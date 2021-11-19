Upload static website to IPFS pinning services and optionally update DNS.
The goal of
ipfs-deploy is to make it as easy as possible to deploy a static
website to IPFS.
npm install -g ipfs-deploy
You can call it either as
ipd or as
ipfs-deploy:
ipd public/
ipfs-deploy public/
You can run it directly with npx so you don't need to install it:
npx ipfs-deploy _site
It will deploy to a public pinning service and give you a link to
ipfs.io/ipfs/QmHash so you can check it out.
Please check md/usage.md for further information!
There is an API so, however it is somewhat unstable and subject to change.
Please check md/api.md for further information!
Please check md/contributing.md for further information!
If you use this package to deploy your website, please send a pull request so I can add it to the Users section in the README. (I reserve the right to exercise discretion.)
BlueOak-1.0.0 OR BSD-2-Clause-Patent OR MIT © Agent of User
(The first two are the most permissive possible ever, more than MIT, which doesn't have a patent waiver. Use whichever satisfies your lawyer better.)