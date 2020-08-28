BuckleScript bindings to Emotion.
bs-emotion and
bs-emotion-ppx are compatible with BuckleScript v7 starting from version 2.0.0.
Use v1.0.1 if you need compatibility with BuckleScript v7.
If you need to use them with BuckleScript v5 or below, install the earlier versions:
@ahrefs/bs-emotion version ^0.1.2
@ahrefs/bs-emotion-ppx version ^0.0.7
Get the package:
# yarn
yarn add @ahrefs/bs-emotion
# or npm
npm install --save @ahrefs/bs-emotion
Then add it to
bsconfig.json:
"bs-dependencies": [
"@ahrefs/bs-emotion"
]
bs-emotion-ppx
If you want to auto-label generated classnames for easier debugging, you can install
bs-emotion-ppx:
# yarn
yarn add --dev @ahrefs/bs-emotion-ppx
# or npm
npm install --save-dev @ahrefs/bs-emotion-ppx
Then add it to
bsconfig.json:
"ppx-flags": ["@ahrefs/bs-emotion-ppx/ppx"],
There are 2 ways to define a CSS class:
open Emotion
(* If you use ppx *)
let button = [%css [ ... ]] (* -> "css-HASHED-button" *)
(* If you don't use ppx *)
let button = css [ ... ] (* -> "css-HASHED" *)
And here's real-world example:
It's in OCaml syntax, but you can use Reason too.
(* ComponentStyles.ml *)
open Emotion
let container = [%css [
display `flex;
flexFlow `column `nowrap;
alignItems `center;
]]
let shape = [%css [
display `flex;
flexFlow `row `nowrap;
alignItems `center;
justifyContent `center;
transitionProperty "border-radius";
transitionDuration (`ms 100);
transitionTimingFunction `easeInOut;
width (`px 200);
height (`px 200);
borderRadius (`px 6);
backgroundColor (`hex "29d");
(* :hover selector, same as `select ":hover" [ ... ]` *)
hover [
borderRadius (`pct 50.);
important (cursor `grab);
];
]]
(* Dynamic styling *)
(* NOTE: ppx supports functions with max 2 arguments *)
let text ~size = [%css [
color (`hex "fff");
fontSize (`px size);
fontWeight 700;
(* Transition takes property, duration, timing-function & delay *)
transition "font-size" (`ms 100) `easeInOut `zero;
(* You can define multiple transitions by packing them into list of tuples *)
transitions [
("font-size", `ms 100, `easeInOut, `ms 0);
];
(* Complex selector that uses .container class defined above *)
(* Rendered as: `.container:hover .text {...}` *)
select {j|.$container:hover &|j} [
fontSize Calc.(((`px size) + (`pct 150.)) * (`n 1.5));
];
(* @media quiery with nested selectors *)
media "(max-width: 900px)" [
color (`hex "ff69b4");
select ":hover" [
color (`hex "fff");
];
];
]]
(* Define keyframes *)
let bounce = keyframes [
(0, [ transform (`translateY `zero); ]);
(50, [ transform (`translateY (`px (-20))); ]);
(100, [ transform (`translateY `zero); ]);
]
let animated = [%css [
(* Use generated animation name *)
animationName bounce;
animationDuration (`ms 300);
animationIterationCount (`i 7);
]]
(* Compose things *)
let smallText = [%css [
fontSize (`em 0.8);
]]
let note = css ~extend: smallText [
label "note";
marginTop (`px 10);
]
/* Component.re */
module Css = ComponentStyles;
let component = ReasonReact.statelessComponent(__MODULE__);
let make = _ => {
...component,
render: _ => <div className=Css.container> ... </div>,
};
This package provides
Cx.merge function which is a binding to Emotion's
cx. It merges 2 Emotion's CSS classes into single unique class. See the Caveats section for details.
Also, there is
re-classnames. You can use it to combine classnames together. It's not aware of Emotion and simply operates on strings.
First, let's talk about the difference between
Cn.make and
Cx.merge:
Cn.make([Css.one, Css.two]) /* => "css-<HASH>-one css-<HASH>-two" */
Cx.merge([|Css.one, Css.two|]) /* => "css-<HASH>-one-two" */
If the former simply concatenates two classname strings into a single string (and as a result 2 CSS classes are applied) then the latter merges 2 Emotion classes into single unique class and applies it to a node (as a result 1 unique CSS class is applied).
<div className={Cx.merge([|Css.foo, Css.bar|])}>
<button className=Css.button />
</div>
let foo = css [ ... ]
let bar = css [ ... ]
let button = css [
...
select {j|.$foo:hover &|j} [
(*
It won't work due to `.foo` class is being merged w/ `.bar`
into single unique classname inside component
*)
]
]
To make this css work you can use
Cn.make, e.g:
<div className={Cn.make([Css.foo, Css.bar])} />
let make = (~className, children) => {
...component,
render: _ =>
<div className={Cn.make([Css.foo, className])}>
...children
</div>,
};
Oftentimes, UI abstractions accept
className prop to extend or override default CSS of abstraction. Since position of classname on application site doesn't guarantee precedence of
className prop (in CSS, precedence is determined by position of classname on definition site), it's not safe to use
Cn.make here. In this case, use
Cx.merge since
Emotion determines precedence on application site and guarantees that last classname has precedence over the preceding classes.
<div className={Cx.merge([|Css.foo, className|])} />
See
CONTRIBUTING.md.
glennsl/bs-typed-css-core and
SentiaAnalytics/bs-css for examples and inspiration.