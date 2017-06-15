What is it?

$.serializeObject is a variant of existing $.serialize method which, instead of encoding form elements to string, converts form elements to a valid JSON object which can be used in your JavaScript application.

Whilst it isn't necessary in most cases, and by that I mean 99.99% kind of most, there are times when we manipulate form data on client side. Personally I find JSON much easier to work with than DOM or string manipulation.

How do I use it?

If you want to see the code and demo first: http://jsfiddle.net/davidhong/PRpJT/

Simply include the jQuery.serializeObject.js along with any jQuery instance and use it like $.serialize .

If you have a form like the following:

<form id="minutes"> < input type ="text" name ="subject"> < input type ="text" name ="minute-taker"> <! < input type ="checkbox" name ="attendees" value ="David" checked="checked"> < input type ="checkbox" name ="attendees" value ="Daniel" checked="checked"> < input type ="checkbox" name ="attendees" value ="Darwin" checked="checked"> </form>

and wish to convert them to a JSON object:

var minutes = $( 'form#minutes' ).serializeObject();

will return:

{ "subject" : "" , "minute-taker" : "" , "attendees" : [ "David" , "Daniel" , "Darwin" ] }

Change log

Add MIT License

Add support for $.noConflict mode

Major version change: Camel casing of names have been removed. Please use version 1.0.4 if you require camel casing of names.

Remove $.data like camelCasing on names

Fix an issue (#2) where arrays longer than 2 resulted in incorrect values

Known issues