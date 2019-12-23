A simple pan and zoom for canvas like elements in react.
> yarn add @ajainarayanan/react-pan-zoom
import ReactPanZoom from "@ajainarayanan/react-pan-zoom";
class MyComponent extends React.PureComponent {
public render() {
return (
<ReactPanZoom>
<img src="some/src/for/image.png" />
</ReactPanZoom>
);
}
}
zoom : Provide zoom level for the cavnas'ish element.
1 by default
dx : Provide the initial x co-ordinate to pan the underlying element to be.
0 by default
dy : Provide the initial y co-ordinate to pan the underlying element to be.
0 by default
For more information on what
dx and
dy mean please refer here
(tx == dx and ty == dy).