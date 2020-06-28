React Flow Chart

Dragabble Nodes and Canvas

Dragabble Nodes and Canvas Create curved links between ports

Create curved links between ports Custom components for Canvas, Links, Ports, Nodes

Custom components for Canvas, Links, Ports, Nodes React state container

React state container Update state on Select/Hover nodes, ports and links

Update state on Select/Hover nodes, ports and links Base functionality complete

Base functionality complete Stable NPM version

Stable NPM version Scroll/Pinch canvas to zoom

Scroll/Pinch canvas to zoom Ctrl+z/Ctrl+y history

Ctrl+z/Ctrl+y history Read-only mode

Read-only mode Redux state container

Redux state container Arrow heads on links

Arrow heads on links Docs

This project aims to build a highly customisable, declarative flow chart library. Critically, you control the state. Pick from Redux, MobX, React or any other state managment library - simply pass in the current state and hook up the callbacks.

For example:

Data Stucture

The flow chart is designed as a collection of Nodes, Ports and Links. You can specify your own custom properties, making this format quite flexible. See types/chart.ts. Note, nodes, ports and links should have a unique id.

Example

export const chart: IChart = { offset: { x: 0 , y: 0 , }, scale: 1 , nodes: { node1: { id: 'node1' , type : 'output-only' , position: { x: 300 , y: 100 , }, ports: { port1: { id: 'port1' , type : 'output' , properties: { value: 'yes' , }, }, port2: { id: 'port2' , type : 'output' , properties: { value: 'no' , }, }, }, }, node2: { id: 'node2' , type : 'input-output' , position: { x: 300 , y: 300 , }, ports: { port1: { id: 'port1' , type : 'input' , }, port2: { id: 'port2' , type : 'output' , }, }, }, }, links: { link1: { id: 'link1' , from : { nodeId: 'node1' , portId: 'port2' , }, to: { nodeId: 'node2' , portId: 'port1' , }, }, }, selected: {}, hovered: {}, }

This will produce a simple 2 noded chart which looks like:

Basic Usage

npm i @mrblenny/react-flow-chart

Most components/types are available as a root level export. Check the storybook demo for more examples.

import { FlowChartWithState } from "@mrblenny/react-flow-chart"; const chartSimple = { offset: { x: 0, y: 0 }, nodes: { node1: { id: "node1", type: "output-only", position: { x: 300, y: 100 }, ports: { port1: { id: "port1", type: "output", properties: { value: "yes" } }, port2: { id: "port2", type: "output", properties: { value: "no" } } } }, node2: { id: "node2", type: "input-output", position: { x: 300, y: 300 }, ports: { port1: { id: "port1", type: "input" }, port2: { id: "port2", type: "output" } } }, }, links: { link1: { id: "link1", from: { nodeId: "node1", portId: "port2" }, to: { nodeId: "node2", portId: "port1" }, }, }, selected: {}, hovered: {} }; const Example = ( <FlowChartWithState initialValue={chartSimple} /> );

With Internal State

With External State

Readonly Mode

Other Demos

Contributing

If you're interested in helping out, let me know.

In particular, would be great to get a hand with docs and redux / mobx integrations.

Development