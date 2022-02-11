openbase logo
@ahryman40k/ts-fhir-types

by Ahryman40k
4.0.36 (see all)

Typescript / Javascript object model for FHIR standard

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.9K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Top Feedback

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Typescript / Javascript object model for FHIR standard Model follows FHIR R4 specifications.

Definitions are io-ts based interfaces. See io-ts github project for further details. This means you can check your types at runtime.

Installation

npm i -S @ahryman40k/ts-fhir-types

or

yarn install @ahryman40k/ts-fhir-types

articles

A medium article: Handle FHIR objects with Typescript

Examples

let's imagine your server or your application is receiving a FHIR Resource like an observation from a server or any external system

import { R4 } from '@ahryman40k/ts-fhir-types'
import { either as E } from 'fp-ts'

const json = {
    "resourceType":"Patient"   
 };

const  validationResult = R4.RTTI_Patient.decode(json)

if ( E.isLeft( validationResult) ) {
    console.log(validationResult.left);
}

if ( E.isRight( validationResult) ) {
    console.log(validationResult.right);
}

There is 2 points:

  • You would like to have strongly typed types (typescript)
  • You would validate data returned from server and test their validity against FHIR standard

FHIR resources are also provided as interface, so you can inherit and implement your own object implementation.

Please don't hesitate to give me advice and feedback !

100
Blake Mumford51 Ratings0 Reviews
November 8, 2020
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use

I found this library invaluable while developing an Angular app which consumed a FHIR API. All the necessary types were available. It was easy to use. Documentation could be a bit better.

0

Alternatives

Tutorials

