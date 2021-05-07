openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cor

@agm/core

by Sebastian Holstein
3.0.0-beta.0 (see all)

Angular 2+ Google Maps Components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

107K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

85

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Map

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AGM - Angular Google Maps

AGM - Angular Google Maps

Angular components for Google Maps. (Previously known as angular2-google-maps)

Website | Demo | Twitter | Chat | API Documentation

Build Status Questions?: join the chat npm version supported angular versions: 9+

Packages

This project is a mono repo and hosts multiple packages:

PackageDownloads
@agm/core@agm/core
@agm/snazzy-info-window@agm/snazzy-info-window
@agm/markerclusterer@agm/markerclusterer
@agm/drawing@agm/drawing

Playing with AGM (Angular Google Maps)

If you just want to play with AGM and don't want to set up a full project, you can use the following Plunker. It has all the dependencies to play with Angular, Typescript and of course AGM:

» Play with Angular Google Maps on Stackblitz

Installation

AGM gets shipped via the Node Package Manager. So make sure that you have NodeJS installed.
You can install the package with the following command:

npm install @agm/core

You should also checkout the Getting started guide for further information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocompleteAutocomplete input component and directive for google-maps built with angular and material design | ANGULAR V9 SUPPORTED
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ngm
ngmapThe Simplest AngularJS Google Maps V3 Directive
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nmg
ngx-mapbox-glAngular binding of mapbox-gl-js
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-mapsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1K
angular-cesiumJavaScript library for creating map based web apps using Cesium and Angular
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
579
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial