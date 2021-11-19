Upload static website to IPFS pinning services and optionally update DNS.

The goal of ipfs-deploy is to make it as easy as possible to deploy a static website to IPFS.

Install

npm install -g ipfs-deploy

You can call it either as ipd or as ipfs-deploy :

ipd public/ ipfs-deploy public/

You can run it directly with npx so you don't need to install it:

npx ipfs-deploy _site

It will deploy to a public pinning service and give you a link to ipfs.io/ipfs/QmHash so you can check it out.

Usage

Please check md/usage.md for further information!

API

There is an API so, however it is somewhat unstable and subject to change.

Please check md/api.md for further information!

Contributing

Please check md/contributing.md for further information!

Users

If you use this package to deploy your website, please send a pull request so I can add it to the Users section in the README. (I reserve the right to exercise discretion.)

License

BlueOak-1.0.0 OR BSD-2-Clause-Patent OR MIT © Agent of User

(The first two are the most permissive possible ever, more than MIT, which doesn't have a patent waiver. Use whichever satisfies your lawyer better.)