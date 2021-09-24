Spot

Spot ("Single Point Of Truth") is a concise, developer-friendly way to describe your API contract.

Leveraging the TypeScript syntax, it lets you describe your API and generate other API contract formats you need (OpenAPI, Swagger, JSON Schema).

You don't need to use TypeScript in your codebase to benefit from using Spot.

Example of an API definition file api.ts which defines a single POST endpoint to create a user:

import { api, endpoint, request, response, body } from "@airtasker/spot" ; ({ name: "My API" }) class Api {} ({ method: "POST" , path: "/users" }) class CreateUser { request( body: CreateUserRequest) {} ({ status: 201 }) response( body: CreateUserResponse) {} } interface CreateUserRequest { firstName: string ; lastName: string ; } interface CreateUserResponse { firstName: string ; lastName: string ; role: string ; }

Getting Started

Installation

With yarn installed and initialized add @airtasker/spot to your project:

yarn add @airtasker/spot

You can pass the definition above to a generator by simply running:

npx @airtasker/spot generate --contract api.ts

Why we built Spot

At first glance, you may wonder why we bothered building Spot. Why not use OpenAPI (formely known as Swagger) to describe your API?

At the core, we built Spot because we wanted a better developer experience.

Writing contracts

OpenAPI documents are stored as YAML files, following a very specific schema. You won’t know that you used the wrong field name or forgot to wrap a type definition into a schema object unless you run a good OpenAPI linter. Most developers who aren’t intimately familiar with the OpenAPI specification end up using a visual editor such as Swagger Editor or Stoplight.

Since Spot leverages the TypeScript syntax, all you need is to write valid TypeScript code. Your editor will immediately tell you when your code is invalid. It will tell you what’s missing, and you even get autocomplete for free. We could have picked any other typed language—TypeScript just happened to be one of the most concise and ubiquitous for us.

Reviewing contracts

We believe that API contracts should be checked into Git, or whichever code versioning system you use. In addition, API contracts should be systematically peer reviewed. It’s far too easy for a backend engineer to incorrectly assume what client engineers expect from an endpoint.

Because of their complex nested structure and the richness of the OpenAPI specification, OpenAPI documents can be difficult to review in a pull request. They’re great for machines, but not always for humans.

Spot aims to be as human-readable as possible. We’ve seen developers become a lot more engaged in discussions on pull requests for Spot contracts, compared to our previous OpenAPI documents.

Interoperability with various formats

Depending on what you're trying to achieve (testing, documentation, client code generation…), you'll find tools that only work with OpenAPI 2 (Swagger), and newer tools that only support OpenAPI 3. You may also find tools for a different API ecosystem such as JSON Schema or API Blueprint.

We built Spot with this in mind. Instead of having to juggle various API format converters, Spot can generate every major API document format. This is why we called it "Single Point Of Truth".

Usage

To get started and set up an API declaration in the current directory, run:

npx @ airtasker / spot init

You can then run a generator with:

npx @ airtasker / spot generate --contract api.ts

In Memory Usage

import { Spot } from "@airtasker/spot" ; const contract = Spot.parseContract( "./api.ts" ) const openApi = Spot.OpenApi3.generateOpenAPI3(contract); console .log(openApi);

Commands

spot checksum SPOT_CONTRACT

Generate a checksum for a Spot contract

USAGE $ spot checksum SPOT_CONTRACT ARGUMENTS SPOT_CONTRACT path to Spot contract OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE $ spot checksum api.ts

spot docs SPOT_CONTRACT

Preview Spot contract as OpenAPI3 documentation. The documentation server will start on http://localhost:8080.

USAGE $ spot docs SPOT_CONTRACT ARGUMENTS SPOT_CONTRACT path to Spot contract OPTIONS -h, -p, EXAMPLE $ spot docs api.ts

spot generate

Runs a generator on an API. Used to produce client libraries, server boilerplates and well-known API contract formats such as OpenAPI.

USAGE $ spot generate OPTIONS -c, -g, -h, -l, -o, EXAMPLE $ spot generate

spot help [COMMAND]

display help for spot

USAGE $ spot help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

spot init

Generates the boilerplate for an API.

USAGE $ spot init OPTIONS - h, --help show CLI help EXAMPLE $ spot init Generated the following files: - api.ts - tsconfig.json - package.json

spot lint SPOT_CONTRACT

Lint a Spot contract

USAGE $ spot lint SPOT_CONTRACT ARGUMENTS SPOT_CONTRACT path to Spot contract OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE $ spot lint api.ts

spot mock SPOT_CONTRACT

Run a mock server based on a Spot contract

USAGE $ spot mock SPOT_CONTRACT ARGUMENTS SPOT_CONTRACT path to Spot contract OPTIONS -h, -p, instead of mocking it EXAMPLE $ spot mock api.ts

Validate a Spot contract

USAGE $ spot validate SPOT_CONTRACT ARGUMENTS SPOT_CONTRACT path to Spot contract OPTIONS -h, EXAMPLE $ spot validate api.ts

spot validation-server SPOT_CONTRACT

Start the spot contract validation server

USAGE $ spot validation- server SPOT_CONTRACT ARGUMENTS SPOT_CONTRACT path to Spot contract OPTIONS -h, -p, EXAMPLE $ spot validation- server api.ts

