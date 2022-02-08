This is a Serverless Framework plugin for AWS lambda Functions. Currently, it
is possible to subscribe directly to an SNS topic. However, if you want to
provide retry capability and error handling, you need to write a whole lot of
boilerplate to add a Queue and a Dead Letter Queue between the Lambda and the
SNS topic. This plugin allows you to define an sns subscriber with a
batchSize
and a
maxRetryCount as simply as subscribing directly to the sns topic.
Run
npm install in your Serverless project.
$ npm install --save-dev @agiledigital/serverless-sns-sqs-lambda
Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file
plugins:
- "@agiledigital/serverless-sns-sqs-lambda"
Provide the lambda function with the snsSqs event, the plugin will add the AWS SNS topic and subscription, SQS queue and dead letter queue, and the role need for the lambda.
functions:
processEvent:
handler: handler.handler
events:
- snsSqs:
name: TestEvent # Required - choose a name prefix for the event queue
topicArn: !Ref Topic # Required - SNS topic to subscribe to
batchSize: 2 # Optional - default value is 10
maximumBatchingWindowInSeconds: 10 # optional - default is 0 (no batch window)
maxRetryCount: 2 # Optional - default value is 5
kmsMasterKeyId: alias/aws/sqs # optional - default is none (no encryption)
kmsDataKeyReusePeriodSeconds: 600 # optional - AWS default is 300 seconds
deadLetterMessageRetentionPeriodSeconds: 1209600 # optional - AWS default is 345600 secs (4 days)
visibilityTimeout: 120 # optional (in seconds) - AWS default is 30 secs
rawMessageDelivery: true # Optional - default value is true
enabled: true # Optional - default value is true
filterPolicy: # Optional - filter messages that are handled
pets:
- dog
- cat
# Overrides for generated CloudFormation templates
# Mirrors the CloudFormation docs but uses camel case instead of title case
#
# https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSCloudFormation/latest/UserGuide/aws-properties-sqs-queues.html
mainQueueOverride:
maximumMessageSize: 1024
...
deadLetterQueueOverride:
maximumMessageSize: 1024
...
# https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSCloudFormation/latest/UserGuide/aws-resource-lambda-eventsourcemapping.html
eventSourceMappingOverride:
sourceAccessConfigurations:
- Type: SASL_SCRAM_256_AUTH
URI: arn:aws:secretsmanager:us-east-1:01234567890:secret:MyBrokerSecretName
# https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSCloudFormation/latest/UserGuide/aws-resource-sns-subscription.html
subscriptionOverride:
region: ap-southeast-2
resources:
Resources:
Topic:
Type: AWS::SNS::Topic
Properties:
TopicName: TestTopic
plugins:
- "@agiledigital/serverless-sns-sqs-lambda"
If you would like to override a part of the CloudFormation template that is generated by this plugin, you can pass raw CloudFormation to the override config options outlined above.
The configuration must be provided with camel case keys, but apart from that, you can use the CloudFormation config as specified by AWS.
For example, if you wanted to override the maximumMessageSize for the main queue you could find the "MaximumMessageSize" config option in the AWS documentation make the key camel case ("maximumMessageSize") and pass it into the override section:
events:
- snsSqs:
name: Example
...
mainQueueOverride:
maximumMessageSize: 1024