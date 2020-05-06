This project was originally thought to be an experiment and currently is unmaintained (and buggy)
Use it at your own risk
Set of enhancements for input control
The intention of creating this library was to bring
input component out of the dropdown/autocomplete/whatever code, so it could be easily replaced with your custom component, and also to split independent functionality into different components, which could be combined with each other (still not quite sure it was worth it, though).
There are currently five components:
<Combobox /> is a combination of
Dropdown,
Autosize and/or
Autocomplete components.
http://alexkuz.github.io/react-input-enhancements/
<Autosize> resizes
<input> according to it's content length,
<Dropdown> adds popup with options, and so on).
function as a child, providing props as a first argument, which you should pass to your
input component. If there is nothing else except
input, it could be passed as a child directly (for simplicity).
<Autosize> with
<Autocomplete> just pass
<Autocomplete> as a child to
<Autosize> (see
<Combobox> source code for reference)
<input>
All components needs an access to
<input> DOM element. To provide it, use
getInputComponent prop:
let input;
getInput() {
return input;
}
<Autocomplete
options={options}
getInputComponent={getInput}
>
{props =>
<input
ref={c => input = c}
{...props}
/>
}
</Autocomplete>
Or, if you don't want to store the node in your component:
<Autocomplete
options={options}
>
{(props, otherProps, registerInput) =>
<input
ref={c => registerInput(c)}
{...props}
/>
}
</Autocomplete>
The first option also allows you to use shorter form with implicit parameters passing:
let input;
getInput() {
return input;
}
<Autocomplete
options={options}
getInputComponent={getInput}
>
<input
ref={c => input = c}
/>
</Autocomplete>
However, this is not preferable as there is too much magic happening.
If
<input> element wasn't provided, component tries to find node automatically, however this behaviour is deprecated and will be removed in future versions.
Autosize resizes component to fit it's content.
<Autosize defaultValue={value}
minWidth={100}>
{(inputProps, { width, registerInput }) =>
<input type='text' {...inputProps} ref={c => registerInput(c)} />
}
</Autosize>
value string - Input value (for a controlled component)
defaultValue string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component)
getInputElement function() - Optional callback that provides
<input> DOM element
registerInput function - Registers
<input> DOM element
defaultWidth number - Minimum input width
Autocomplete prompts a value based on provided
options (see also react-autocomplete for the same behaviour)
<Autocomplete defaultValue={value}
options={options}>
{(inputProps, { matchingText, value, registerInput }) =>
<input type='text' {...inputProps} ref={c => registerInput(c)} />
}
</Autocomplete>
value string - Input value (for a controlled component)
defaultValue string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component)
getInputElement function - Optional callback that provides
<input> DOM element
registerInput function - Registers
<input> DOM element
options array - Array of options that are used to predict a value
options is an array of strings or objects with a
text or
value string properties.
Dropdown shows a dropdown with a (optionally filtered) list of suitable options.
<Dropdown defaultValue={value}
options={options}>
{(inputProps, { textValue }) =>
<input type='text' {...inputProps} />
}
</Dropdown>
value string - Input value (for a controlled component)
defaultValue string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component)
options array - Array of shown options
onRenderOption function(className, style, option) - Renders option in list
onRenderCaret function(className, style, isActive, children) - Renders a caret
onRenderList function(className, style, isActive, listShown, children, header) - Renders list of options
onRenderListHeader function(allCount, shownCount, staticCount) - Renders list header
dropdownProps object - Custom props passed to dropdown root element
optionFilters array - List of option filters
getInputElement function - Optional callback that provides
<input> DOM element
registerInput function - Registers
<input> DOM element
options is an array of strings or objects with a shape:
value - "real" value of on option
text - text used as input value when option is selected
label - text or component rendered in list
static - option is never filtered out or sorted
disabled - option is not selectable
null option is rendered as a separator
optionFilters is an array of filters for options (for convenience). By default, these filters are used:
filters.filterByMatchingTextWithThreshold(20) - filters options by matching value, if options length is more than 20
filters.sortByMatchingText - sorting by matching value
filters.limitBy(100) - cuts options longer than 100
filters.notFoundMessage('No matches found') - shows option with 'No matches found' label if all options are filtered out
filters.filterRedudantSeparators - removes redudant separators (duplicated or at the begin/end of the list)
Mask formats input value.
<Mask defaultValue={value}
pattern='0000-0000-0000-0000'>
{(inputProps, { value }) =>
<input type='text' {...inputProps} />
}
</Mask>
value string - Input value (for a controlled component)
defaultValue string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component)
getInputElement function - Optional callback that provides
<input> DOM element
registerInput function - Registers
<input> DOM element
pattern string - String formatting pattern. Only '0' (digit) or 'a' (letter) pattern chars are currently supported.
emptyChar string - Character used as an empty symbol (
' ' by default)
placeholder string - If set, it is shown when
unmaskedValue is empty
onUnmaskedValueChange function(text) - Fires when value is changed, providing unmasked value
onValuePreUpdate function - Optional callback to update value before it is parsed by
Mask
DatePicker uses
Mask to format date and shows calendar (react-date-picker by default) in popup.
<DatePicker defaultValue={moment(value).format('ddd DD/MM/YYYY')}
placeholder={moment().format('ddd DD/MM/YYYY')}
pattern='ddd DD/MM/YYYY'
locale='en'>
{(inputProps, { value }) =>
<input type='text' {...inputProps} />
}
</DatePicker>
value string - Input value (for a controlled component)
defaultValue string - Initial value (for a uncontrolled component)
pattern string - Date formatting pattern. For now, only these tokens are supported:
DD - day of month
MM - month
YYYY - year
ddd - day of week (not editable)
placeholder string - If set, it is shown when
unmaskedValue is empty
locale string - Date locale
todayButtonText string - Text for 'Go to Today' button label
onRenderCalendar function({ styling, style, date, isActive, popupShown, onSelect, locale, todayButtonText }) - Returns calendar component shown in popup (react-day-picker-themeable by default)
onChange function(date) - Fires when date is selected, providing moment.js object
getInputElement function - Optional callback that provides
<input> DOM element
registerInput function - Registers
<input> DOM element
onValuePreUpdate function - Optional callback to update value before it is parsed by
DatePicker. In this example, it parses inserted timestamp:
onValuePreUpdate={v => parseInt(v, 10) > 1e8 ?
moment(parseInt(v, 10)).format('ddd DD/MM/YYYY') : v
}
Combobox combines
Dropdown,
Autosize and/or
Autocomplete components.
<Combobox defaultValue={value}
options={options}
autosize
autocomplete>
{(inputProps, { matchingText, width }) =>
<input type='text' {...inputProps} />
}
</Combobox>
Autosize and
Autocomlete are enabled with corresponding bool props, other properties are proxied to
Dropdown component.
