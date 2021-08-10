a ridiculously small responsive css framework.
I challenged myself to see how small I could go, but preserve everything Skeleton, Milligram, and other micro frameworks have to offer.
and a little bit more...
util is an atomic css addon for lit. It is currently a work in progress, but feel free to check it out at https://ajusa.github.io/lit/docs/util.html
npm install --save @ajusa/lit
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ajusa/lit@latest/dist/lit.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ajusa/lit@latest/src/lit.css" />
Note: lit uses PostCSS to transform from CSSNext to CSS3. If you are comfortable outright using CSSNext, you can directly
include the
lit.css file in the src directory. Otherwise, use the
dist/lit.css file.
lit supports most modern browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera) but it also has impressive support for older browsers. lit has been tested on Internet Explorer 11 with no issues.
npm install in the root directory of
lit
npm run build to build the minified version and the gzipped file.
npm run watch.
watch will build the minified css file in
./dist whenever there is a change in
./src/lit.css.