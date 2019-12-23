React Pan & Zoom

A simple pan and zoom for canvas like elements in react.

Demo

Installation

> yarn add @ ajainarayanan / react - pan - zoom

Usage

import ReactPanZoom from "@ajainarayanan/react-pan-zoom" ; class MyComponent extends React.PureComponent { public render() { return ( <ReactPanZoom> <img src= "some/src/for/image.png" /> < /ReactPanZoom> ); } }

Props

zoom : Provide zoom level for the cavnas'ish element. 1 by default

: Provide zoom level for the cavnas'ish element. by default dx : Provide the initial x co-ordinate to pan the underlying element to be. 0 by default

: Provide the initial x co-ordinate to pan the underlying element to be. by default dy : Provide the initial y co-ordinate to pan the underlying element to be. 0 by default