bs-atdgen-codec-runtime is a bucklescript runtime for
atdgen. It is based on the json type
provided by bucklescript and combinators of
@glennsl/bs-json.
yarn add @ahrefs/bs-atdgen-codec-runtime
This package doesn't take care of running atdgen to derive code from
type definitions. This step requires the
atdgen binary which can be
obtained using opam or esy.
Alternatively, if your project is using BuckleScript exclusively (i.e. not using native OCaml or Reason in the backend),
you might consider using
bs-atdgen-generator in combination with
this runtime library, in order to generate the
.ml and
.mli files from
.atd sources without having to use native
package managers like
esy or
opam.
Add
@ahrefs/bs-atdgen-codec-runtime to the
bs-dependencies of
bsconfig.json.
To write atd type definitions, please have a look at the great atd documentation.
Reason code to query and deserialize the response of a REST API. It
requires
bs-fetch.
let get = (url, decode) =>
Js.Promise.(
Fetch.fetchWithInit(
url,
Fetch.RequestInit.make(~method_=Get, ()),
)
|> then_(Fetch.Response.json)
|> then_(json => json |> decode |> resolve)
);
let v: Meetup_t.events =
get(
"http://localhost:8000/events",
Atdgen_codec_runtime.Decode.decode(Meetup_bs.read_events),
);
The example directory contains a full example of a simple cli to read and write data in a JSON file.
For a complete introduction from atdgen installation to json manipulation, please refer to Getting started with atdgen and bucklescript.