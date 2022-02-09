@mdx-js/runtime
Parse and render MDX in a runtime environment.
⚠️ warning: this is not the preferred way to use MDX since it introduces a substantial amount of overhead and dramatically increases bundle sizes. It should also not be used with user input that isn’t sandboxed.
npm:
npm i -S @mdx-js/runtime
import React from 'react'
import MDX from '@mdx-js/runtime'
// Provide custom components for markdown elements
const components = {
h1: props => <h1 style={{ color: 'tomato' }} {...props} />
}
// Provide custom components that will be referenced as JSX
// in the markdown string
const scope = {
Demo: props => <h1>This is a demo component</h1>
}
const mdx = `
# Hello, world!
<Demo />
`
export default () => (
<MDX components={components} scope={scope}>{mdx}</MDX>
)
