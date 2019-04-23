This method is helpful for calculating size and position of one element to fill another element. A behavior is the same as css property 'background-size: cover;'
interface CoverSize = {
width: number;
height: number;
offsetLeft: number;
offsetTop: number;
}
type getCoverSize = (
contentWidth: number,
contentHeight: number,
containerWidth: number,
containerHeight: number,
offsetLeft: number = 0.5,
offsetTop: number = 0.5) => CoverSize
Offsets values are in range between 0 an 1
Just add file or function to your project
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@agilie/canvas-image-cover-position"></script>
or
$ npm install @agilie/canvas-image-cover-position
import getCoverSize from '@agilie/canvas-image-cover-position'
var imageCoverSize = getCoverSize(
image.naturalWidth,
image.naturalHeight,
canvas.width,
canvas.height,
0.5,
0.5
);
canvas.getContext('2d').drawImage(
image,
imageCoverSize.offsetLeft,
imageCoverSize.offsetTop,
imageCoverSize.width,
imageCoverSize.height
);
The MIT License (MIT) Copyright © 2019 Agilie Team