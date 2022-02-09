@mdx-js/mdx
MDX implementation using remark.
npm:
npm i -S @mdx-js/mdx
const mdx = require('@mdx-js/mdx')
const result = await mdx(`
# Hello, MDX
I <3 Markdown and JSX
`)
console.log(result)
Yields:
export default ({components, ...props}) => <MDXTag name="wrapper" components={components}><MDXTag name="h1" components={components}>{`Hello, MDX`}</MDXTag>
<MDXTag name="p" components={components}>{`I <3 Markdown and JSX`}</MDXTag></MDXTag>
See
contributing.md in
mdx-js/mdx for ways to get started.
This organisation has a Code of Conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.
MIT © Compositor and ZEIT