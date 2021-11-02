agreed is Consumer Driven Contract tool with JSON mock server.

agreed has 3 features.

Create contract file as json(json5/yaml/etc) file mock server for frontend development test client for backend development

Install

$ npm install /cli -g

Usage

Usage as Frontend Mock Server

Create agreed file (this file is used as a contract between frontend and backend)

module .exports = [ { request : { path : '/user/:id' , method : 'GET' , query : { q : '{:someQueryStrings}' , }, values : { id : 'yosuke' , someQueryStrings : 'foo' }, }, response : { headers : { 'x-csrf-token' : 'csrf-token' , }, body : { message : '{:greeting} {:id} {:someQueryStrings}' , images : '{:images}' , themes : '{:themes}' , }, values : { greeting : 'hello' , images : [ 'http://example.com/foo.jpg' , 'http://example.com/bar.jpg' , ], themes : { name : 'green' , }, } }, }, ]

Run server

$ agreed- server

curl to the mock server

$ curl http: { "message" : "hello yosuke foo" , "images" : [ "http://example.com/foo.jpg" , "http://example.com/bar.jpg" ], "themes" : { "name" : "green" } }

Usage as Backend test client

Run test client for confirm response

$ agreed-client --path ./agreed .js --port 3030 --host example .com

Usage: Agreed Documentation

Run documentation server