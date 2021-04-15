Power of Browser DevTools inspectors right inside your React app. Check out the interactive playground or storybook.

Install

NPM:

npm install react-inspector

Recommended versions:

version 3.0.2 : If you are using React 16.8.4 or later.

: If you are using React 16.8.4 or later. version 2.3.1 : If you are using an earlier version of React.

Getting started

A shorthand for the inspectors.

<Inspector/> is equivalent to <ObjectInspector> or <DOMInspector> if inspecting a DOM Node.

is equivalent to or if inspecting a DOM Node. <Inspector table/> is equivalent to <TableInspector> .

Like console.log . Consider this as a glorified version of <pre>JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)</pre> .

How it works

Tree state is saved at root. If you click to expand some elements in the hierarchy, the state will be preserved after the element is unmounted.

API

The component accepts the following props:

data: PropTypes.any : the Javascript object you would like to inspect

name: PropTypes.string : specify the optional name of the root node, default to undefined

expandLevel: PropTypes.number : an integer specifying to which level the tree should be initially expanded

expandPaths: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.array]) : an array containing all the paths that should be expanded when the component is initialized, or a string of just one path

The path string is similar to JSONPath. It is a dot separated string like $.foo.bar . $.foo.bar expands the path $.foo.bar where $ refers to the root node. Note that it only expands that single node (but not all its parents and the root node). Instead, you should use expandPaths={['$', '$.foo', '$.foo.bar']} to expand all the way to the $.foo.bar node. You can refer to array index paths using ['$', '$.1'] You can use wildcard to expand all paths on a specific level For example, to expand all first level and second level nodes, use ['$', '$.*'] (equivalent to expandLevel={2} )

the results are merged with expandLevel

showNonenumerable: PropTypes.bool : show non-enumerable properties

sortObjectKeys: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.bool, PropTypes.func]) : Sort object keys with optional compare function

When sortObjectKeys={true} is provided, keys of objects are sorted in alphabetical order except for arrays.

nodeRenderer: PropTypes.func : Use a custom nodeRenderer to render the object properties (optional)

Instead of using the default nodeRenderer , you can provide a custom function for rendering object properties. The default nodeRender looks like this: import { ObjectRootLabel } from 'react-inspector' import { ObjectLabel } from 'react-inspector' const defaultNodeRenderer = ( { depth, name, data, isNonenumerable, expanded } ) => depth === 0 ? <ObjectRootLabel name={name} data={data} /> : <ObjectLabel name={name} data={data} isNonenumerable={isNonenumerable} />;

Like console.table .

API

The component accepts the following props:

data: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.array, PropTypes.object]) : the Javascript object you would like to inspect, either an array or an object

columns: PropTypes.array : An array of the names of the columns you'd like to display in the table

API

The component accepts the following props:

data: PropTypes.object : the DOM Node you would like to inspect

Usage

import {ObjectInspector, TableInspector} from 'react-inspector' ; import Inspector from 'react-inspector' ; const MyComponent = ( { data } ) => <div> <ObjectInspector data={data} /> <TableInspector data={data} /> <Inspector data={data} /> <Inspector table data={data} /> </div> let data = { /* ... */ }; ReactDOM.render( <MyComponent data={data} />, document.getElementById('root') );

Try embedding the inspectors inside a component's render() method to provide a live view for its props/state (Works even better with hot reloading).

More Examples

Check out the storybook for more examples.

npm install && npm run storybook

Open http://localhost:9001/

Theme

By specifying the theme prop you can customize the inspectors. theme prop can be

a string referring to a preset theme ( "chromeLight" or "chromeDark" , default to "chromeLight" ) or a custom object that provides the necessary variables. Checkout src/styles/themes for possible theme variables.

Example 1: Using a preset theme:

<Inspector theme= "chromeDark" data={{ a : 'a' , b : 'b' }}/>

Example 2: changing the tree node indentation by inheriting the chrome light theme:

import { chromeLight } from 'react-inspector' <Inspector theme={{...chromeLight, ...({ TREENODE_PADDING_LEFT : 20 })}} data={{ a : 'a' , b : 'b' }}/>

Roadmap

Type of inspectors:

Tree style common objects DOM nodes

Tree style Table style Column resizer

Table style Group style

Contribution

Contribution is welcome. Past contributors

Additional