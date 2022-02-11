Typescript / Javascript object model for FHIR standard Model follows FHIR R4 specifications.

Definitions are io-ts based interfaces. See io-ts github project for further details. This means you can check your types at runtime.

Installation

npm i -S @ ahryman40k / ts - fhir - types

or

yarn install @ ahryman40k / ts - fhir - types

Examples

let's imagine your server or your application is receiving a FHIR Resource like an observation from a server or any external system

import { R4 } from '@ahryman40k/ts-fhir-types' import { either as E } from 'fp-ts' const json = { "resourceType" : "Patient" }; const validationResult = R4.RTTI_Patient.decode(json) if ( E.isLeft( validationResult) ) { console .log(validationResult.left); } if ( E.isRight( validationResult) ) { console .log(validationResult.right); }

There is 2 points:

You would like to have strongly typed types ( typescript )

) You would validate data returned from server and test their validity against FHIR standard

FHIR resources are also provided as interface, so you can inherit and implement your own object implementation.

Please don't hesitate to give me advice and feedback !