openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mar

@agm/markerclusterer

by Sebastian Holstein
3.0.0-beta.0 (see all)

Angular 2+ Google Maps Components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

85

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AGM - Angular Google Maps

AGM - Angular Google Maps

Angular components for Google Maps. (Previously known as angular2-google-maps)

Website | Demo | Twitter | Chat | API Documentation

Build Status Questions?: join the chat npm version supported angular versions: 9+

Packages

This project is a mono repo and hosts multiple packages:

PackageDownloads
@agm/core@agm/core
@agm/snazzy-info-window@agm/snazzy-info-window
@agm/markerclusterer@agm/markerclusterer
@agm/drawing@agm/drawing

Playing with AGM (Angular Google Maps)

If you just want to play with AGM and don't want to set up a full project, you can use the following Plunker. It has all the dependencies to play with Angular, Typescript and of course AGM:

» Play with Angular Google Maps on Stackblitz

Installation

AGM gets shipped via the Node Package Manager. So make sure that you have NodeJS installed.
You can install the package with the following command:

npm install @agm/core

You should also checkout the Getting started guide for further information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial