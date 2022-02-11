JSON.parse/stringify with bigints support. Based on Douglas Crockford JSON.js package and bignumber.js library.

Native Bigint was added to JS recently, so we added an option to leverage it instead of bignumber.js . However, the parsing with native BigInt is kept an option for backward compability.

While most JSON parsers assume numeric values have same precision restrictions as IEEE 754 double, JSON specification does not say anything about number precision. Any floating point number in decimal (optionally scientific) notation is valid JSON value. It's a good idea to serialize values which might fall out of IEEE 754 integer precision as strings in your JSON api, but { "value" : 9223372036854775807} , for example, is still a valid RFC4627 JSON string, and in most JS runtimes the result of JSON.parse is this object: { value: 9223372036854776000 }

==========

example:

var JSONbig = require ( 'json-bigint' ); var json = '{ "value" : 9223372036854775807, "v2": 123 }' ; console .log( 'Input:' , json); console .log( '' ); console .log( 'node.js built-in JSON:' ); var r = JSON .parse(json); console .log( 'JSON.parse(input).value : ' , r.value.toString()); console .log( 'JSON.stringify(JSON.parse(input)):' , JSON .stringify(r)); console .log( '



big number JSON:' ); var r1 = JSONbig.parse(json); console .log( 'JSONbig.parse(input).value : ' , r1.value.toString()); console .log( 'JSONbig.stringify(JSONbig.parse(input)):' , JSONbig.stringify(r1));

Output:

Input : { "value" : 9223372036854775807, "v2": 123 } node.js built- in JSON: JSON . parse(input).value : 9223372036854776000 JSON . stringify( JSON . parse(input)): { "value" : 9223372036854776000 , "v2" : 123 } big number JSON: JSONbig . parse(input).value : 9223372036854775807 JSONbig . stringify( JSONbig . parse(input)): { "value" : 9223372036854775807 , "v2" : 123 }

Options

The behaviour of the parser is somewhat configurable through 'options'

options.strict, boolean, default false

Specifies the parsing should be "strict" towards reporting duplicate-keys in the parsed string. The default follows what is allowed in standard json and resembles the behavior of JSON.parse, but overwrites any previous values with the last one assigned to the duplicate-key.

Setting options.strict = true will fail-fast on such duplicate-key occurances and thus warn you upfront of possible lost information.

example:

var JSONbig = require ( 'json-bigint' ); var JSONstrict = require ( 'json-bigint' )({ strict : true }); var dupkeys = '{ "dupkey": "value 1", "dupkey": "value 2"}' ; console .log( '



Duplicate Key test with both lenient and strict JSON parsing' ); console .log( 'Input:' , dupkeys); var works = JSONbig.parse(dupkeys); console .log( 'JSON.parse(dupkeys).dupkey: %s' , works.dupkey); var fails = 'will stay like this' ; try { fails = JSONstrict.parse(dupkeys); console .log( 'ERROR!! Should never get here' ); } catch (e) { console .log( 'Succesfully catched expected exception on duplicate keys: %j' , e ); }

Output

Duplicate Key test with big number JSON Input : { "dupkey": "value 1", "dupkey": "value 2"} JSON .parse(dupkeys).dupkey: value 2 Succesfully catched expected exception on duplicate keys: {"name":"SyntaxError","message":"Duplicate key \"dupkey\"","at": 33 ,"text":"{ \"dupkey\": \" value 1 \", \"dupkey\": \" value 2 \"}"}

options.storeAsString, boolean, default false

Specifies if BigInts should be stored in the object as a string, rather than the default BigNumber.

Note that this is a dangerous behavior as it breaks the default functionality of being able to convert back-and-forth without data type changes (as this will convert all BigInts to be-and-stay strings).

example:

var JSONbig = require ( 'json-bigint' ); var JSONbigString = require ( 'json-bigint' )({ storeAsString : true }); var key = '{ "key": 1234567890123456789 }' ; console .log( '



Storing the BigInt as a string, instead of a BigNumber' ); console .log( 'Input:' , key); var withInt = JSONbig.parse(key); var withString = JSONbigString.parse(key); console .log( 'Default type: %s, With option type: %s' , typeof withInt.key, typeof withString.key );

Output

Storing the BigInt as a string, instead of a BigNumber Input : { "key": 1234567890123456789 } Default type : object , With option type : string

options.useNativeBigInt, boolean, default false

Specifies if parser uses native BigInt instead of bignumber.js

example:

var JSONbig = require ( 'json-bigint' ); var JSONbigNative = require ( 'json-bigint' )({ useNativeBigInt : true }); var key = '{ "key": 993143214321423154315154321 }' ; console .log( `



Storing the Number as native BigInt, instead of a BigNumber` ); console .log( 'Input:' , key); var normal = JSONbig.parse(key); var nativeBigInt = JSONbigNative.parse(key); console .log( 'Default type: %s, With option type: %s' , typeof normal.key, typeof nativeBigInt.key );

Output

Storing the Number as native BigInt , instead of a BigNumber Input : { "key": 993143214321423154315154321 } Default type : object , With option type : bigint

options.alwaysParseAsBig, boolean, default false

Specifies if all numbers should be stored as BigNumber.

Note that this is a dangerous behavior as it breaks the default functionality of being able to convert back-and-forth without data type changes (as this will convert all Number to be-and-stay BigNumber)

example:

var JSONbig = require ( 'json-bigint' ); var JSONbigAlways = require ( 'json-bigint' )({ alwaysParseAsBig : true }); var key = '{ "key": 123 }' ; console .log( `



Storing the Number as a BigNumber, instead of a Number` ); console .log( 'Input:' , key); var normal = JSONbig.parse(key); var always = JSONbigAlways.parse(key); console .log( 'Default type: %s, With option type: %s' , typeof normal.key, typeof always.key );

Output

Storing the Number as a BigNumber, instead of a Number Input : { "key": 123 } Default type : number, With option type : object

If you want to force all numbers to be parsed as native BigInt (you probably do! Otherwise any calulations become a real headache):

var JSONbig = require ( 'json-bigint' )({ alwaysParseAsBig : true , useNativeBigInt : true , });

options.protoAction, boolean, default: "error". Possible values: "error", "ignore", "preserve"

options.constructorAction, boolean, default: "error". Possible values: "error", "ignore", "preserve"

Controls how __proto__ and constructor properties are treated. If set to "error" they are not allowed and parse() call will throw an error. If set to "ignore" the prroperty and it;s value is skipped from parsing and object building. If set to "preserve" the __proto__ property is set. One should be extra careful and make sure any other library consuming generated data is not vulnerable to prototype poisoning attacks.

example:

var JSONbigAlways = require ( 'json-bigint' )({ protoAction : 'ignore' }); const user = JSONbig.parse( '{ "__proto__": { "admin": true }, "id": 12345 }' );

Note on native BigInt support

Stringifying

Full support out-of-the-box, stringifies BigInts as pure numbers (no quotes, no n )

Limitations

Roundtrip operations

s === JSONbig.stringify(JSONbig.parse(s)) but

o !== JSONbig.parse(JSONbig.stringify(o))

when o has a value with something like 123n .

JSONbig stringify 123n as 123 , which becomes number (aka 123 not 123n ) by default when being reparsed.

There is currently no consistent way to deal with this issue, so we decided to leave it, handling this specific case is then up to users.