after-work.js is an unified test framework highly configurable through cli and configuration files allowing tests to be executed in the desired context.
after-work.js is deprecated. Here are some alternatives:
after-work.js aims to be a tool that facilitates the testing while development or restructuring code.
Designed for test and provide fast feedback on changed code and added testcases.
To configure
after-work.js you need to start with an analyse of the code.
Install the module using npm:
npm install --save-dev @after-work.js/aw
after-work.js is CLI and consists of a command together with appropriate options
Help is always available with the
--help, -h option
npx aw -h
npx aw chrome -h
npx aw protractor -h
npx aw serve -h
npx aw puppeteer -h
|Command
|Description
|Alias
|Default
|Experimental
|node
|Run tests in node.
|x
|cdp
|Run tests in Chrome (chrome devtools protocol).
|chrome
|protractor
|Run tests with Protractor.
|ptor
|serve
|Serve files.
|puppeteer
|Run tests with Puppeteer.
|puppet
|x
All commands support passing a config file for all options.
npx aw -c ./path/to/aw.config.js
However, passing an option from command line will override the config file option.
npx aw -c ./path/to/aw.config.js --glob /path/that/overrides/glob/in/config/file
This enables easy debugging setup from modern editors for example Visual Studio Code
This will only run the current active file. And you don't have to worry about your tests timing out
since
after-work.js will automatically detect running a debugger and set the appropriate options accordingly.
The following tools are bundled into after-work.js:
Please follow the instructions in CONTRIBUTING.md.
npx lerna version --exact --no-push --no-git-tag-version --force-publish
@after-work.js/* dependencies in the root package.json to match the new version
git commit -m "chore(release): publish vX.Y.Z"
git tag -a vX.Y.Z -m "vX.Y.Z"
npx lerna publish from-git
git push --follow-tags