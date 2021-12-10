@affinidi/tiny-lds-ecdsa-secp256k1-2019

The open-source Affinidi Library provides easy-to-use Typescript packages that enable developers to create and manage true certificate-enabled Digital Identities (DID) on the Affinidi Network.
The Affinidi open source monorepo has the following structure
.
├── common-libs
│ ├── common
│ ├── tiny-lds-ecdsa-secp256k1-2019
│ └── vc-common
└── sdk
├── browser
├── core
├── expo
├── issuer-kit
├── react-native
└── vc-data
The
common folder contains the
@affinidi/common npm package. This package implements DID, VC, and VP utilities that are used throughout Affinidi libraries and services. This package is considered more opinionated because it supports DID methods and VC proofs that Affinidi actively supports.
The main entry point to this package is a class called
Affinity. In this class you will find utilities for handling JSON-LD, DIDs, VCs, VPs, JWTs, and legacy credential types from early MVPs.
This packages is the same as https://github.com/decentralized-identity/lds-ecdsa-secp256k1-2019.js, but uses
tiny-secp256k1 for signing.
The
vc-common folder contains the
@affinidi/vc-common npm package. This package implements VC and VP types and utility functions that help with type-safe credential issuance and verification. It is considered less opinionated because it supports a wider variety of DIDs and VCs as long as they conform to the core data model.
Find more docs here.
The
core folder contins the
@affinidi/wallet-core-sdk npm package. This package implements the common logic for account registration & management, credential issuance & verification and more.
The main entry point is a class called
CommonNetworkMember. This class can be initialized with specific service endpoints, or if left to it's defaults will use Affinidi's staging environment.
The
browser folder contains the
@affinidi/wallet-browser-sdk npm package. This package extends the
wallet-core-sdk logic with client specific implementations for crypto operations. As a result of crypto operations being platform specific, this package implements the logic to communicate with the encrypted data vault for VC storage.
The main entry point is a class called
AffinidiWallet. Similar to
CommonNetworkMember, the class can be initialized with specific service endpoints, or can be left to use Affinidi's staging environment by default.
The
expo folder contains the
@affinidi/wallet-expo-sdk npm package. This package extends the
wallet-core-sdk logic with client specific implementations for crypto operations. As a result of crypto operations being platform specific, this package implements the logic to communicate with the encrypted data vault for VC storage.
The main entry point is a class called
AffinidiWallet. Similar to
CommonNetworkMember, the class can be initialized with specific service endpoints, or can be left to use Affinidi's staging environment by default.
The
react-native folder contains the
@affinidi/wallet-react-native-sdk npm package. This package extends the
wallet-core-sdk logic with client specific implementations for crypto operations. As a result of crypto operations being platform specific, this package implements the logic to communicate with the encrypted data vault for VC storage.
The main entry point is a class called
AffinidiWallet. Similar to
CommonNetworkMember, the class can be initialized with specific service endpoints, or can be left to use Affinidi's staging environment by default.
The
vc-data folder contains the
@affinidi/vc-data npm package. This package contains schema helpers and building blocks to issue JSON-LD credentials. The
vc-data utilities also specify a process through which developers can propose additions or request assistance in schema development.
The
issuer-kit folder contains the
@affinidi/issuer-kit npm package. This package contains a framework for launching microservices to connect to external data providers & issue VCs.
Before we begin, make sure you have the following installed:
You need to to use an API Key when you initialize the SDK. Here are the steps required to generate and start using the API Key: https://github.com/affinityproject/affinidi-core-sdk/tree/master/sdk/core#create-api-key
The following commands should be supported by all projects in monorepo
build: should build package
lint: should run lint
checkLicenses: should check licenses
test:unit: should run unit tests, if any
test:integration: should run integration tests, if any
test: should run all tests
test:coverage: should run all tests with coverage
test:coverage:codeclimate: should run
test:coverage and save codeclimate results
Workflow to publish npm packages is:
npm run bootstrap in order to link and install all dependencies;
npm run build in order to build all projects in this monorepo;
npm run lint,
npm run test,
npm run checkLicenses etc;
npm run publish.
Note that
prepare command is not required as the projects are built on step 2 anyway, and
prepare command is run for all projects during step 1, making it unnecessary long.