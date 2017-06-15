openbase logo
@aggul/jquery.serializeobject

by David Hong
2.0.4 (see all)

Encode a set of form elements as a JSON object for manipulation/submission.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

215

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

What is it?

$.serializeObject is a variant of existing $.serialize method which, instead of encoding form elements to string, converts form elements to a valid JSON object which can be used in your JavaScript application.

Why?

Whilst it isn't necessary in most cases, and by that I mean 99.99% kind of most, there are times when we manipulate form data on client side. Personally I find JSON much easier to work with than DOM or string manipulation.

How do I use it?

If you want to see the code and demo first: http://jsfiddle.net/davidhong/PRpJT/

Simply include the jQuery.serializeObject.js along with any jQuery instance and use it like $.serialize.

If you have a form like the following:

<form id="minutes">
    <input type="text" name="subject">
    <input type="text" name="minute-taker">
    <!-- ... -->
    <input type="checkbox" name="attendees" value="David" checked="checked">
    <input type="checkbox" name="attendees" value="Daniel" checked="checked">
    <input type="checkbox" name="attendees" value="Darwin" checked="checked">
</form>

and wish to convert them to a JSON object:

var minutes = $('form#minutes').serializeObject();

will return:

{
    "subject": "",
    "minute-taker": "",
    "attendees": [
        "David",
        "Daniel",
        "Darwin"
    ]
}

Change log

2.0.3

  • Add MIT License

2.0.2

  • Add support for $.noConflict mode

2.0.0

Major version change: Camel casing of names have been removed. Please use version 1.0.4 if you require camel casing of names.

  • Remove $.data like camelCasing on names

1.0.4

  • Fix an issue (#2) where arrays longer than 2 resulted in incorrect values

Known issues

Bitdeli Badge

