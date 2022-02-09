Parse and render MDX in a runtime environment.

⚠️ warning: this is not the preferred way to use MDX since it introduces a substantial amount of overhead and dramatically increases bundle sizes. It should also not be used with user input that isn’t sandboxed.

Installation

npm:

npm i -S @mdx-js/runtime

Usage

import React from 'react' import MDX from '@mdx-js/runtime' const components = { h1 : props => < h1 style = {{ color: ' tomato ' }} { ...props } /> } // Provide custom components that will be referenced as JSX // in the markdown string const scope = { Demo: props => < h1 > This is a demo component </ h1 > } const mdx = ` # Hello, world! < Demo /> ` export default () => ( < MDX components = {components} scope = {scope} > {mdx} </ MDX > )

