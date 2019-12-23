openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpz

@ajainarayanan/react-pan-zoom

by Ajai
0.0.4 (see all)

Generic html wrapper for pan and zoom feature for react canvas like components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Pan & Zoom

A simple pan and zoom for canvas like elements in react.

Demo

Edit q8wl1joow9

Installation

> yarn add @ajainarayanan/react-pan-zoom

Usage

import ReactPanZoom from "@ajainarayanan/react-pan-zoom";
class MyComponent extends React.PureComponent {

  public render() {
    return (
      <ReactPanZoom>
        <img src="some/src/for/image.png" />
      </ReactPanZoom>
    );
  }
}

Props

  • zoom : Provide zoom level for the cavnas'ish element. 1 by default
  • dx : Provide the initial x co-ordinate to pan the underlying element to be. 0 by default
  • dy : Provide the initial y co-ordinate to pan the underlying element to be. 0 by default

For more information on what dx and dy mean please refer here (tx == dx and ty == dy).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial