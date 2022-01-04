Airgram

This is a wrapper for Telegram Database library written in TypeScript.

Code style. TDLib follows a different coding convention than best practices in TypeScript or JavaScript. Airgram fixes it.

TDLib follows a different coding convention than best practices in TypeScript or JavaScript. Airgram fixes it. Methods. Each API method has convenient wrapper with description and JSDoc documentation.

Each API method has convenient wrapper with description and JSDoc documentation. Type checking. Airgram is a true TypeScript library. Everything has strict typings, so take full advantage of type checking and code completion.

Airgram is a true TypeScript library. Everything has strict typings, so take full advantage of type checking and code completion. Flexibility. Airgram relies on middleware. This gives a high degree of freedom. You can modify requests, save responses, perform any actions in the data flow.

Airgram relies on middleware. This gives a high degree of freedom. You can modify requests, save responses, perform any actions in the data flow. Data models. You can extend standard TDLib objects and add some computed properties or whatever you want.

You can extend standard TDLib objects and add some computed properties or whatever you want. Use everywhere. Airgram is an environment agnostic library. It will work in the browser as well as in Node.js. You can write Telegram client or use it for a Telegram bot backend.

Installation

Node.js

Build TDLib library according the instruction. Install node-gyp Install Airgram:

npm install airgram npm install airgram@tdlib-1.7.2

Web

npm install @airgram/web npm install @airgram/web@tdlib-1.7.2

Check out webpack config example.

Getting started

import { Airgram, Auth, prompt, toObject } from 'airgram' const airgram = new Airgram({ apiId: process.env.APP_ID, apiHash: process.env.APP_HASH }) airgram.use( new Auth({ code: () => prompt( `Please enter the secret code:

` ), phoneNumber: () => prompt( `Please enter your phone number:

` ) })) void ( async () => { const me = toObject( await airgram.api.getMe()) console .log( `[me]` , me) }) airgram.use( ( ctx, next ) => { if ( 'update' in ctx) { console .log( `[all updates][ ${ctx._} ]` , JSON .stringify(ctx.update)) } return next() }) airgram.on( 'updateNewMessage' , async ({ update }, next) => { const { message } = update console .log( '[new message]' , message) return next() })

Documentation

Guides and API-reference are available here.

Old version

If you are interested in v1.* , follow to corresponding branch.

License

The source code is licensed under GPL v3. License is available here.