Affinidi SDK Monorepo

The open-source Affinidi Library provides easy-to-use Typescript packages that enable developers to create and manage true certificate-enabled Digital Identities (DID) on the Affinidi Network.

The Affinidi open source monorepo has the following structure

. ├── common-libs │ ├── common │ ├── tiny-lds-ecdsa-secp256k1-2019 │ └── vc-common └── sdk ├── browser ├── core ├── expo ├── issuer-kit ├── react-native └── vc-data

The common folder contains the @affinidi/common npm package. This package implements DID, VC, and VP utilities that are used throughout Affinidi libraries and services. This package is considered more opinionated because it supports DID methods and VC proofs that Affinidi actively supports.

The main entry point to this package is a class called Affinity . In this class you will find utilities for handling JSON-LD, DIDs, VCs, VPs, JWTs, and legacy credential types from early MVPs.

This packages is the same as https://github.com/decentralized-identity/lds-ecdsa-secp256k1-2019.js, but uses tiny-secp256k1 for signing.

The vc-common folder contains the @affinidi/vc-common npm package. This package implements VC and VP types and utility functions that help with type-safe credential issuance and verification. It is considered less opinionated because it supports a wider variety of DIDs and VCs as long as they conform to the core data model.

Find more docs here.

The core folder contins the @affinidi/wallet-core-sdk npm package. This package implements the common logic for account registration & management, credential issuance & verification and more.

The main entry point is a class called CommonNetworkMember . This class can be initialized with specific service endpoints, or if left to it's defaults will use Affinidi's staging environment.

The browser folder contains the @affinidi/wallet-browser-sdk npm package. This package extends the wallet-core-sdk logic with client specific implementations for crypto operations. As a result of crypto operations being platform specific, this package implements the logic to communicate with the encrypted data vault for VC storage.

The main entry point is a class called AffinidiWallet . Similar to CommonNetworkMember , the class can be initialized with specific service endpoints, or can be left to use Affinidi's staging environment by default.

The expo folder contains the @affinidi/wallet-expo-sdk npm package. This package extends the wallet-core-sdk logic with client specific implementations for crypto operations. As a result of crypto operations being platform specific, this package implements the logic to communicate with the encrypted data vault for VC storage.

The main entry point is a class called AffinidiWallet . Similar to CommonNetworkMember , the class can be initialized with specific service endpoints, or can be left to use Affinidi's staging environment by default.

The react-native folder contains the @affinidi/wallet-react-native-sdk npm package. This package extends the wallet-core-sdk logic with client specific implementations for crypto operations. As a result of crypto operations being platform specific, this package implements the logic to communicate with the encrypted data vault for VC storage.

The main entry point is a class called AffinidiWallet . Similar to CommonNetworkMember , the class can be initialized with specific service endpoints, or can be left to use Affinidi's staging environment by default.

The vc-data folder contains the @affinidi/vc-data npm package. This package contains schema helpers and building blocks to issue JSON-LD credentials. The vc-data utilities also specify a process through which developers can propose additions or request assistance in schema development.

The issuer-kit folder contains the @affinidi/issuer-kit npm package. This package contains a framework for launching microservices to connect to external data providers & issue VCs.

Prerequisites

Before we begin, make sure you have the following installed:

Node.js v10.x or later

npm v5.x or later

API Key

You need to to use an API Key when you initialize the SDK. Here are the steps required to generate and start using the API Key: https://github.com/affinityproject/affinidi-core-sdk/tree/master/sdk/core#create-api-key

npm commands

The following commands should be supported by all projects in monorepo

build : should build package

: should build package lint : should run lint

: should run lint checkLicenses : should check licenses

: should check licenses test:unit : should run unit tests, if any

: should run unit tests, if any test:integration : should run integration tests, if any

: should run integration tests, if any test : should run all tests

: should run all tests test:coverage : should run all tests with coverage

: should run all tests with coverage test:coverage:codeclimate : should run test:coverage and save codeclimate results

Workflow to publish npm packages is:

npm run bootstrap in order to link and install all dependencies; npm run build in order to build all projects in this monorepo; npm run lint , npm run test , npm run checkLicenses etc; npm run publish .