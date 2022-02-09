openbase logo
@aitodotai/mdx-js-mdx

by mdx-js
0.19.0-alpha.0 (see all)

Markdown for the component era

Readme

@mdx-js/mdx

Build Status lerna Join the community on Spectrum

MDX implementation using remark.

Installation

npm:

npm i -S @mdx-js/mdx

Usage

const mdx = require('@mdx-js/mdx')

const result = await mdx(`
# Hello, MDX

I <3 Markdown and JSX
`)

console.log(result)

Yields:

export default ({components, ...props}) => <MDXTag name="wrapper"  components={components}><MDXTag name="h1" components={components}>{`Hello, MDX`}</MDXTag>
<MDXTag name="p" components={components}>{`I <3 Markdown and JSX`}</MDXTag></MDXTag>

Contribute

See contributing.md in mdx-js/mdx for ways to get started.

This organisation has a Code of Conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Compositor and ZEIT

