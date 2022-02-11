openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ag-grid-community/core

by ag-grid
26.2.0 (see all)

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

138K

GitHub Stars

8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

139

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Table, Angular Grid

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
feliscatus4995
abhinavdc
Gajanan27

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
2Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

alt text

CDNJS Github Stars Twitter

ModuleInfo
ag-grid-communitynpm
Bundle Phobia
Quality Gate Status
ag-grid-enterprisenpm
Bundle Phobia
Quality Gate Status

AG Grid

AG Grid is a fully-featured and highly customizable JavaScript data grid. It delivers outstanding performance, has no third-party dependencies and integrates smoothly with all major JavaScript frameworks.

Here's how our grid looks with multiple filters and grouping enabled:

alt text

Features

In addition to the standard set of features you'd expect from any grid:

  • Column Interactions (resize, reorder, and pin columns)
  • Pagination
  • Sorting
  • Row Selection

Here are some of the features that make AG Grid stand out:

  • Grouping / Aggregation *
  • Custom Filtering
  • In-place Cell Editing
  • Records Lazy Loading *
  • Server-Side Records Operations *
  • Live Stream Updates
  • Hierarchical Data Support & Tree View *
  • Customizable Appearance
  • Customizable Cell Contents
  • Excel-like Pivoting *
  • State Persistence
  • Keyboard Navigation
  • Data Export to CSV
  • Data Export to Excel *
  • Row Reordering
  • Copy / Paste
  • Column Spanning
  • Pinned Rows
  • Full Width Rows

* The features marked with an asterisk are available in the Enterprise version only.

Check out the developer documentation for a complete list of features or visit our official docs for tutorials and feature demos.

Looking for a framework specific solution?

Getting started

Install dependencies

$ npm install --save ag-grid-community

Add a placeholder to HTML

<div id="myGrid" style="height: 150px; width: 600px" class="ag-theme-alpine"></div>

Import the grid and styles

import { Grid } from 'ag-grid-community';

import 'ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-grid.css';
import 'ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css';

Set configuration

var gridOptions = {
    columnDefs: [
        { headerName: 'Make', field: 'make' },
        { headerName: 'Model', field: 'model' },
        { headerName: 'Price', field: 'price' }
    ],
    rowData: [
        { make: 'Toyota', model: 'Celica', price: 35000 },
        { make: 'Ford', model: 'Mondeo', price: 32000 },
        { make: 'Porsche', model: 'Boxter', price: 72000 }
    ]
};

Initialise the grid

var eGridDiv = document.querySelector('#myGrid');
new Grid(eGridDiv, this.gridOptions);

For more information on how to integrate the grid into your project see TypeScript - Building with Webpack 2.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug, please report it in this repository's issues section. If you're using the Enterprise version, please use the private ticketing system to do that. For more information on support please see our dedicated support page.

Asking Questions

Look for similar problems on StackOverflow using the ag-grid tag. If nothing seems related, post a new message there. Please do not use GitHub issues to ask questions.

Contributing

AG Grid is developed by a team of co-located developers in London. If you want to join the team check out our jobs board or send your application to info@ag-grid.com.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use4
Performant3
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Prarthana PandeIndia31 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

I must say that ag-grid provides a lot of components and give a tough competition to its rivals like PrimeReact but one thing I would like to say is that its community version does not provide row grouping and many more important features and pricing for the enterprise is very high in comparison to other alternatives. It's overall great with many features like searching, sorting, filtering, etc. Personally, I liked its column pinning feature and you might have a look at docs to learn more and they have great documentation with good examples.

1
lepusarcticus
Abhinav Dinesh CKochi30 Ratings29 Reviews
Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React
6 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable

I think there aren't any Data Table libraries in the JavaScript world that come close to the feature set and performance provided by ag-grid. It has almost all features you would want in its community version itself. The best part is that it supports all frontend framework, it even has a pure JS implementation. If I'm building a Data Table heavy application I would definitely pick ag-grid. I used this for a work project and had to go deep into the documentation. It's fairly well written but since it's such a huge and feature rich library there is a slight learning curve. That's expected in such a large library but the documentation and third party tutorials do a fairly good job of making the learning curve smaller. The stackoverflow topic for ag-grid is also a good place to ask your doubts and gets answered quickly usually,

0
Gajanan2756 Ratings47 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation

I am fan of ag-grid, I used both community plus license versions. Its really reached in feature that we can expect from and dataview or grid. I have tested performance of this ag-grid with millions of records and its rendering very smoothly without any issue. Having features like sorting, filtering and grouping and export adding extra topping on it. I used lots of customized rendering still its perfoming upto the mark. Aggregation, Grouping multiple level features I am using in multiple places. Its communtity version is reach in feature, and good thing is it can be used with multiple languages. Recently they supporting with react-hooks, typescript also.

0
Eli CohenIsrael43 Ratings106 Reviews
Software Engineer at Varonis
1 month ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Alternatives

@ag-grid-enterprise/coreThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
100K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
ag-grid-enterpriseThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
176K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Performant
ag-grid-communityThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
See 77 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial