tendermint

A light client for Tendermint blockchains which works in Node.js and browsers.

Supports Tendermint v0.33.

NOTICE: This library has not undergone any kind of security review, so think twice before using it to secure any real value.

Usage

npm install tendermint

Light Node

Requests data over RPC and verifies blockchain headers

let Tendermint = require ( 'tendermint' ) let peer = 'ws://localhost:26657' let state = { header : { ... }, validators : [ ... ], commit : { ... } } let opts = { maxAge : 1728000 } let node = Tendermint(peer, state, opts) node.on( 'error' , (err) => { ... }) node.on( 'synced' , () => { ... }) node.on( 'update' , () => { ... }) node.height() node.state()

RPC Client

Simple client to make RPC requests to nodes

let { RpcClient } = require ( 'tendermint' ) let client = RpcClient( 'ws://localhost:26657' ) client.block({ height : 100 }) .then( ( res ) => console .log(res))

The following RPC methods are available: