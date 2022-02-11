|Module
AG Grid is a fully-featured and highly customizable JavaScript data grid. It delivers outstanding performance, has no third-party dependencies and integrates smoothly with all major JavaScript frameworks.
Here's how our grid looks with multiple filters and grouping enabled:
In addition to the standard set of features you'd expect from any grid:
Here are some of the features that make AG Grid stand out:
* The features marked with an asterisk are available in the Enterprise version only.
Check out the developer documentation for a complete list of features or visit our official docs for tutorials and feature demos.
$ npm install --save ag-grid-community
<div id="myGrid" style="height: 150px; width: 600px" class="ag-theme-alpine"></div>
import { Grid } from 'ag-grid-community';
import 'ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-grid.css';
import 'ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css';
var gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{ headerName: 'Make', field: 'make' },
{ headerName: 'Model', field: 'model' },
{ headerName: 'Price', field: 'price' }
],
rowData: [
{ make: 'Toyota', model: 'Celica', price: 35000 },
{ make: 'Ford', model: 'Mondeo', price: 32000 },
{ make: 'Porsche', model: 'Boxter', price: 72000 }
]
};
var eGridDiv = document.querySelector('#myGrid');
new Grid(eGridDiv, this.gridOptions);
For more information on how to integrate the grid into your project see TypeScript - Building with Webpack 2.
If you have found a bug, please report it in this repository's issues section. If you're using the Enterprise version, please use the private ticketing system to do that. For more information on support please see our dedicated support page.
Look for similar problems on StackOverflow using the
ag-grid tag. If nothing seems related, post a new message there. Please do not use GitHub issues to ask questions.
AG Grid is developed by a team of co-located developers in London. If you want to join the team check out our jobs board or send your application to info@ag-grid.com.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.
I must say that ag-grid provides a lot of components and give a tough competition to its rivals like PrimeReact but one thing I would like to say is that its community version does not provide row grouping and many more important features and pricing for the enterprise is very high in comparison to other alternatives. It's overall great with many features like searching, sorting, filtering, etc. Personally, I liked its column pinning feature and you might have a look at docs to learn more and they have great documentation with good examples.
I think there aren't any Data Table libraries in the JavaScript world that come close to the feature set and performance provided by ag-grid. It has almost all features you would want in its community version itself. The best part is that it supports all frontend framework, it even has a pure JS implementation. If I'm building a Data Table heavy application I would definitely pick ag-grid. I used this for a work project and had to go deep into the documentation. It's fairly well written but since it's such a huge and feature rich library there is a slight learning curve. That's expected in such a large library but the documentation and third party tutorials do a fairly good job of making the learning curve smaller. The stackoverflow topic for ag-grid is also a good place to ask your doubts and gets answered quickly usually,
I am fan of ag-grid, I used both community plus license versions. Its really reached in feature that we can expect from and dataview or grid. I have tested performance of this ag-grid with millions of records and its rendering very smoothly without any issue. Having features like sorting, filtering and grouping and export adding extra topping on it. I used lots of customized rendering still its perfoming upto the mark. Aggregation, Grouping multiple level features I am using in multiple places. Its communtity version is reach in feature, and good thing is it can be used with multiple languages. Recently they supporting with react-hooks, typescript also.