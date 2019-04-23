Calculate cover size

This method is helpful for calculating size and position of one element to fill another element. A behavior is the same as css property 'background-size: cover;'

interface CoverSize = { width: number ; height: number ; offsetLeft: number ; offsetTop: number ; } type getCoverSize = ( contentWidth: number , contentHeight: number , containerWidth: number , containerHeight: number , offsetLeft: number = 0.5 , offsetTop: number = 0.5 ) => CoverSize

Offsets values are in range between 0 an 1

Installation

Just add file or function to your project

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@agilie/canvas-image-cover-position" > </ script >

or

$ npm install @agilie/canvas-image-cover-position

How to use

import getCoverSize from '@agilie/canvas-image-cover-position' var imageCoverSize = getCoverSize( image.naturalWidth, image.naturalHeight, canvas.width, canvas.height, 0.5 , 0.5 ); canvas.getContext( '2d' ).drawImage( image, imageCoverSize.offsetLeft, imageCoverSize.offsetTop, imageCoverSize.width, imageCoverSize.height );

demo

Troubleshooting

Problems? Check the Issues block to find the solution or create an new issue that we will fix asap. Feel free to contribute.

Author

This method is open-sourced by Agilie Team info@agilie.com

Contributors

Agilie Team

If you have any questions, suggestions or just need a help with web or mobile development, please email us at web@agilie.com. You can ask us anything from basic to complex questions.

We will continue publishing new open-source projects. Stay with us, more updates will follow!

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright © 2019 Agilie Team