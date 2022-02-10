openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@airswap/constants

by airswap
1.0.0 (see all)

AirSwap Contracts and Tools

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

145

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AirSwap is a peer-to-peer trading network for Ethereum tokens, initially built on the Swap Protocol. This repository contains smart contracts and JavaScript packages for use by developers and traders on the AirSwap network.

Discord License lerna Twitter Follow

Resources

Smart Contracts

Packages are versioned based on deploys. Major versions e.g. 1.x.x are mainnet deploys, while minor versions e.g. x.1.x are rinkeby deploys. Packages that are not deployed increment patch versions e.g. x.x.1. Each package that includes a deployment includes the ABI files for that deployed contract in build/contracts within the package.

PackageVersionDescription
@airswap/swapnpmAtomic Token Swap
@airswap/registrynpmCounterparty Discovery
@airswap/stakingnpmStaking for Members
@airswap/poolnpmRewards Pool for Members
@airswap/converternpmConverter for Fee Tokens

JavaScript Libraries

PackageVersionDescription
@airswap/librariesnpmProtocol Client Libraries
@airswap/utilsnpmOrders and Signatures
@airswap/metadatanpmToken Metadata
@airswap/constantsnpmHelpful Constants
@airswap/typescriptnpmTypeScript Types
@airswap/merklenpmMerkle Tree Helpers

Commands

CommandDescription
yarn compileCompile all contracts to build folders.
yarn cleanDelete all contract build folders.
yarn testRun all contract tests in test folders.
yarn hintRun a syntax linter for all Solidity code.
yarn lintRun a syntax linter for all JavaScript code.
yarn deps:checkRun a dependency consistency check.

Deployments

To deploy, please follow this guide

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial