$.serializeObject is a variant of existing
$.serialize method which, instead
of encoding form elements to string, converts form elements to a valid JSON
object which can be used in your JavaScript application.
Whilst it isn't necessary in most cases, and by that I mean 99.99% kind of most, there are times when we manipulate form data on client side. Personally I find JSON much easier to work with than DOM or string manipulation.
If you want to see the code and demo first: http://jsfiddle.net/davidhong/PRpJT/
Simply include the
jQuery.serializeObject.js along with any
jQuery instance
and use it like
$.serialize.
If you have a
form like the following:
<form id="minutes">
<input type="text" name="subject">
<input type="text" name="minute-taker">
<!-- ... -->
<input type="checkbox" name="attendees" value="David" checked="checked">
<input type="checkbox" name="attendees" value="Daniel" checked="checked">
<input type="checkbox" name="attendees" value="Darwin" checked="checked">
</form>
and wish to convert them to a JSON object:
var minutes = $('form#minutes').serializeObject();
will return:
{
"subject": "",
"minute-taker": "",
"attendees": [
"David",
"Daniel",
"Darwin"
]
}
Major version change: Camel casing of names have been removed. Please use version 1.0.4 if you require camel casing of names.
$.data like camelCasing on names