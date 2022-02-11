Highcharts JS is a JavaScript charting library based on SVG, with fallbacks to VML and canvas for old browsers.
For NPM users, please note that this module replaces the previous Highcharts Server module.
Please note that there are several ways to use Highcharts. For general installation instructions, see the docs.
npm install highcharts
// Load Highcharts
var Highcharts = require('highcharts');
// Alternatively, this is how to load Highstock. Highmaps is similar.
// var Highcharts = require('highcharts/highstock');
// This is how a module is loaded. Pass in Highcharts as a parameter.
require('highcharts/modules/exporting')(Highcharts);
// Generate the chart
Highcharts.chart('container', {
// options - see http://api.highcharts.com/highcharts
});