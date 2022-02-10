AirSwap is a peer-to-peer trading network for Ethereum tokens, initially built on the Swap Protocol. This repository contains smart contracts and JavaScript packages for use by developers and traders on the AirSwap network.
Packages are versioned based on deploys. Major versions e.g.
1.x.x are mainnet deploys, while minor versions e.g.
x.1.x are rinkeby deploys. Packages that are not deployed increment patch versions e.g.
x.x.1. Each package that includes a deployment includes the ABI files for that deployed contract in
build/contracts within the package.
|Package
|Version
|Description
@airswap/swap
|Atomic Token Swap
@airswap/registry
|Counterparty Discovery
@airswap/staking
|Staking for Members
@airswap/pool
|Rewards Pool for Members
@airswap/converter
|Converter for Fee Tokens
|Package
|Version
|Description
@airswap/libraries
|Protocol Client Libraries
@airswap/utils
|Orders and Signatures
@airswap/metadata
|Token Metadata
@airswap/constants
|Helpful Constants
@airswap/typescript
|TypeScript Types
@airswap/merkle
|Merkle Tree Helpers
|Command
|Description
yarn compile
|Compile all contracts to
build folders.
yarn clean
|Delete all contract
build folders.
yarn test
|Run all contract tests in
test folders.
yarn hint
|Run a syntax linter for all Solidity code.
yarn lint
|Run a syntax linter for all JavaScript code.
yarn deps:check
|Run a dependency consistency check.
To deploy, please follow this guide