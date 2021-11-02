openbase logo
@agreed/core

by recruit-tech
5.2.1 (see all)

agreed is Consumer Driven Contract tool with JSON mock server.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

528

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Node.js CI

agreed has 3 features.

  1. Create contract file as json(json5/yaml/etc) file
  2. mock server for frontend development
  3. test client for backend development

Install

$ npm install @agreed/cli -g

Usage

Usage as Frontend Mock Server

  • Create agreed file (this file is used as a contract between frontend and backend)
// save as agreed.js
module.exports = [
  {
    request: {
      path: '/user/:id',
      method: 'GET',
      query: {
        q: '{:someQueryStrings}',
      },
      values: {
        id: 'yosuke',
        someQueryStrings: 'foo'
      },
    },
    response: {
      headers: {
        'x-csrf-token': 'csrf-token', 
      },
      body: {
        message: '{:greeting} {:id} {:someQueryStrings}',
        images: '{:images}',
        themes: '{:themes}',
      },
      values: {
        greeting: 'hello',
        images: [
          'http://example.com/foo.jpg',
          'http://example.com/bar.jpg',
        ],
        themes: {
          name: 'green',
        },
      }
    },
  },
]
  • Run server
$ agreed-server --path ./agreed.js --port 3010
  • curl to the mock server
$ curl http://localhost:3010/user/yosuke?q=foo
{
  "message": "hello yosuke foo",
  "images": [
    "http://example.com/foo.jpg",
    "http://example.com/bar.jpg"
  ],
  "themes": {
    "name": "green"
  }
}

Usage as Backend test client

  • Run test client for confirm response
$ agreed-client --path ./agreed.js --port 3030 --host example.com

Usage: Agreed Documentation

  • Run documentation server
$ agreed-ui --path ./agreed.js --port 3031

ScreenShot

