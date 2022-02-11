This repository contains most of the packages that make up the upper layers of the Agoric platform, with the endo repository providing the lower layers. If you want to build on top of this platform, you don't need these repositories: instead you should follow our instructions for getting started with the Agoric SDK.
But if you are improving the platform itself, these are the repositories to use.
npm install -g yarn)
Any version of Yarn will do: the
.yarnrc file should ensure that all
commands use the specific checked-in version of Yarn (stored in
.yarn/releases/), which we can update later with PRs in conjunction with
any necessary compatibility fixes to our
package.json files.
Some dependencies may not be prebuilt for Apple Silicon and other newer architectures, so it may be necessary to build these dependencies from source and install that package’s native dependencies with your package manager (e.g. Homebrew).
Currently these dependencies are:
Additionally, if your package manager utilizes a non-standard include path, you may also need to export the following environment variable before running the commands in the Build section.
export CPLUS_INCLUDE_PATH=/opt/homebrew/include
Finally, you will need the native build toolchain installed to build these items from source.
xcode-select --install
From a new checkout of this repository, run:
yarn install
yarn build
When the
yarn install is done, the top-level
node_modules/ will contain
all the shared dependencies, and each subproject's
node_modules/ should
contain only the dependencies that are unique to that subproject (e.g. when
the version installed at the top level does not meet the subproject's
constraints). Our goal is to remove all the unique-to-a-subproject deps.
When one subproject depends upon another,
node_modules/ will contain a
symlink to the subproject (e.g.
ERTP depends upon
marshal, so
node_modules/@endo/marshal is a symlink to
packages/marshal).
Run
yarn workspaces info to get a report on which subprojects (aka
"workspaces") depend upon which others. The
mismatchedWorkspaceDependencies
section tells us when symlinks could not be used (generally because e.g.
ERTP wants
marshal@0.1.0, but
packages/marshal/package.json says it's
actually
0.2.0). We want to get rid of all mismatched dependencies.
The
yarn build step generates kernel bundles.
To run all unit tests (in all packages):
yarn test (from the top-level)
To run the unit tests of just a single package (e.g.
eventual-send):
cd packages/eventual-send
yarn test
Visit https://agoric.com/documentation/ for getting started instructions.
TL;DR:
yarn link-cli ~/bin/agoric
cd ~
agoric init foo
cd foo
agoric install
agoric start
Then browse to http://localhost:8000
zoe/
yarn build (at the top level or in
zoe/)
agoric start --reset
Doing a
yarn build in
zoe creates the "contract facet bundle", a single file
that rolls up all the Zoe contract vat sources. This bundle file is needed by all zoe contracts before they can invoke
zoe~.install(...). If you don't run
yarn build, then changes to the Zoe contract facet will be ignored.
(SwingSet,cosmic-swingset) merge 123-fix-persistence)
123-description). Use "Labels" on the Issues to
mark which packages are affected.
changelogs/ directory,
named after the Issue number. See the README in those directories for
instructions.
To create a new (empty) package (e.g. spinning Zoe out from ERTP):
packages/zoe
packages/zoe/src/ etc
packages/zoe/package.json, using other packages as a template
package.json to add
packages/zoe to
"workspaces"
yarn install, and commit the resulting changes to
yarn.lock
yarn workspaces info to make sure there are no
mismatchedWorkspaceDependencies, adjust the new package's dependencies
until they are correctly satisfied by the other local packages
.github/workflows/test-all-packages.yml to add a clause that tests
the new package
Actions tab to
make sure CI tested everything properly