AirSwap is a peer-to-peer trading network for Ethereum tokens, initially built on the Swap Protocol. This repository contains smart contracts and JavaScript packages for use by developers and traders on the AirSwap network.

Resources

Smart Contracts

Packages are versioned based on deploys. Major versions e.g. 1.x.x are mainnet deploys, while minor versions e.g. x.1.x are rinkeby deploys. Packages that are not deployed increment patch versions e.g. x.x.1 . Each package that includes a deployment includes the ABI files for that deployed contract in build/contracts within the package.

Package Version Description @airswap/swap Atomic Token Swap @airswap/registry Counterparty Discovery @airswap/staking Staking for Members @airswap/pool Rewards Pool for Members @airswap/converter Converter for Fee Tokens

JavaScript Libraries

Package Version Description @airswap/libraries Protocol Client Libraries @airswap/utils Orders and Signatures @airswap/metadata Token Metadata @airswap/constants Helpful Constants @airswap/typescript TypeScript Types @airswap/merkle Merkle Tree Helpers

Commands

Command Description yarn compile Compile all contracts to build folders. yarn clean Delete all contract build folders. yarn test Run all contract tests in test folders. yarn hint Run a syntax linter for all Solidity code. yarn lint Run a syntax linter for all JavaScript code. yarn deps:check Run a dependency consistency check.

Deployments

To deploy, please follow this guide