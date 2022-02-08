openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@agiledigital/serverless-sns-sqs-lambda

by agiledigital
0.9.1 (see all)

serverless plugin to make serverless-sns-sqs-lambda events

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Serverless Sns Sqs Lambda

serverless MIT License Github Actions Status Type Coverage Language grade: JavaScript semantic-release npm

This is a Serverless Framework plugin for AWS lambda Functions. Currently, it is possible to subscribe directly to an SNS topic. However, if you want to provide retry capability and error handling, you need to write a whole lot of boilerplate to add a Queue and a Dead Letter Queue between the Lambda and the SNS topic. This plugin allows you to define an sns subscriber with a batchSize and a maxRetryCount as simply as subscribing directly to the sns topic.

Table of Contents

Install

Run npm install in your Serverless project.

$ npm install --save-dev @agiledigital/serverless-sns-sqs-lambda

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file

plugins:
  - "@agiledigital/serverless-sns-sqs-lambda"

Setup

Provide the lambda function with the snsSqs event, the plugin will add the AWS SNS topic and subscription, SQS queue and dead letter queue, and the role need for the lambda.

functions:
  processEvent:
    handler: handler.handler
    events:
      - snsSqs:
          name: TestEvent # Required - choose a name prefix for the event queue
          topicArn: !Ref Topic # Required - SNS topic to subscribe to
          batchSize: 2 # Optional - default value is 10
          maximumBatchingWindowInSeconds: 10 # optional - default is 0 (no batch window)
          maxRetryCount: 2 # Optional - default value is 5
          kmsMasterKeyId: alias/aws/sqs # optional - default is none (no encryption)
          kmsDataKeyReusePeriodSeconds: 600 # optional - AWS default is 300 seconds
          deadLetterMessageRetentionPeriodSeconds: 1209600 # optional - AWS default is 345600 secs (4 days)
          visibilityTimeout: 120 # optional (in seconds) - AWS default is 30 secs
          rawMessageDelivery: true # Optional - default value is true
          enabled: true # Optional - default value is true
          filterPolicy: # Optional - filter messages that are handled
            pets:
              - dog
              - cat

            # Overrides for generated CloudFormation templates
            # Mirrors the CloudFormation docs but uses camel case instead of title case
            #
            # https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSCloudFormation/latest/UserGuide/aws-properties-sqs-queues.html
            mainQueueOverride:
              maximumMessageSize: 1024
              ...
            deadLetterQueueOverride:
              maximumMessageSize: 1024
              ...
            # https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSCloudFormation/latest/UserGuide/aws-resource-lambda-eventsourcemapping.html
            eventSourceMappingOverride:
              sourceAccessConfigurations:
                - Type: SASL_SCRAM_256_AUTH
                  URI: arn:aws:secretsmanager:us-east-1:01234567890:secret:MyBrokerSecretName
            # https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSCloudFormation/latest/UserGuide/aws-resource-sns-subscription.html
            subscriptionOverride:
              region: ap-southeast-2

resources:
  Resources:
    Topic:
      Type: AWS::SNS::Topic
      Properties:
        TopicName: TestTopic

plugins:
  - "@agiledigital/serverless-sns-sqs-lambda"

CloudFormation Overrides

If you would like to override a part of the CloudFormation template that is generated by this plugin, you can pass raw CloudFormation to the override config options outlined above.

The configuration must be provided with camel case keys, but apart from that, you can use the CloudFormation config as specified by AWS.

For example, if you wanted to override the maximumMessageSize for the main queue you could find the "MaximumMessageSize" config option in the AWS documentation make the key camel case ("maximumMessageSize") and pass it into the override section:

    events:
      - snsSqs:
          name: Example
          ...
          mainQueueOverride:
            maximumMessageSize: 1024

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial