Carbon Components Angular

An Angular implementation of the Carbon Design System





Getting started

Assuming we're starting with a new @angular/cli project:

npx @angular/cli new my-project --style=scss cd my-project npm i --save carbon-components-angular carbon-components

Then we need to include carbon-components in src/styles.scss :

@ import "~carbon-components/scss/globals/scss/styles.scss" ;

Note: For offline usage we'll need to set $font-path: '~carbon-components/src/globals/fonts'; at the very top of our src/styles.scss . This will copy the fonts to our dist folder upon successful build. If you like the fonts to be a part of your assets folder and not pollute the dist folder then copy the fonts from node_modules/carbon-components/src/globals/fonts into our app's src/assets/fonts folder and add $font-path: '/assets/fonts/'; at the very top of our src/styles.scss .

That's it! Now we can run npm start and start building out our application!

Note: This isn't the only way to bootstrap a carbon-components-angular application, but the combination of @angular/cli and the carbon-components scss is our recommended setup.

Support

For general usage questions, or other discussions visit our Github Discussions

For things that are broken or need enhancement, open an issue

For quick usage questions: Join the Carbon Design System Discord! IBMers should use our #carbon-ng Slack channel



Angular version support matrix: | Angular | v3 | v4 | v5 (future release) | | ------- | -- | -- | ------------------- | | 6 | ✅ | ❌ | ❌ | | 7 | ✅ | ✅ | ❌ | | 8 | ✅ | ✅ | ❌ | | 9 | ❌ | ✅ | ❌ | | 10 | ❌ | ✅ | ✅ | | 11 | ❌ | ✅ | ✅ | | 12 | ❌ | ✅ | ✅ | | 13 | ❌ | ✅ | ✅ |

Carbon Components Angular version support matrix: | Carbon Components Angular version | Community support | Active support | | --------------------------------- | ----------------- | -------------- | | v1 | ❌ | ❌ | | v2 | ❌ | ❌ | | v3 | ✅ | ❌ | | v4 | ✅ | ✅ |

Not supported versions: Out of support. We plan to support our latest, and previous release. Beyond that we make no guarantees of continued support - these include v1, v2

How to read this table:

Community support: We depend primarily on community issue reports, and contributions to help maintain our components. A version with only community support is especially reliant on contributions, though we will backport small fixes when applicable.

Active support: We will actively maintain and update these versions with new features, new components, bug fixes, and ensure it's compatible with the Carbon Design System and latest Angular versions

Contributing

IBMers contributing

If you are an IBMer, you must complete the steps at W3 Developer before contributing to any open source projects. See our contributing guidelines for more details.

Quickstart

fork IBM/carbon-components-angular and clone it locally

run npm install to grab all the dependencies, then npm run storybook to start storybook

to grab all the dependencies, then to start storybook if you are adding a component : add a folder with your component code, styles, tests and story under src export your module from index.ts

: if you are contributing a fix : add your fix, update the documentation as needed consider adding or modifying a test case to cover the fix

: follow the Angular style guide

be sure to run npm test and npm run lint to make sure the tests and linter pass

and to make sure the tests and linter pass submit a PR

Pull request guidelines

Keep changes small and focused.

If you create a pull request and then realize it is not ready to be merged, prepend "WIP: " (For example, WIP: Fixed text overflow in accordion headers.) and assign a WIP label.

Include a description of changes attach a screenshot (or a gif!) for design reference if needed reference the related issue "closes #123" or "fixes #123" will close issue #123 once the PR is merged "issue #123" just references the issue. Only use this if you definitely need the issue to remain open. @mention any specific other developers that need to be aware of the changes

add the "needs review" label along with any other relevant labels

link to code review checklist goes here

Issues submission guidelines

One issue per defect - do not open an issue that spans multiple defects

- do not open an issue that spans multiple defects provide a descriptive title that mentions the component and version the issue covers

provide version(s) affected a description of the issue steps taken to produce the issue expected behaviour current behaviour screenshots if needed relevant code snippets links to application source code or running demo (Codesandbox is awesome for this!) (including connection/authentication information)

add relevant labels (bug, accessibility, design, discussion, feature, etc)

if you have a fix to contribute, assign yourself, otherwise leave unassigned

npm commands

To keep our build dependencies local we use npm scripts to run our webpack, gulp, and general build tasks. You should never install webpack or gulp globally as that will likely conflict with our version. You should never need to modify the build process to add a component or story.

npm run storybook to run storybook (port 6006)

to run storybook (port 6006) npm run build to generate the dist

to generate the dist docs:build to build documentation

to build documentation docs:server to build and run the documentation server

to build and run the documentation server npm run lint to run tslint

to run tslint npm test to run tests

Resources

Philosophy

Components should be the smallest unit of computation Think in terms of pages and applications composed from a multitude of components rather than pages or applications as a single unit of computation

Components should delegate to the consumer whenever possible The individual applications should be the single source of truth, and be able to create any UI from our building blocks

Components should do one thing, and do it well This does not mean they should be over specialized, but rather focus on providing a single, core experience

Components should NOT maintain more state than absolutely necessary Likewise, stateless components should be favored whenever possible

Components should NOT necessarily implement the style guide point-for-point, the guide simply provides guidance on overarching functionality, components should enable that and product specific designs without baking in extra functionality

Code of Conduct

Read our code of conduct here