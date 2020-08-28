BuckleScript bindings to Emotion.

BuckleScript v8+

bs-emotion and bs-emotion-ppx are compatible with BuckleScript v7 starting from version 2.0.0.

Previous versions

Use v1.0.1 if you need compatibility with BuckleScript v7.

If you need to use them with BuckleScript v5 or below, install the earlier versions:

@ahrefs/bs-emotion version ^0.1.2

version ^0.1.2 @ahrefs/bs-emotion-ppx version ^0.0.7

Installation

Get the package:

yarn yarn add @ahrefs/bs-emotion or npm npm install --save @ahrefs/bs-emotion

Then add it to bsconfig.json :

"bs-dependencies" : [ "@ahrefs/bs-emotion" ]

If you want to auto-label generated classnames for easier debugging, you can install bs-emotion-ppx :

yarn yarn add --dev @ahrefs/bs-emotion-ppx or npm npm install --save-dev @ahrefs/bs-emotion-ppx

Then add it to bsconfig.json :

"ppx-flags" : [ "@ahrefs/bs-emotion-ppx/ppx" ],

Usage

Defining styles

There are 2 ways to define a CSS class:

open Emotion let button = [%css [ ... ]] let button = css [ ... ]

And here's real-world example:

It's in OCaml syntax, but you can use Reason too.

open Emotion let container = [%css [ display `flex; flexFlow `column `nowrap; alignItems `center; ]] let shape = [%css [ display `flex; flexFlow `row `nowrap; alignItems `center; justifyContent `center; transitionProperty "border-radius" ; transitionDuration (`ms 100 ); transitionTimingFunction `easeInOut; width (`px 200 ); height (`px 200 ); borderRadius (`px 6 ); backgroundColor (`hex "29d" ); hover [ borderRadius (`pct 50. ); important (cursor `grab); ]; ]] let text ~size = [%css [ color (`hex "fff" ); fontSize (`px size); fontWeight 700 ; transition "font-size" (`ms 100 ) `easeInOut `zero; transitions [ ( "font-size" , `ms 100 , `easeInOut, `ms 0 ); ]; select {j|.$container:hover &|j} [ fontSize Calc .(((`px size) + (`pct 150. )) * (`n 1.5 )); ]; media "(max-width: 900px)" [ color (`hex "ff69b4" ); select ":hover" [ color (`hex "fff" ); ]; ]; ]] let bounce = keyframes [ ( 0 , [ transform (`translateY `zero); ]); ( 50 , [ transform (`translateY (`px (- 20 ))); ]); ( 100 , [ transform (`translateY `zero); ]); ] let animated = [%css [ animationName bounce; animationDuration (`ms 300 ); animationIterationCount (`i 7 ); ]] let smallText = [%css [ fontSize (`em 0.8 ); ]] let note = css ~extend: smallText [ label "note" ; marginTop (`px 10 ); ]

Applying styles

/* Component.re */ module Css = ComponentStyles; let component = ReasonReact.statelessComponent(__MODULE__); let make = _ => { ...component, render: _ => <div className=Css.container> ... </div>, };

Composing classnames

Cx

This package provides Cx.merge function which is a binding to Emotion's cx . It merges 2 Emotion's CSS classes into single unique class. See the Caveats section for details.

Cn

Also, there is re-classnames . You can use it to combine classnames together. It's not aware of Emotion and simply operates on strings.

Caveats

First, let's talk about the difference between Cn.make and Cx.merge :

Cn.make([Css.one, Css.two]) /* => "css-<HASH>-one css-<HASH>-two" */ Cx.merge([|Css.one, Css.two|]) /* => "css-<HASH>-one-two" */

If the former simply concatenates two classname strings into a single string (and as a result 2 CSS classes are applied) then the latter merges 2 Emotion classes into single unique class and applies it to a node (as a result 1 unique CSS class is applied).

Caveat #1

<div className={Cx.merge([|Css.foo, Css.bar|])}> <button className=Css.button /> </div>

let foo = css [ ... ] let bar = css [ ... ] let button = css [ ... select {j|.$foo:hover &|j} [ ] ]

To make this css work you can use Cn.make , e.g:

<div className={Cn.make([Css.foo, Css.bar])} />

Caveat #2

let make = (~className, children) => { ...component, render: _ => <div className={Cn.make([Css.foo, className])}> ...children </div>, };

Oftentimes, UI abstractions accept className prop to extend or override default CSS of abstraction. Since position of classname on application site doesn't guarantee precedence of className prop (in CSS, precedence is determined by position of classname on definition site), it's not safe to use Cn.make here. In this case, use Cx.merge since Emotion determines precedence on application site and guarantees that last classname has precedence over the preceding classes.

<div className={Cx.merge([|Css.foo, className|])} />

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md .

