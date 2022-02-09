MDX implementation using remark.

Installation

npm:

npm i -S @mdx-js/mdx

Usage

const mdx = require ( '@mdx-js/mdx' ) const result = await mdx( ` # Hello, MDX I <3 Markdown and JSX ` ) console .log(result)

Yields:

export default ({components, ...props}) => < MDXTag name = "wrapper" components = {components} > < MDXTag name = "h1" components = {components} > {`Hello, MDX`} </ MDXTag > < MDXTag name = "p" components = {components} > {`I < 3 Markdown and JSX `}</ MDXTag > </ MDXTag >

Contribute

See contributing.md in mdx-js/mdx for ways to get started.

This organisation has a Code of Conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Compositor and ZEIT