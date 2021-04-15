Power of Browser DevTools inspectors right inside your React app. Check out the interactive playground or storybook.
NPM:
npm install react-inspector
Recommended versions:
3.0.2: If you are using React 16.8.4 or later.
2.3.1: If you are using an earlier version of React.
A shorthand for the inspectors.
<Inspector/> is equivalent to
<ObjectInspector> or
<DOMInspector> if inspecting a DOM Node.
<Inspector table/> is equivalent to
<TableInspector>.
Like
console.log. Consider this as a glorified version of
<pre>JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)</pre>.
Tree state is saved at root. If you click to expand some elements in the hierarchy, the state will be preserved after the element is unmounted.
The component accepts the following props:
data: PropTypes.any: the Javascript object you would like to inspect
name: PropTypes.string: specify the optional name of the root node, default to
undefined
expandLevel: PropTypes.number: an integer specifying to which level the tree should be initially expanded
expandPaths: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.array]): an array containing all the paths that should be expanded when the component is initialized, or a string of just one path
$.foo.bar.
$.foo.bar expands the path
$.foo.bar where
$ refers to the root node. Note that it only expands that single node (but not all its parents and the root node). Instead, you should use
expandPaths={['$', '$.foo', '$.foo.bar']} to expand all the way to the
$.foo.bar node.
['$', '$.1']
['$', '$.*'] (equivalent to
expandLevel={2})
showNonenumerable: PropTypes.bool: show non-enumerable properties
sortObjectKeys: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.bool, PropTypes.func]): Sort object keys with optional compare function
When
sortObjectKeys={true} is provided, keys of objects are sorted in alphabetical order except for arrays.
nodeRenderer: PropTypes.func: Use a custom
nodeRenderer to render the object properties (optional)
Instead of using the default
nodeRenderer, you can provide a
custom function for rendering object properties. The default
nodeRender looks like this:
import { ObjectRootLabel } from 'react-inspector'
import { ObjectLabel } from 'react-inspector'
const defaultNodeRenderer = ({ depth, name, data, isNonenumerable, expanded }) =>
depth === 0
? <ObjectRootLabel name={name} data={data} />
: <ObjectLabel name={name} data={data} isNonenumerable={isNonenumerable} />;
Like
console.table.
The component accepts the following props:
data: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.array, PropTypes.object]): the Javascript object you would like to inspect, either an array or an object
columns: PropTypes.array: An array of the names of the columns you'd like to display in the table
The component accepts the following props:
data: PropTypes.object: the DOM Node you would like to inspect
import {ObjectInspector, TableInspector} from 'react-inspector';
// or use the shorthand
import Inspector from 'react-inspector';
const MyComponent = ({ data }) =>
<div>
<ObjectInspector data={data} />
<TableInspector data={data} />
<Inspector data={data} />
<Inspector table data={data} />
</div>
let data = { /* ... */ };
ReactDOM.render(
<MyComponent data={data} />,
document.getElementById('root')
);
Try embedding the inspectors inside a component's render() method to provide a live view for its props/state (Works even better with hot reloading).
Check out the storybook for more examples.
npm install && npm run storybook
By specifying the
theme prop you can customize the inspectors.
theme prop can be
"chromeLight" or
"chromeDark", default to
"chromeLight")
src/styles/themes for possible theme variables.
Example 1: Using a preset theme:
<Inspector theme="chromeDark" data={{a: 'a', b: 'b'}}/>
Example 2: changing the tree node indentation by inheriting the chrome light theme:
import { chromeLight } from 'react-inspector'
<Inspector theme={{...chromeLight, ...({ TREENODE_PADDING_LEFT: 20 })}} data={{a: 'a', b: 'b'}}/>
Type of inspectors:
Contribution is welcome. Past contributors
console.logs, you may want to look at
console-feed.
react-object-inspector package will be deprecated.
<ObjectInspector/> is now part of the new package
react-inspector.