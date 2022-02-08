Serverless Sns Sqs Lambda

This is a Serverless Framework plugin for AWS lambda Functions. Currently, it is possible to subscribe directly to an SNS topic. However, if you want to provide retry capability and error handling, you need to write a whole lot of boilerplate to add a Queue and a Dead Letter Queue between the Lambda and the SNS topic. This plugin allows you to define an sns subscriber with a batchSize and a maxRetryCount as simply as subscribing directly to the sns topic.

Table of Contents

Install

Run npm install in your Serverless project.

$ npm install --save-dev @agiledigital/serverless-sns-sqs-lambda

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file

plugins: - "@agiledigital/serverless-sns-sqs-lambda"

Setup

Provide the lambda function with the snsSqs event, the plugin will add the AWS SNS topic and subscription, SQS queue and dead letter queue, and the role need for the lambda.

functions: processEvent: handler: handler.handler events: - snsSqs: name: TestEvent topicArn: !Ref Topic batchSize: 2 maximumBatchingWindowInSeconds: 10 maxRetryCount: 2 kmsMasterKeyId: alias/aws/sqs kmsDataKeyReusePeriodSeconds: 600 deadLetterMessageRetentionPeriodSeconds: 1209600 visibilityTimeout: 120 rawMessageDelivery: true enabled: true filterPolicy: pets: - dog - cat mainQueueOverride: maximumMessageSize: 1024 ... deadLetterQueueOverride: maximumMessageSize: 1024 ... eventSourceMappingOverride: sourceAccessConfigurations: - Type: SASL_SCRAM_256_AUTH URI: arn:aws:secretsmanager:us-east-1:01234567890:secret:MyBrokerSecretName subscriptionOverride: region: ap-southeast-2 resources: Resources: Topic: Type: AWS::SNS::Topic Properties: TopicName: TestTopic plugins: - "@agiledigital/serverless-sns-sqs-lambda"

CloudFormation Overrides

If you would like to override a part of the CloudFormation template that is generated by this plugin, you can pass raw CloudFormation to the override config options outlined above.

The configuration must be provided with camel case keys, but apart from that, you can use the CloudFormation config as specified by AWS.

For example, if you wanted to override the maximumMessageSize for the main queue you could find the "MaximumMessageSize" config option in the AWS documentation make the key camel case ("maximumMessageSize") and pass it into the override section: