grid
  • Typography for h1-h6, and body text
  • Three types of buttons
  • Cards
  • Inputs
  • Table Styles

and a little bit more...

util

util is an atomic css addon for lit. It is currently a work in progress, but feel free to check it out at https://ajusa.github.io/lit/docs/util.html

Getting Started

  1. Install lit.css with one of the following:
  • NPM: npm install --save @ajusa/lit
  • CSS3: <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ajusa/lit@latest/dist/lit.css" />
  • CSSNext: <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ajusa/lit@latest/src/lit.css" />
  1. Read the Docs to see usage

Note: lit uses PostCSS to transform from CSSNext to CSS3. If you are comfortable outright using CSSNext, you can directly include the lit.css file in the src directory. Otherwise, use the dist/lit.css file.

Supported Browsers

lit supports most modern browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera) but it also has impressive support for older browsers. lit has been tested on Internet Explorer 11 with no issues.

Development Setup

  1. Clone this repository (https://www.github.com/ajusa/lit)
  2. Make sure you have npm installed
  3. Run npm install in the root directory of lit
  4. Once that is completed, run npm run build to build the minified version and the gzipped file.
  5. If you are making changes live, use npm run watch. watch will build the minified css file in ./dist whenever there is a change in ./src/lit.css.

